Why’s Nick Walker Really Doing The 2027 Arnold Classic?

Winning the Olympia is the culmination of a bodybuilder’s career. There is no title that’s higher or more respected. Every amateur athlete competes with the goal of earning a pro card, and from there it is all about the O. For many competitors who are lucky enough to get a pro card, the Olympia can be one of the most elusive stages to step foot on. Now, more than ever, there are hundreds – if not thousands – of pro competitors depending on the division. And they all want to be on the Olympia stage. An even fewer number are able to place. Everyone just assumes that the guy who took 15th was last. That’s actually not true. There’s usually more guys who didn’t get a number. They made it to the stage, but for whatever reason they just didn’t make the cut.

Being 15th isn’t really being last among all the guys. At least you got a placing. Then there’s guys who break the Top 10. For a guy to market himself as a “Top 10 Olympian” is a total game changer. From there, things get really interesting. Making Top 6 is huge. Getting Top 5 means you’re in the running for the tile. How many guys have gone from 5th one year, to 1st the next year. It’s happened more times than I can count. Being Top 5 means you’re a top contender. Being Top 3 means you could have won. Winning is just another level. Nick Walker won the 2026 Olympia, but not even a week later, he had already thrown his hat into the 2027 Arnold Classic – the second most difficult sport in bodybuilding. Why did he do it? Why didn’t he savor his Olympia win? What could happen in Columbus, OH?

Nick Walker should be on top of the world right now. I just saw him with Guy Cisternino doing a ribbon-cutting at a local gym and I was so happy to see it. He should be doing more of this. It’s not just because he owns a stake in the facility, but he should be at charity events, talking to kids, maybe doing some network tv appearances. That’s what a newly minted Mr. O should do. But he’s already talking about doing the Arnold Classic. Did he learn nothing from the blunder of Samson Dauda a couple years ago? I see a lot of similarities between Dauda and Walker after their first Olympia win. Neither of these guys felt truly secure in the title. It’s like they immediately wanted to get out there and prove they were the best. Back in the day, there were a number of bullshit European shows immediately after the Olympia. Maybe we need those again. And why do I call them bs shows?

It’s no shade on our friends across the pond. The grand prix shows after the Olympia were a way to bring the top guys, right after the big dance, to many smaller European markets. There were grand prix shows from Austria to Poland to the Czech Republic. These shows gave the fans a chance to see the top guys, seemingly, battling for these checks. The reality of the matter is that the titles didn’t mean very much and the guys would flip flop placings. The prize money wasn’t anything to write home about, either, but it added up. That’s why these shows were in the bs category, but they made everyone happy.

It was only after all of these shows that the reigning Mr. O would hunker down, enjoy a vacation, and then resurface during for the next year’s Olympia prep. The idea of doing the Arnold of the NOC was unheard of for a reigning Mr. O. Even the great Ronnie Coleman tried his hand at doing the Arnold and nearly lost the following Olympia to Jay Cutler in 2001. Why gamble? You’re the best bodybuilder in the world, why press your luck? Well, if you’re insecure or you don’t know think you’re the best or worse, you think the media and/or the fans don’t think you’re the best, then you keep competing. That’s what I suspect is happening with Nick.

The Mutant beat everyone – except Hadi. Hadi wasn’t at the 2026 Olympia. Perhaps, Walker feels that in order to truly be the best and silence all doubt, he needs to defeat The Persian Wolf. Everyone is looking at the tprize money and the exposure that comes with competing at the ASC, but I insist, it’s less about that and more about making it known that Walker’s the best. He needs to beat Choopan to seal the deal. I think that detail is important to a guy like Nick. That said, The Arnold could spell disaster for him.

Columbus isn’t Vegas. Even though it’s the same judges, The Arnold gets judged differently. Many believe it’s more fair, largely because of Arnold’s tendency to speak out when he doesn’t see what he likes. He may not have a direct impact on the scorecards, but there’s a reason guys like Kai competed there and not the O. What happens if Hadi beats Nick in Columbus in the same way that Derek beat Samson? Then what happens to Walker’s reign? Everyone would be talking about Hadi, meanwhile Nick’s impressive win in 2026 would become yesterday’s news.

But what if Andrew Jacked beats Nick again? What if Samson wins? There are far more ways that could result in Nick taking a hit than in Nick coming out of this on top. Even if Nick wins, so what? The big deal for The Mutant is that he’s Mr. O. Winning another Arnold doesn’t do much. And worse yet, imagine if he wanted to compete for a 4th NY Pro ring. These are all ass-backward agendas for a person with the top title. Why strive for lower hanging fruit when you’re the king?

I think Nick doing the ASC will wind up being a colossal blunder. If he doesn’t win, it will mess with him emotionally and he’ll never be able get over it. I said the same thing about Dauda. It’s just not a good move. Even if Nick were to win, which is a possibility, it’s not the best way for the champ to spend his time. He needs to give his body a rest and instead of prepping for a monster contest like The Arnold, he should be touring the world and GROWING BODYBUILDING. In any event, que sera sera.

Do you agree that Nick doing the Arnold is a mistake? As always, I hope you enjoyed reading my article – here at IronMag. Be sure to copy and paste a link to this article on all your social media feeds. It’s bound to generate lively conversation.

Author Bio:

Christian I. Duque is the owner of StrengthAddicts.com, a physique and strength website founded in 2008. He has worked for a number of bodybuilding websites, including RX Muscle and Muscular Development. Christian has written nearly 1,000 published articles for IronMag Blog, as well as articles for StrengthAddicts, RX Muscle, and others. By day, he is also a licensed attorney practicing in the areas of family law, immigration, and criminal defense.