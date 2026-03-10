The 2026 Arnold Classic was an exciting show with a stacked lineup and some big names battling it out on stage. In the end, Andrew Jacked took the win, followed by Nick Walker in 2nd and Hadi Choopan in 3rd. Martin Fitzwater finished in 4th place, while Brandon Curry rounded out the top 5.

But if you ask me, this is where things get questionable.

I believe Brandon Curry should have been ahead of Martin Fitzwater in that lineup. In my opinion, Brandon Curry deserved 4th place, not 5th. Martin didn’t look great. He knew it. The fans knew it. And Brandon came in full and conditioned.

To be blunt and brutally honest, this isn’t the first time it feels like Brandon Curry has been overlooked. There have been other shows over the last few years that made me question whether they’re trying to push him out to make space for the new guys, or what’s going on.

But let’s dive deeper into this observation about Brandon Curry and see if there’s more to the story.

Brandon Curry Has Been Consistent for Years

One thing that cannot be debated is Brandon Curry’s consistency.

For years, Brandon Curry has shown up to competitions in shape and ready to battle. He has remained one of the most reliable competitors in the IFBB. Not to mention, he’s one of the oldest competitors out there at 43.

He could compete at the Master’s Olympia and clean house of anyone on that stage.

Bodybuilding is a sport where athletes come and go. Some guys light the competition scene up for a couple of years and then disappear. Others struggle with consistency and never really reach their full potential.

Brandon Curry hasn’t had that problem.

He has been a staple at the top of the sport for years. Show after show, he brings a competitive physique and stands toe-to-toe with the best in the world.

That kind of longevity deserves respect.

And yet, it feels like Brandon Curry doesn’t always get the same treatment on stage. Not being thrown into first callouts, not being compared with the top guys in a particular show. It leaves me scratching my head. The guy still looks great at 43 and looks better than many of the new up-and-coming competitors.

So, why the shade?

Does Brandon Curry Get the Same Looks as Other Competitors?

One of the biggest frustrations I’ve noticed is how Brandon Curry is handled during comparisons. If you watch bodybuilding shows closely, the callouts tell you everything.

Who the judges put in the center matters. Who they move around matters. And who gets repeatedly compared against the top guys matters.

It often feels like Brandon Curry doesn’t get the same opportunities to stand next to the athletes he’s competing against. If the judges don’t put you in the mix during those crucial comparisons, it becomes very difficult to move up in the placings.

This is something many fans have noticed over the years. And it’s something that continues to raise questions.

Brandon Curry vs. Martin Fitzwater

At the 2026 Arnold Classic, Martin Fitzwater was placed 4th while Brandon Curry finished 5th. From my eyes, I would have switched Martin and Brandon.

I’m not taking anything away from Martin Fitzwater. He brought a solid package to the stage and clearly impressed the judges. But when comparing the two physiques, I personally believe Brandon Curry had the edge.

Brandon Curry has a polished look that judges have rewarded many times in the past. His overall presentation, experience, and stage presence all work in his favor.

When I looked at the lineup, I simply felt that Brandon Curry deserved that 4th place spot.

Bodybuilding judging is subjective. There’s no question about it. Everyone has their own opinion. But I know I’m not the only one who thought Brandon Curry should have finished ahead of Martin Fitzwater.

Is Brandon Curry Being Quietly Pushed Aside?

This is where things start to get uncomfortable.

When a competitor consistently shows up in shape but continues to slide down placings, people start asking questions.

Is Brandon Curry simply being outmatched? Or is something else going on?

Some fans have speculated that the sport may be shifting its focus toward newer names and younger athletes.

Look, I get it. Bodybuilding is always evolving. The sport constantly looks for its next stars. But that doesn’t mean veterans should be pushed aside before their time is up.

Brandon Curry is still a dangerous competitor on stage. And when he’s on point, he can absolutely hang with the best in the world.

The Sport Should Respect Its Veterans

One thing bodybuilding has always struggled with is how it treats its veterans. Athletes dedicate decades of their lives to the sport. They build fanbases. They inspire the next generation. They help grow the sport of bodybuilding.

Brandon Curry is one of those athletes.

He has represented the sport professionally and consistently for years. That deserves respect from the judging panel.

If better physiques are truly beating Brandon Curry, that’s part of the sport. And we can all understand and accept that. But some of the placings they put Brandon in are highly suspect.

But if he isn’t even getting the chance to be compared properly on stage, that’s a problem.

Brandon Curry Still Belongs in the Mix

At the end of the day, Brandon Curry is still one of the top bodybuilders in the world. Finishing in the top 5 at a major show like the Arnold Classic is no small accomplishment.

But when you look at the lineup and the comparisons, it’s hard not to wonder if Brandon Curry should have been placed higher.

Brandon Curry should have finished ahead of Martin Fitzwater. Period. End of story. I didn’t think Martin looked good at all.

And until the judges consistently give Brandon Curry the same comparisons as the other top competitors, fans will continue asking the same question.

Why does Brandon Curry continue to be overlooked?

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.