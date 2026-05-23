What REALLY Happened Behind One of Bodybuilding’s Most Controversial Supplement Empires?

In Part 3 of this explosive interview, Robert DiMaggio opens up about the rise of Super DMZ, friendships that turned into power struggles, and the behind-the-scenes chaos involving PJ Braun, Aaron Singerman, Jason Genova, Rich Piana, and the evolution of bodybuilding media.



From luxury lifestyles and designer supplements to legal gray areas and industry betrayal, this is an unfiltered look at how greed, ambition, and ego changed the fitness world forever.

At first, things were great. Rob was invited to Aaron’s wedding and the three maintained close communication. When everyone was on the same page, things couldn’t have been better. But over time, Aaron & PJ started to grow closer and Rob started to get pushed more and more to the side. Ultimately, Rob was forced into being a silent partner and ultimately sold his interest in the company. But it gets juicier, grittier, and darker. You don’t want to miss the 3rd installment of the Robert DiMaggio interview.

The guys also talked about the time when IRONMAG LABS signed JASON GENOVA…, and about the very unfortunate incident where the late great RICH PIANA invited JASON to a friendly bit of SLAP BOXING. Rich was definitely in the wrong, but Jason’s ORDER 66 trolls were absolutely RELENTLESS. Piana never had a chance. There’s no such thing as IGNORNING an ORDER 66.

There’s parts of the 3rd installment that are funny, but the central theme does get a little dark. That said, although things went south between Rob and Aaron & PJ, the interview is very important to set the record straight. Robert has largely been behind the scenes for years and as a result, everyone’s version of events has been heard – except his. DiMaggio wanted to share it now, but not to re-start old feuds. It’s just about historical accuracy.

In time, DiMaggio and Duque will launch a weekly bodybuilding program on IronMagTV. The show will cover bodybuilding current events, its history, and also have guests. The guys would love to extend an invitation to both Aaron and PJ. It wouldn’t be an ambush or anything in poor taste – quite the contrary! It would be fun for these guys to break bread and just talk. Not only would that be highly entertaining for the fans, but it would answer so many questions.

The odds of Aaron or PJ appearing as guests on a DiMaggio/Duque podcast may be slim to none, but I live for the unexpected surprises that life gives us.

NEVER SAY NEVER!

Topics include:

• The rise of a multi-million dollar supplement empire

• Why he felt pushed out of his own company

• The Jason Genova & Rich Piana controversies

• “Muscle In The Morning” and bodybuilding media

• The warnings nobody listened to

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Stay tuned for part 4!