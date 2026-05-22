Should You Make the Swap to Manuka Honey?

Walk down the honey aisle at any grocery store, and you’ll see shelf after shelf of options. Clover honey. Wildflower honey. Raw honey. Then you notice the jar of Manuka honey.

Smaller container. Bigger price tag. And you start wondering if it’s actually worth the jump in price.

The short answer? For many people, yes.

Manuka honey isn’t just another sweetener or a TikTok trend you hear “buzzing” around on the internet. It’s a completely different category of honey, and once you understand what sets it apart, the higher cost starts to make a lot more sense.

In this article, I’m going to dive deeper into Manuka honey and why it’s something you should really consider picking up the next time you go to the grocery store.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What Is Manuka Honey?

Manuka honey comes from bees that pollinate the Manuka bush, known scientifically as Leptospermum scoparium. This plant is native to New Zealand and parts of Australia.

Unlike typical honey (which comes from a wide mix of flowering plants), Manuka honey is tied to one specific source.

Why does that matter?

That matters because the Manuka plant contains unique compounds that transfer into the honey. Those compounds are what give Manuka honey its amazing reputation and health benefits.

Why Manuka Honey Is Different from Regular Honey

What exactly makes Manuka honey better? Let’s unpack things.

1. The antibacterial edge of Manuka honey

All honey has some antibacterial properties. That’s nothing new.

Most regular honey produces hydrogen peroxide when diluted, which helps inhibit bacterial growth.

Manuka honey goes a step further as it contains high levels of methylglyoxal, often referred to as MGO. This compound is responsible for Manuka honey’s strong and stable antibacterial activity.

Unlike hydrogen peroxide, MGO remains active even when exposed to heat, light, and time. That stability is a major reason Manuka honey stands out from the honey most people buy at the grocery store.

2. Manuka honey and consistency

With standard honey, antibacterial strength can vary widely depending on the source and how it’s processed. Unfortunately, most honey on the shelves of your grocery store will tend to be highly processed.

Manuka honey, on the other hand, is graded.

Reputable brands use systems like UMF (Unique Manuka Factor) or MGO ratings to measure potency. These ratings help consumers know exactly what they’re getting.

Higher ratings reflect stronger antibacterial activity.

That level of transparency simply doesn’t exist with most conventional honey on the shelves at your grocery store.

3 Health Benefits Linked to Manuka Honey

Below, let’s look at a few of the health benefits you can experience through Manuka honey:

1. Manuka honey for immune support

Thanks to its antibacterial properties, Manuka honey is commonly used to support immune health.

People often reach for it during cold and flu season to soothe sore throats and support the body’s natural defenses.

While it’s not a cure, it can be a helpful addition to an overall wellness routine.

2. Digestive benefits of Manuka honey

Manuka honey is also known for supporting digestive health. Its antibacterial nature may help maintain a healthier balance of gut bacteria.

Some people use it to soothe digestive discomfort or as part of a daily routine aimed at gut support.

3. Manuka honey and skin health

Manuka honey isn’t just eaten. It can be used topically for minor cuts, burns, and skin irritation.

The same antibacterial compounds that make it useful internally are why it shows up in skincare products and wound care applications.

Why Manuka Honey Costs More

Let’s discuss why Manuka honey is more expensive than the honey you’re probably used to buying.

1. Limited supply

Manuka honey can only be produced when the Manuka bush flowers. That flowering window is short and unpredictable.

Bees must have access to enough Manuka plants, and the weather conditions have to cooperate. This naturally limits supply and can drive up the demand.

2. Strict testing and certification

Authentic Manuka honey is tested to verify its antibacterial activity. As you’d imagine, that testing costs money.

On top of that, the honey is often produced, harvested, and exported under strict regulations, especially in New Zealand.

All of this adds to the final price you see on the shelf.

Is Manuka Honey Worth the Extra Cost?

I’ll be brutally honest here: for basic sweetening, regular honey works just fine. But if you’re buying honey for more than taste, Manuka honey offers a totally different experience.

You’re paying for:

Consistent antibacterial activity

Verified potency through UMF or MGO ratings

A unique nutritional profile tied to a single plant source

When used regularly, many people find Manuka honey delivers benefits they simply don’t experience with standard honey.

How to Use Manuka Honey Daily

Manuka honey doesn’t need to replace every sweetener you use. A small daily amount is often enough.

You can take it by the spoon, stir it into warm water or tea, or add it to foods after cooking to preserve its beneficial compounds.

But before you go and down a jar of it due to the health benefits, because it’s still honey, moderation matters.

Manuka honey is a functional food… not an excuse to overload on sugar.

Will You Be Making the Switch to Manuka Honey?

Manuka honey isn’t hype-driven wellness nonsense. It’s different by nature, composition, and function.

The antibacterial strength, consistency, and versatility are what set it apart from the honey most people are used to buying at the grocery store.

If you’re looking for more than sweetness, paying a little extra for Manuka honey can be a smart investment in your daily health routine.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.