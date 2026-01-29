If you want an insane pump, you need to stack Nitrosigine and HydroPrime. These patented ingredients can drastically volumize your muscles and help make them look fuller.

In an industry full of crazed stim-junkies, there is a rare species that goes in a completely different direction. In fact, you could say they go to the beat of their own drum — but in a good way.

Those who feel the need for speed (via caffeine) want to go from 0 to 100 real quick (thanks, Drake), while those who chase the pump are slow and deliberate, almost taking their time to perfect their craft and feel each muscle fiber firing during a rep. Well, enter these two powerhouse patented ingredients.

In this article, we will dive deeper into Nitrosigine and HydroPrime to better understand how they can provide you with an insane muscle pump.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

Why Are Patented Ingredients Like Nitrosigine and HydroPrime Getting So Popular?

A better question to ask would be, “Why wouldn’t patented ingredients be popular?!”

When looking at the kitchen sink of ingredients that are thrown into most supplement profiles these days, many don’t include patented ingredients.

Why?

Because they aren’t cheap. Patented ingredients like Nitrosigine and HydroPrime have a hefty price tag because of all the clinical research they’ve been put under to prove they are effective ingredients and can help maximize results.

Patented ingredients go through the highest manufacturing quality standards and are backed by extensive science and research.

In order for the patented ingredient to be used in a formula, it MUST be provided in the efficacious dosage used in the research.

If you see a patented ingredient like Nitrosigine or HydroPrime in a formula, you know these ingredients are pure and of the highest quality available.

Why Should You Care About THE PUMP?

At the beginning of this article, we compared caffeine to pump ingredients. While caffeine can help increase both focus and the pump, it’s not nearly to the level that ingredients like patented Nitrosigine and HydroPrime can provide.

But why should you even care about achieving a pump during your workouts?

1. Vasodilation

For starters, you can only achieve a pump when there is an increase in vasodilation (the expansion of blood vessels). This can be caused by the production of nitric oxide (NO) and through the help of specific NO-boosting supplements.

Many assume the pump is very egocentric in that you want the ability to look more pumped and swole. While sure, that may play a role (who doesn’t want to look more muscular?), there are some benefits to why a pump matters.

Essentially, all the benefits below stem from vasodilation, which is why it’s first on our list, because, without it, neither of the below could take place efficiently.

2. Transport Oxygen and Nutrients

Your muscles need oxygenated blood in order to function optimally and maintain a level of high performance. Through “the pump” and vasodilation, blood flow can be increased and more easily pushed into the muscles.

By flooding oxygen and nutrients into the working muscles, you have the ability to help maximize performance and function, which can help you get a full contraction with each rep you complete.

A full, hard contraction can help effectively break down muscle fibers so that when the recovery process begins, they can come back bigger and stronger (through a process called hypertrophy).

3. Remove Waste

A limiting factor for most workout enthusiasts is the lactic acid buildup and burn.

When this byproduct of resistance training takes place, it can diminish your performance and cause you to hit the wall — to the point where you can’t maintain the same level of intensity anymore, which can be detrimental to your training and results.

By removing lactic acid from the muscle, your endurance and stamina can be heightened, and you’re better able to push harder and longer during your workouts to help break down muscle fibers and promote muscle growth.

How Do Nitrosigine and HydroPrime Improve Your Workouts?

Let’s dive into the meat and potatoes of the article, and that’s looking at the two patented ingredients, Nitrosigine and HydroPrime.

Nitrosigine

The maker of Nitrosigine, Nutrition21, created this patented ingredient with one goal in mind – helping you completely destroy your workouts and achieve a mind-blowing pump. This non-stim pump ingredient promotes nitric oxide (NO) to help improve blood flow, focus, and energy.

Nitrosigine is truly an all-in-one ingredient as it helps secure a solid mind-muscle connection, boosts your energy without the use of heavy stimulants, and helps blow your muscles up like a balloon.

With around 30 studies utilizing Nitrosigine, this complex of bonded arginine silicate can support your peak performance desires and help get you through the most grueling workouts.

HydroPrime

NNB Nutrition has launched a game-changer when it comes to glycerol ingredients. HydroPrime is a 65%+ glycerol-stabilized powder that can be added to pre-workout and pump products to help induce hyperhydration.

This specific ingredient has been deemed one of the most stable forms of glycerol on the market and without the common clumping issues that many are faced with when using inferior forms of glycerol.

What’s the big deal with clumping? Well, have you ever opened up your pre-workout only to find it’s as hard as a rock?

That can be caused when moisture from opening and closing the lid is let in and combines with the glycerol to form an unusable brick you end up begrudgingly throwing away, but not before using a few choice words that would leave your mother in awe of your foul mouth.

HydroPrime can help maximize muscle pumps, increase hydration, enhance performance, improve endurance, and regulate body heat (temperature).

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.