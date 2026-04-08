Udon Noodles Benefit Digestion, Immunity, and Stress Levels

I love eating new things, and recently I stumbled upon udon noodles.

Udon noodles are a staple in Japanese cooking, known for their chewy texture and mild flavor, which pair well with almost anything. Traditionally made from wheat flour, they do contain gluten, but gluten-free versions made from brown rice are now widely available.

You can find udon noodles in soups, stir-fries, or even served cold with dips like miso. They offer more than just great taste. Udon provides complex carbohydrates for steady energy along with nutrients such as iron, magnesium, and B vitamins.

Many say that a bowl of udon soup is one of the easiest ways to feel warm, full, and nourished. In moderation, it can be a satisfying, nutrient-rich comfort food.

In this article, I’m going to dive deeper into some of the benefits of udon noodles, as well as explain exactly what they are.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What are Udon Noodles?

Udon noodles are thick, white Japanese noodles made from wheat flour, water, and salt. They usually measure about four to six millimeters across, which makes them the thickest noodles in Japanese cuisine.

In Japan, udon is served cold with dipping sauces during the warmer months, and in winter it becomes a staple in hot soups and broths. You will see it in dishes like Nabeyaki udon, curry udon, and yaki udon. It’s also commonly added to hot dashi, a broth made from kombu and bonito flakes.

But udon noodles actually have a few health benefits that many never knew.

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5 Health Benefits of Udon Noodles

Below are some of the best health benefits of udon noodles.

1. It is low in calories

Udon noodles are naturally low in calories, which makes them a smart choice if you’re trying to manage your weight. A calorie-dense diet can work if you’re very active, but most of us living in urban environments don’t burn through those calories each day. That’s one reason obesity and related health issues have become so common.

Cutting out calories completely isn’t realistic or healthy. The goal is to choose foods that are light yet still nourishing. Udon fits well here because it’s satisfying without being heavy, and it gives you the energy you need without pushing you into a calorie surplus.

2. Complex carbs for energy

If you choose udon noodles made from high-quality whole-wheat flour, you’re getting complex carbohydrates that digest slowly and keep you fuller longer. These carbs are higher in fiber and much better for blood sugar control than refined options like sugary cereals.

For anyone watching their weight or managing blood sugar, complex carbs are the better choice. They’re linked to easier weight loss, better heart health, and a lower risk of type 2 diabetes.

They also provide a steady, lasting source of energy, helping you stay focused and fueled throughout the day.

3. Easy to digest

Many people enjoy udon noodles because they are light on the stomach and very easy to digest. With only three ingredients, flour, water, and salt, and no added fat, the body can break them down quickly.

Once cooked, the starch in the noodles goes through gelatinization. Water enters the starch granules, causing them to swell and making them easier for digestive enzymes like amylase to access.

One study on Japanese commercial noodles, including wheat-based udon, found that cooked noodles showed much higher rates of starch breakdown than uncooked noodles. The softened structure and increased water retention made digestion smoother and faster.

Another study looked at how different starch compositions behave. Noodles with higher amylose are digested more slowly, while the typical starch makeup of refined wheat, which leans toward amylopectin, allows quicker digestion.

Experiments that tested gluten levels and cooking times also showed that properly cooked udon softens enough to let the starch digest easily. Overcooking speeds this up even more, while stronger gluten networks or resistant starch slow things down.

4. It helps manage stress

Sleep and diet both influence how we handle tension, and complex carbohydrates like those in udon noodles can have a naturally calming effect. They provide steady energy and promote a sense of comfort, which makes it easier for your body to relax when stress levels rise.

5. It may prevent colon cancer

The fiber content of udon noodles depends on the product, but if you choose true whole wheat udon, you’ll get a meaningful boost of dietary fiber. A high-fiber diet supports regular bowel movements, promotes overall gut health, and may help lower the risk of several digestive issues, including colorectal cancer.

While udon noodles haven’t been studied directly for cancer prevention, research on dietary fiber and whole grains offers strong clues.

A large case-control study in Japan using data from over 500 colorectal cancer patients and more than 2,500 controls found that higher intake of insoluble dietary fiber was linked to a lower risk of colon cancer.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.