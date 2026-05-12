TONIO BURTON – King of New York!!

A lot of times people don’t know which one is better, winning for the first time or winning for the second time, but winning is winning. And in the case of Tonio Burton winning the third biggest bodybuilding show in the world is absolutely fundamental to his road to the 2026 Mr Olympia. Although he has won many titles around the world, these two titles in New York say it all. And in 2026 he faced off tremendous resistance from the Slovakian giant Michael Krizo. The reality of the matter is that both of these guys were in incredible shape but like the great Bob Cicherillo put it, it came down to a choice between apples and oranges. That is a great place to be for the sport of bodybuilding because each man represented the very best of the physique they brought to the stage. One man brought tremendous size with a lot of power in the front poses, while another man brought a 360 physique with tremendous condition and symmetry.

In fact both men had the symmetry, but I would argue the Tonio posed harder and was able to impress more of the judges, more the photographers, and more of the fans. What separated them was very, very little but that’s what makes for a great bodybuilding show. The judges really had their work cut out for them. One man now has a clear-cut path to the biggest show in bodybuilding while another man is left wondering what he’s going to do next. Is he going to get a new coach, is he going to stay with his existing coach and try for another show? For Tonio it’s all about consistency and focus. All he needs to do is keep his head down and stay away from the drama in the sport. Right now he’s got a tremendous victory that he can hang his hat on. But how big of a win is it really?

The New York Pro has become without a doubt the third biggest bodybuilding show in the world. It has become a who’s who of the top echelons of the sport. And this is because of the promoter, it is because of the location, and it is also because of the fact that the show has a tremendous history. We mustn’t forget that this is the old Night Of Champions. Between the Night of Champions and the New York Pro this contest has tremendous history. No one can argue that point. No one can argue the fact that some of the greatest champions in the sport came from this very show. And the reality of the matter is that the promoter of the contest is one of the four most important people in the sport since the 1980s. What Steve Weinberger has done for the northeast is almost unparalleled.

And that’s another thing that needs to be said. The location of the contest presents a tremendous stronghold for the sport. Perhaps in the 1960s and ’70s Venice Beach was the hub, but I would argue that the tri-state area including New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut became a hub for bodybuilding as of the 1990s and beyond. In fact, even muscular women who faced near collapse around the world in the divisions of women’s bodybuilding and women’s physique experienced a renaissance in the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Even though it is called the New York Pro, the show is held in Connecticut, and its ties to all three states are undeniable. So it’s very important that in addition to being the third largest show, it also represents a tremendous swath of the bodybuilding fanbase. Winning this show is important for those reasons and even more so.

I have always said that how you qualify for the Olympia is very important. My detractors would argue that a win is a win, a qualification is a qualification, ultimately no one cares how you get to the big dance. But I couldn’t disagree more. I believe that if Tonio had won a shitty show like the one over at FIBO or the one in Brazil, I don’t think he would get the same level of respect that he would get if he won one of the Big 3 shows. The Big Theee in order would be the Olympia, Arnold Classic, and the NY Pro. The Dubai show is really knocking on the door, as is the Pittsburgh Pro which now has professional bodybuilding. But when you look at the depth of the lineup here in New York and what Tonio had to beat in order to be declared the winner, you have to give the guy his flowers. You have to give the guy his respect. And not only did he earn more respect by winning the show, but he’s also picked up on a tremendous amount of buzz. And we mustn’t forget buzz because you can’t buy it and you certainly can’t give it away, but once you have it – you have to know how to capitalize on it. It’s what commands media attention, it’s what draws out sponsors, it’s what creates a larger fanbase.

Tonio Burton is one of those guys that flies under the radar. He didn’t come from picket fences and didn’t have a silver spoon in his mouth. He grew up in an environment where success was probably not all that attainable but he still reached for the stars. He never gave up. He’s a perfect example of the fact that if you persevere and you have the discipline you can go all the way to the top. And that’s exactly what he’s done. He started out in the 212 and went open despite the fact that so many people told him not to do it because they didn’t have the faith in him. Tonio had it in himself.

We have seen numerous 212 guys not only successfully cross over but even win the Olympia. Look at Derek, look at Hadi, and look at Tonio. Well, Tonio hasn’t won the Olympia yet, but he’s certainly in the conversation, now. I have always thought that he was Mr Olympia material but it’s totally different when you’ve won not one but two New York Pro titles. And again he beat a guy who I would argue is a modern day Gunther Schlierkamp – a modern-day giant who could also potentially also win the Olympia. The fact of the matter is it’s not a height contest. It’s not a weight contest either.

Tonio was able to bring in the size necessary along with the condition. He knew that he was on to something. He didn’t need to be told so. Once you get on stage and everything comes together for you, it creates an even bigger fire within you. He wasn’t giving up any ground. He wasn’t being a jerk but he also wasn’t being a doormat. And it became abundantly clear that it was a battle of two, down to the wire. Neither man was going to let up. They both wanted it, they were both fighting for it, but ultimately only one could win.

At the end of the day, Tonio is known as The Predator because he is a hunter. He knows what needs to be done. He knows what the judges are looking for and he is very strategic with every pose. This is a thinking man’s game and Tonio is the kind of bodybuilder that can go all the way. This isn’t fanboy talk. This is fact. We saw it happen at the New York Pro, and we may see it happen in Las Vegas in just about 6 months time. Like I said in previous articles, do not sleep on Tonio Burton.

Did you agree with the decision at the New York Pro? Do you think Tonio can win the Olympia? Or at the very least place Top 6? As always, I hope you enjoyed reading my article, here, at IronMag. I look forward to reading your feedback in the comments. Please copy and paste a link to this article on all your social media feeds. It’s bound to generate lively conversation.

Author Bio:

Christian I. Duque is the owner of StrengthAddicts.com, a physique and strength website founded in 2008. He has worked for a number of bodybuilding websites, including RX Muscle and Muscular Development. Christian has written nearly 1,000 published articles for IronMag Blog, as well as articles for StrengthAddicts, RX Muscle, and others. By day, he is also a licensed attorney practicing in the areas of family law, immigration, and criminal defense.