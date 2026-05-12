How Aaron Singerman & PJ Braun Joined IronMag Labs | Robert DiMaggio Interview Part 2

Robert DiMaggio has always been a behind-the-scenes kind of guy. He’s always favored letting others be in the spotlight over himself. Although he’s an artist and a successful businessman, being the face has never been his cup of tea. But there’s a lot to unpack here and I’d feel remiss if we just glossed over the fact that Rob (as I like to call him) is both an artist and a successful businessman. For most people, it’s an either or, but seldom, both.

Rob creates compounds, product lines, and marketing campaigns, all the while employing conservative responsibility. Very few artists want their vision to be constrained by real life factors like a bottom line (e.g. profits and losses) or negotiating deals. DiMaggio has been able to bring cutting-edge products to market, while making a boatload of money in the process. He’s not the guy to release cookie-cutter products or load everything up with placebo ingredients to pull a fast one over the supplement-buying public. He couldn’t live with himself. I say this because I know him and how he’s wired. He’s most definitely NOT a snake oil salesman (like so many others in the fitness industry are) and he RESPECTS his customers way too much for that! That’s how I believe Rob built an empire.

For a good ten years or so, IronMag Labs was ABSOLUTELY EVERYWHERE! It seemed as if the company’s advertising budget was endless! It may have seemed that way, but the captain of the ship was always mindful of money coming in vs money going out.

Perhaps the irony of the century is that Robert created it all, but got zero credit over time. So many have claimed to have thought up the products he made famous. While others have totally cut him out of their biographical histories.

If you polled an average group of bodybuilding fans today, I’d bet they’d know the names Aaron Singerman and PJ Braun, but they’d be clueless as to who Robert DiMaggio is. And that took work. By whom? No comment, but that took work. It’s as if the people who Rob gave their big break to, magically woke up one day with a penthouse apartment and a fancy convertible with hundreds of horses under the hood. Robert never gets mentioned nor does IronMag Labs. That’s NOT how the real world works. Even though that’s the narrative some folks have tried to sell to an otherwise unsuspecting public.

A big catalyst for this interview series is to set the record straight. When I recorded these videos with Robert just a rock’s throw from Vegas, we tried to cover as much ground as possible. That said, there’s plenty more to go. We hope you’ll check out this latest offering, but rest assured that we’ll film more interview content, as well as potentially have a weekly show of our own. With a gifted executive producer likeJOHNNY STYLES on our team, the sky’s the limit!

For now, be sure to check the Part 2 of the Robert DiMaggio interview with Christian Duque for IronMagTV. Think of these clips as hors d’oeuvres. In time, we’ll hit ya with a main course that will make you QUESTION EVERYTHING you ever THOUGHT you knew about the fitness industry. Buckle up. We drive fast around here!

ALL GAS, NO BRAKES!!