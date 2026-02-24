I’ve published some articles in the past about both Alphalete and Alphaland, praising both brands for their success. Now, Christian Guzman is hosting the first-ever Alphalete Games at Alphaland to create an amazing atmosphere for Alphalete’s 11th birthday bash.

Saturday, February 28th, is when the Alphalete Games will kick off at Alphaland (Christian Guzman’s massive training facility). This isn’t just another event… it’s a celebration of a decade plus one of Alphalete and everything the brand has become.

The energy is going to be electric, and the fitness community is already buzzing with people booking plane tickets and hotels for the event. Personally, I wish I could make it, but I have a million other topics I need to write about currently.

But let’s dive a little deeper into what the Alphalete Games are, what you can expect if you show up, and why you should be excited.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new dietary supplements into your current regimen.

What Are the Alphalete Games?

The Alphalete Games are the first competitive fitness experience hosted by Alphalete to mark its 11th anniversary. Christian Guzman wants to celebrate the brand’s history with something special for the community, and this event is it.

The event will run from 11 AM to 4 PM. It’s happening right at Alphaland, the gym, and lifestyle hub Guzman built just outside of Houston, Texas. Everyone from serious competitors to everyday fitness fans are invited to show up, watch, and take part in the birthday bash and Alphalete Games.

All you have to do is make sure you RSVP to the event to secure you place (don’t just show up, I’m not sure they will let you into the event or not).

Alphalete Games: What to Expect

This is where things get fun. The Alphalete Games are designed to be a festival, a challenge, and an experience all wrapped into one day.

Here’s what you can expect.

Multiple Zones of Competition

The event is broken into three main challenge zones, each with its own vibe and physical demands:

Zone 1 — Ninja and Strength Challenges

Here’s where athletes can test pure athleticism:

A 2,000 sq ft ninja warrior course

A G Wagon pull (Heidi’s personal vehicle)

A mechanical bull challenge

A power strike test

Dead hang for time

This zone blends skill, strength, and fun.

Zone 2 — Head-to-Head Battles

This is where you go head-to-head with other competitors:

Assault bike races

Foam pit jousting

5v5 tug of war

Alpha Spin circuit

This zone brings competition and chaos in a good way. Expect sweat, grit, and raw effort.

Zone 3 — The Big Three and Beyond

This zone is for the strength athletes:

A bench, squat, and deadlift competition

A human farmer carry

This part gives you big lifts, big stakes, and big pride.

More Than Just Fitness

The Alphalete Games aren’t only about workouts. There’s a lot more happening:

A sample sale

A photo booth

A claw machine

Meet-and-greet opportunities with Alphalete athletes and personalities

And if that wasn’t enough, there’s over $10,000 in prizes up for grabs across all the events. Who doesn’t love winning money?

A Community Celebration

Christian Guzman built Alphalete with one thing in mind: community. That mission hasn’t changed in 11 years. The Alphalete Games are a reflection of that. It’s a chance for people to come together, push themselves, compete, and have fun.

This event isn’t exclusive, either. There are a limited number of spots (roughly 3,200), and they’re selling fast. Thousands of registrations are already in place, and many of the slots are reserved.

Best part? You and a friend can RSVP for free. The goal is clear: make this celebration accessible and hype as hell.

Why You Should Be Excited

I’ve seen a lot of fitness events come and go. But the Alphalete Games are something different. They bring together community and competition in a way that feels authentic… not manufactured.

Here’s why this matters:

It’s the first event of its kind from Alphalete. This signals more big things ahead from the brand.

This signals more big things ahead from the brand. It’s packed with a wide range of physical challenges. From ninja obstacles to strength testing, there’s something for everyone.

From ninja obstacles to strength testing, there’s something for everyone. It’s free to attend. That lowers the barrier for fitness fans who want to be part of the energy.

That lowers the barrier for fitness fans who want to be part of the energy. There are big prizes. Over ten grand in rewards means athletes will bring their best.

Over ten grand in rewards means athletes will bring their best. It celebrates community. The Alphalete culture has always been about inclusivity and growth (and this event embodies that).

Will You Be at the Alphalete Games?

While I don’t think the Alphalete Games and party will be anything close to what Andy Frisella puts on for his 1st Phorm Birthday Bash, I do believe this event will draw a huge crowd, and Christian will continue it annually (assuming it financially makes sense).

Whether you’re planning to compete or just show up for the vibes, I believe this event is going to be something legendary.

The Alphalete Games are more than a workout event. They are the culmination of 11 years of brand building, sweat, and community growth. They’re a celebration of fitness in every form… strength, skill, heart, and camaraderie.

This is where you want to be. The energy will be loud. The competition will be fierce. And the memories will last.

Get ready for the first-ever Alphalete Games. It’s going to be one hell of a ride.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.