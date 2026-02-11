Stop Worrying About Weight Fluctuations

Are weight fluctuations driving you nuts? You’re not alone.

I can’t tell you how many times I have clients asking me why their weight keeps going up and down during a given week. They think it’s fat loss, fat gain, muscle loss, muscle gain, etc.

For starters, stop weighing yourself every day, or you’ll drive yourself nuts comparing the numbers that your scale spits out. Several factors come into play when it comes to weight fluctuations, and the majority of them have nothing to do with fat/muscle loss/gain.

In this article, we are going to look at several reasons why you may suffer from weight fluctuations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

5 Reasons You May Be Experiencing Weight Fluctuations

So, what are the causes of your weight fluctuations? Here are some common reasons.

1. Sodium

Depending on what you ate the day prior, jumping on the scale the next day might be quite a surprise. You’ll look down to see an increase in weight. While this might excite you if you’re trying to bulk, it could be extremely frustrating if you are trying to lose weight.

The good news is that this increase in weight will not stay for long. If the food you eat is high in sodium, you have a greater chance of holding onto some water.

For instance, if you eat a lot of pre-packaged food, they have a tendency to be higher in sodium than something that would be fresh. This added sodium will store water in the gut, and if you look in the mirror (or down at your stomach), you’ll find it might be slightly bloated or distended. This is normal and, luckily, is temporary.

Give it a day to completely pass through your system and be excreted, and you’ll be back to normal in no time.

2. Water

As you know, our bodies are made up of primarily water (around 60% to be exact). That said, when our bodies are depleted of water and we are slightly dehydrated, our weight would be lower than normal. This can throw off the number on your scale and leave you scratching your head.

On the flip side, if one day you are dehydrated and weighing less, you can easily drink more water the following day and gain a few pounds when you jump on the scale the next time, simply because you are hydrated again.

Water weight is one of the most common causes of weight fluctuations. If you have a “smart” scale that gives you your body fat, weight, muscle weight, water weight, etc., you can track your water weight.

If you see it changed in one direction or the other from where it normally is, you’ll have a better understanding of why there’s a change in your body weight, and you can adjust accordingly.

3. Carbohydrates

Have you ever gone on a low-carbohydrate diet and noticed your weight just seems to fall off quickly? You probably were mesmerized and thought body fat was just melting off your body. Well, I have some bad news for you.

While that number may be going down, it’s water weight — not body fat.

Womp womp.

Sorry to crush your excitement. Many carbohydrate sources can cause our bodies to hold onto water, similar to what we discussed above.

Then, unfortunately, you hear the same people losing their minds when they stop their low-carbohydrate diet because once they start introducing carbs again in higher (normal and not low) quantities, that water weight creeps right back up and increases your weight on the scale.

As we always say, there is no quick fix when it comes to weight loss. Nothing works unless you do.

4. Workouts

It’s true, your workouts can directly affect your body weight from day to day. While I obviously suggest you do some form of resistance training and cardiovascular work, you also need to understand that in doing so, weight fluctuations can happen.

Many people fail to realize that when we exercise, we are tearing down muscle fibers, which causes inflammation in the body. In order to help rebuild and repair the torn down muscle fibers from your intense workout, water is retained to help with this process.

Do you see a recurring theme here with water retention in this article? It’s brutal and can mess with your head when tracking your weight.

5. Not Visiting the Bathroom

While not the most ideal conversation you want to have on the subject… when’s the last time you went to the bathroom? If you’re bound up (constipated), the weight on the scale is going to obviously be higher.

You need to eliminate that waste. This can be handled by subtle changes to your nutrition, where you take in more fiber to help you maintain regular bowel movements. Prunes, broccoli, apples, and even a fiber supplement such as Benefiber can be helpful.

If you’re looking for a simple way to take in more fiber during the day, a trick I personally use and have all my clients use is to put Benefiber in your morning cup of coffee. It has no flavor and mixes exceptionally well when added to a hot cup of Joe.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.