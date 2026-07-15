When you think about probiotics, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? Gut health, right? But what if I told you the answer could also be skin health? You may think I’m nuts, correct?

While I may actually be nuts, there’s some new research out there looking at how probiotics can reduce skin aging.

Right now, skin health and the whole “anti-aging” trend are booming, with everyone trying to look younger.

New preclinical research suggests there may be a strong connection between the gut and your skin.

Researchers found that a specific probiotic strain may help protect the skin from damage caused by ultraviolet B (UVB) rays while improving hydration, collagen production, and skin barrier function.

While these findings look to be promising, it’s important to remember that the research was conducted in cells and mice (not humans).

But let’s take a deeper dive into this and see how probiotics can reduce skin aging.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new dietary supplements into your current regimen.

The Gut-Skin Connection May Be More Powerful Than We Thought

Scientists continue to learn more about what’s known as the gut-skin axis.

This concept suggests that the health of your gut microbiome can influence the health and appearance of your skin.

In this latest study, researchers wanted to determine whether a proprietary probiotic strain called Lacticaseibacillus paracasei subsp. paracasei ABF21013 could help reduce UVB-induced skin aging after being taken orally.

How Researchers Studied Skin Aging

The research team first evaluated the probiotic using cultured skin cells. They then moved into an animal model using hairless mice that were repeatedly exposed to UVB radiation.

The mice received the probiotic orally once a day, five days per week, for 12 weeks while continuing to receive UVB exposure.

Throughout the study, researchers examined several markers associated with skin aging, including:

1. Wrinkle Formation

Scientists looked at whether the probiotic could reduce visible wrinkle development caused by UV exposure.

2. Skin Hydration

Proper hydration plays a major role in maintaining healthy-looking skin and reducing the appearance of skin aging.

3. Skin Barrier Function

Researchers measured transepidermal water loss (TEWL), which indicates how well the skin retains moisture.

4. Collagen and Hyaluronic Acid

Collagen helps provide strength and structure to the skin, while hyaluronic acid helps maintain moisture.

The team also evaluated gene and protein expression associated with skin aging and skin barrier health.

The Probiotic Showed Several Positive Effects

The results were encouraging.

Compared to untreated animals, the probiotic appeared to reduce several visible signs of skin aging caused by UVB exposure.

Researchers observed:

Reduced wrinkle formation

Lower transepidermal water loss (TEWL)

Reduced skin thickness

Improved skin hydration

Increased collagen content

According to the researchers, these improvements suggest the probiotic helped regulate wrinkle formation by enhancing collagen production.

Collagen Production Also Increased

One of the more interesting findings involved collagen. The probiotic didn’t simply preserve existing collagen. It also increased pro-collagen production while boosting hyaluronic acid secretion.

Both are important factors when discussing skin aging because collagen helps maintain skin structure while hyaluronic acid supports hydration and elasticity.

How the Probiotic May Work

Researchers also explored the biological mechanisms behind the improvements.

They found that the probiotic reduced the expression of matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs). These enzymes break down collagen, which contributes to skin aging over time.

At the same time, the probiotic activated epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) signaling. This pathway plays an important role in skin repair and regeneration.

Together, these changes may explain why the probiotic improved collagen levels and skin barrier function in the study.

What This Means for Skin Aging

While these findings are exciting, they shouldn’t be viewed as proof that taking this probiotic will reduce skin aging in people. The study was preclinical.

That means the results came from laboratory experiments and animal research. Human clinical trials are still needed before researchers can determine whether people experience the same benefits.

Researchers Want to Take the Next Step

The investigators believe this probiotic deserves further study.

Future research could examine whether combining this strain with other probiotics, postbiotics, or topical skincare ingredients produces even greater improvements in skin aging.

They also recommended longer-term studies lasting at least 12 weeks to better understand how the probiotic affects collagen homeostasis, chronic inflammation, epigenetic changes, post-translational changes, and the production of hyaluronic acid through HAS-1 and HAS-2 regulation.

Should You Consider This to Reduce Skin Aging?

Research surrounding the gut-skin axis continues to grow, and this study adds another interesting piece to the puzzle.

The probiotic strain Lacticaseibacillus paracasei subsp. paracasei ABF21013 improved multiple markers associated with skin aging in UVB-exposed mice. The probiotic reduced wrinkles, improved hydration, enhanced collagen production, increased hyaluronic acid secretion, and supported skin barrier function.

That’s certainly encouraging.

However, it’s still too early to conclude that the same results will occur in humans.

Until clinical studies are completed, these findings should be viewed as promising early research rather than definitive proof that probiotics can reduce skin aging.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.