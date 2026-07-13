When I first saw the headline that Prince Harry allegedly snorted creatine instead of cocaine while serving in the military, I honestly thought it was satire.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t.

The claim comes from journalist Charlotte Griffiths, who wrote about her interactions with Prince Harry during a 2011 shooting weekend.

According to Griffiths, Harry told her that because the British Army conducted random drug testing, he avoided illegal drugs and instead snorted creatine powder before nights out because he believed it gave him enough energy to party until sunrise.

Griffiths also acknowledged that she has no way to verify his claim and cautioned readers not to imitate the behavior.

Whether the story is entirely accurate or not, it’s creating headlines around the world.

And that’s a problem. Not just for Prince Harry. But for the entire supplement industry.

Why?

Because this could open up the door for more reckless behavior using supplements. So, in this article, I want to dive deeper into this topic.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new dietary supplements into your current regimen.

Prince Harry and the Wrong Message About Supplements

Let’s get one thing straight: creatine is one of the most researched sports supplements on the planet.

It’s safe when used as directed. It’s effective. And it has absolutely nothing in common with cocaine.

The fact that Prince Harry allegedly used creatine as some sort of “substitute” while maintaining a partying lifestyle sends the wrong message to people who don’t understand how supplements actually work.

Someone reading these headlines might think creatine provides an instant stimulant-like high.

News flash… it doesn’t.

That’s simply not how creatine works.

Creatine helps replenish phosphocreatine stores in your muscles so your body can regenerate ATP during short bursts of high-intensity exercise. Its benefits come from consistent daily use, not from taking it immediately before heading out for a night of partying and hitting up clubs and bars.

Why Prince Harry’s Alleged Method Makes No Sense

I’m going to be honest, what Prince Harry said makes no sense to me. It boggles my mind that people are willing to do such risky things.

Snorting Creatine Doesn’t Make It Work Better

This is where the story really goes off the rails.

Creatine isn’t designed to be inhaled. It’s meant to be mixed with water or another beverage and consumed orally.

There is no scientific evidence showing that snorting creatine provides an immediate energy boost or mimics the effects of stimulants.

In fact, the claim contradicts everything we know about how creatine functions in the body.

Could Prince Harry have believed it worked? Maybe.

People believe all sorts of things. That doesn’t make them true.

There Are Real Risks

While creatine itself has an excellent safety profile when consumed as directed, inhaling any powdered substance into your nose is another story.

Fine powders can irritate the nasal passages and potentially affect the respiratory system.

Your nose wasn’t designed to process supplement powders. Neither were your lungs.

The delivery method matters. And this is one nobody should ever copy.

Prince Harry Isn’t the Only Concern

My bigger concern isn’t even Prince Harry… it’s what happens next. Headlines like these spread across social media faster than facts.

Suddenly, people who have never stepped foot inside a gym are talking about creatine as if it’s some secret replacement for cocaine.

That’s absurd.

Yet that’s exactly the type of misinformation the supplement industry has spent decades trying to overcome.

We’ve fought the stereotypes. We’ve worked to educate consumers. We’ve explained that sports supplements are intended to improve health, recovery, performance, and body composition when used responsibly.

Then a headline like this comes along and sets us back.

This Doesn’t Stop with Creatine

Today it’s creatine. Tomorrow someone could try the same thing with pre-workout.

I’ve seen people do some incredibly dumb things in the fitness space over the years. Trust me.

If someone reads these stories and decides to snort pre-workout powder because they think it’ll produce a stronger effect, they’re putting themselves at unnecessary risk.

Pre-workout products often contain caffeine and other performance ingredients that are specifically formulated to be consumed by mouth.

Changing the route of administration doesn’t magically improve effectiveness. It simply increases the chances that something goes wrong.

Supplements aren’t recreational drugs. And they should never be treated that way.

Prince Harry Shouldn’t Become the Face of Supplement Misinformation

Whether Prince Harry actually snorted creatine exactly as described is almost beside the point. The story is now out there. And people are talking.

The headlines have already been written.

As someone who’s spent decades educating consumers about supplements, I hate seeing stories like this dominate the conversation.

Creatine deserves better.

The supplement industry deserves better.

Most importantly, consumers deserve accurate information instead of sensational headlines that blur the line between sports nutrition and illegal drug use.

Supplements exist to help improve performance, health, and recovery.

They are not replacements for cocaine.

They are not party drugs.

And they certainly aren’t something anyone should be snorting in an attempt to chase an imaginary energy boost.

Hopefully, this story serves as a reminder that just because a celebrity (if that’s even what you want to call him) allegedly did something doesn’t make it smart. Or safe.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.