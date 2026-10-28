The use of EAAs has been on the rise, but people are still confused about why they can’t supplement with any amino acid supplement.

For years, branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) have been the go-to for recovery and muscle growth. Then, all of a sudden, research started being published, showing that the “Big 3” BCAAs we have come to love (leucine, isoleucine, and valine) when taken alone may not deliver the results you desire.

In fact, what they are finding is that BCAAs need to be combined with all of the essential amino acids (EAAs) in order to truly make a difference.

Before we dive into why EAAs are so important, let’s get a better understanding of what the nine essential amino acids are. Below is the complete list.

L-Leucine

L-Isoleucine

L-Valine

L-Lysine HCl

L-Threonine

DL-Phenylalanine

L-Histidine HCl

L-Tryptophan

DL-Methionine

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new dietary supplements into your current regimen.

Maximize Muscle Growth (and MORE) Through the Use of EAAs

First and foremost, I’m not here to tell you that BCAAs are a total waste of money and that you’re buying junk if you purchase a standalone branched-chain amino acid product. If you have and are using BCAAs, don’t toss them in the trash. BCAAs are still helpful (just less effective than EAAs).

What I’m trying to get across is that research has looked at amino acid supplementation and burst the BCAA bubble with findings that we need to take in EAAs to achieve the full benefits of amino acid supplementation for building lean muscle mass.

Build Quality Muscle Mass (FASTER)

Research looking at BCAA supplements has shown that while a 2:1:1 ratio of branched-chain amino acids can help increase muscle growth, it’s marginal compared to the use of essential amino acids. Recent research has also shown that EAAs, when combined with protein, can double lean muscle growth compared to BCAAs alone. That’s actually quite substantial when you think about it. You could be cutting your results in half if you stick with a standalone BCAA supplement.

It’s safe to say that most people who exercise regularly and focus on resistance training follow up their workouts with some sort of post-workout nutrition – generally in the form of a protein shake or whole food meal. Incorporating EAAs into your post-workout supplement routine could further heighten your ability to build the quality lean muscle mass you’ve been looking for.

That being said, post-workout isn’t the only use for EAAs. You can incorporate essential amino acids into your pre-workout supplement regimen or use them intra-workout to support overall recovery.

While protein is often discussed as being necessary for muscle growth, it’s actually the breakdown of that protein into amino acids, which helps build muscle.

It should also be noted that EAAs are a great supplement to include in your regimen if you are on a cut. In a caloric deficit, your body can tap into lean muscle tissue and break it down for energy. To help prevent that, you can include essential amino acids in your daily routine to support an anabolic state and preserve your hard-earned lean muscle mass.

What’s the Research Say?

To further demonstrate the effectiveness of EAAs, researchers conducted a study in which a group of elderly individuals were on bed rest.

Unable to get up and be active, it was believed that their lean body mass would start to drop as lean muscle tissue is broken down due to a lack of muscle stimulation (also known as muscle-wasting). These individuals were given essential amino acids and were still able to maintain protein synthesis.

At the same time, the control group, which did not receive EAAs, lost 30% of their lean muscle tissue –without any physical activity at all. That’s powerful!

Two other studies used EAAs, and they, too, yielded remarkable findings. One study showed that the use of essential amino acids increased lean body mass, IGF-1 levels, and basal muscle protein synthesis compared to the control.

A separate study using EAAs showed that supplementing with these essential amino acids can increase testosterone levels while decreasing cortisol. If you are someone with high cortisol levels in your system and low testosterone, you may find it next to impossible to add quality lean muscle mass. In fact, you may find that you’re storing body fat more easily.

Other Noteworthy Benefits of EAAs

In a time when many people are focusing on their health and immunity, supplementing with all 9 essential amino acids has been found to help boost immunity and collagen production. This provides even more bang for your buck when using EAAs in your supplement regimen.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.