More Americans Than Ever Are Using Supplements?

Supplement habits in the U.S. continue to evolve as more and more people are using supplements to support their health (and weight). And the latest consumer data is showing just how much things have changed over the years.

A newly released survey from NOW reveals that a large majority of Americans are now using supplements as part of their daily routine. This isn’t just about taking a multivitamin anymore. It reflects a broader shift toward personalized health, targeted support, and a more holistic approach to wellness.

The question we should all be asking is how it will affect the obesity epidemic in the U.S. over the coming years. Will we see a change or not? Personally, I’m not getting my hopes up because I don’t see many people changing their lifestyle or behaviors over the long term. But I could be wrong.

In this article, I want to dive deeper into this survey and unpack the findings. Could this be the health trend we’ve been looking for? Let’s take a look.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new dietary supplements into your current regimen.

Using Supplements Daily is Becoming the Norm

According to the survey, 76% of Americans report using supplements every single day. That number alone highlights how normalized using supplements has become across different age groups and lifestyles.

Consumers aren’t viewing supplements as optional add-ons. Instead, many see them as a practical way to fill nutritional gaps and support specific health goals. This mindset signals a clear behavioral shift, with supplements moving from “nice to have” products to daily essentials.

There’s also a growing emphasis on personalization. Rather than relying on one product to do everything, people are building routines that reflect their individual needs, priorities, and long-term health plans.

Personally, my clients are getting more curious about supplements. While I have a list I recommend they all use, I’m fielding more and more questions as curiosity is turning the wheels in their heads, and having them question if there’s more they can be doing for their health.

A holistic approach is driving behavior

The survey suggests that consumers are increasingly focused on overall wellness, not just specific results. Using supplements is often part of a larger daily routine that includes nutrition, movement, sleep, and stress management.

This holistic approach helps explain why daily supplement use continues to rise. People want consistent support that fits into their lifestyle and aligns with how they define health.

For brands and formulators, this shift should matter if they want to provide products to their demographic and current customers.

Why?

Because it changes how products are developed, positioned, and communicated to consumers who expect more thoughtful solutions.

Targeted Health Needs Are Shaping Supplement Routines

While it seems like the obesity rate continues to skyrocket, more and more people are trying to look for targeted health supplements based on their individual needs. That’s a good thing. But how long will this last?

One of the more notable findings from the survey is that 44% of respondents said they are taking more supplements than they did the year before.

This increase is closely tied to the expansion of supplement portfolios. As brands offer more targeted options, consumers are responding by building more customized stacks instead of relying on just one or two products.

As a writer in the supplement space and someone who works with many brands, I see massive line extensions for single-ingredient supplements. And I think it’s a great idea for brands to be doing this, assuming they feel they can move the added inventory and not sit on it.

Immune, energy, and gut health lead priorities

Beyond general wellness, the survey identified several key areas driving supplement use. Immune health, energy, gut health, and digestion ranked at the top. This should come as no surprise because these areas have seen a huge increase in interest over the last several years and continue to grow.

Stress and mood support, sleep, and heart health were also cited by more than 30% of respondents. These priorities reflect modern health concerns and help explain why multifunctional and targeted supplements are gaining traction.

And if there’s one thing we know, it’s that stress, mood, and sleep affect many aspects of health. Everything from weight gain to heart health risks, and more. By targeting these areas, people can find solutions to better manage their overall health and wellness.

Sales data also supports this trend. Categories such as magnesium, nutritional oils, fiber, cholesterol support, cardiovascular formulas, and greens supplements all saw strong growth.

Weight management interest continues to rise

Weight management is another area showing increased attention. The survey reported an 11% increase in projected usage from 2025 to 2026.

This growth appears to be linked to consumer interest in GLP-1 alternatives. As a result, berberine products continue to perform well, remaining among the top sellers.

I feel that people are falling out of love with fat burners. Many understand that they aren’t a magic pill (yet many still use them and cross their fingers).

But being able to control blood sugar has taken over the shelves, and we’re seeing fewer brands launching “fat burners” and putting more focus into the GLP-1 space, and helping those who are either on GLP-1 medications or looking for alternatives.

Foundational Supplements Still Anchor Routines

Despite the rise in targeted formulas, foundational supplements are still central to most routines. The survey found that multivitamins, vitamin D, magnesium, probiotics, and omega-3s remain some of the most commonly used products. And this is perfect and something I recommend to all of my training and nutrition clients.

These staples often serve as a starting point for people new to using supplements. They also provide baseline nutritional support that complements more specialized products.

Supplements alongside medications

Sort of circling back around to something I touched on above: another important insight from the survey is how supplements are being used alongside pharmaceutical therapies. Multivitamins and probiotics, in particular, are often paired with GLP-1 medications.

As more consumers take this combined approach, format innovation becomes increasingly important. Expanding delivery methods and offering more options help meet individual preferences and improve long-term adherence.

Trust, Safety, and Transparency Still Matter

While demand remains strong, the survey highlights ongoing trust issues within the supplement space. Nearly half of the respondents expressed concerns about safety and quality. And that’s honestly a shame to hear because it shouldn’t be that way.

More than one-third said they are unsure which supplement brands they can trust. These concerns have direct implications for manufacturers, retailers, and the industry as a whole.

A few bad apples in the industry over the years have given the entire supplement industry a black eye.

And while there are trustworthy supplement brands selling high-quality products, they sometimes get lost in the mix with all the others — unable to truly differentiate themselves and build trust until someone actually buys and tries their products.

Transparency is no longer optional

To address these concerns, education and transparency are critical. Consumers want to know where ingredients come from, how products are made, and whether labels accurately reflect what’s inside the bottle.

Not to toot my own horn, but this is why brands hire me. They want me to not only help tell their story, but also educate consumers on their products, ingredients, and processes. Having such content is important, and it absolutely helps.

Clear communication around sourcing, manufacturing, and testing helps empower consumers to make informed decisions when using supplements. When brands prioritize transparency from raw materials to finished products, it builds confidence and long-term loyalty.

What This Means for the Future of Supplements

The survey data makes one thing clear. More Americans than ever are using supplements, and they’re doing so with intention.

Daily routines are becoming more personalized. Health priorities are more specific. And consumers expect quality, transparency, and products that align with their lifestyle.

For the industry, this shift isn’t temporary. It reflects a lasting change in how people think about health and the role supplements play in supporting it.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.