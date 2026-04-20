I’m a massive supporter of our military, and when I heard military supplements were under fire for active duty, I started scratching my head.

For starters, I think our service members should be able to get free supplements for as long as they are active duty. You want protein powder? Tell them the flavor you want. You need a multivitamin? They’ll be sure you have it right away.

Heck, I don’t even care if they provide steroids for service members if they want them.

Anything that gives us an advantage, I’m down for. We’re talking about people who are putting their lives on the line for our freedom and protection. Give them whatever the heck they want.

The fact is that dietary supplements have always been popular in the military. From pre-workouts to protein powders, many service members use them to support training, recovery, and performance.

But there’s a growing question that keeps coming up.

Are military supplements actually allowed?

The short answer is: it depends (everyone hates that answer). But it depends on what’s inside the supplements. And that’s where things get complicated.

In this article, I want to take a deeper dive into some information I was presented and shed some light on what’s going on as it relates to military supplements.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

The DoD Has a Prohibited List of Military Supplements

The Department of Defense (DoD) has a prohibited list of dietary supplement ingredients that service members are not allowed to use.

This policy doesn’t just apply to individuals. It also prevents on-base retail stores from selling products that contain those banned ingredients.

The list is managed through the Department’s Operation Supplement Safety (OPSS) program and serves as the central authority for identifying prohibited ingredients across all branches of the military.

The reasoning behind the list is simple.

Protecting Health, Testing, and Readiness

These men and women are already risking their lives, so I’m totally on board with making sure what they put in their bodies is safe.

The goal of the list that the DoD created is to protect health, maintain the integrity of drug testing, and preserve military readiness. All things that I can get behind.

Ingredients that could pose safety concerns or interfere with drug testing are considered incompatible with military service. That being said, I’m still of the stance that military members should have access to steroids to optimize their testosterone levels.

I don’t know about you, but I’d prefer to have our military be of physically fit and conditioned men and women. I’m talking G.I. Joe caliber. Sure, they have to pass tests to make it through, but I’d be looking for constant progress across the board with physical fitness and body composition.

Not for nothing, over the past few years, we saw the requirements drop for our military, and I’ve seen people wearing a uniform where the threads were screaming for dear life as those buttons were about to shoot off their uniform like a .556 round leaving the barrel of a rifle.

But let’s keep going.

The Controversy That Sparked Distrust

Much of the skepticism around military supplements goes back to a specific moment when things “kinda sorta” went sideways with supplements.

The DMAA Incident

In 2011 and 2012, supplements containing the stimulant DMAA were widely sold on military bases. This included exchange stores and on-base GNC locations.

At the time, these products were authorized for sale.

Then things changed.

After reports of serious adverse events and increasing regulatory concern, the DoD imposed a moratorium. DMAA products were ordered off base shelves. Later, DMAA became prohibited.

For many service members, this sequence raised red flags. Products that were once sold on base suddenly became forbidden nearly overnight.

Some individuals later faced consequences for using supplements that had previously been available through official military retailers. That didn’t exactly sit well with service members who like using supplements.

Military supplements were officially under fire at that point.

Same Story, Different Stimulants

DMAA wasn’t the end of the issue.

DMBA Enters the Market

As DMAA disappeared, manufacturers introduced new stimulant compounds marketed as replacements. One of those was DMBA.

In 2014, military exchange systems once again pulled certain fitness supplements from shelves. The concern centered on DMBA’s safety profile and the lack of human testing data.

The pattern looked familiar. Products were sold. Concerns surfaced. Then they were removed.

These repeated cycles reinforced the belief throughout those up the chain of command that the prohibited list reacts to the market instead of staying ahead of it.

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Chemical Substitution and Regulatory Lag

One of the biggest challenges with military supplements is how quickly the industry adapts.

Designer Stimulants and Look-Alikes

When a stimulant becomes controversial or banned, manufacturers often pivot to chemical analogs. These compounds are structurally similar and produce comparable effects.

This approach mirrors what’s seen with designer drugs in anti-doping and public health settings.

A more recent example is DMHA.

That all being said, I’m not saying that the supplement market pivots specifically to get around certain military supplements getting pulled. But rather, these brands pivot based on what’s going on in the market and if the FDA is making any changes or sending out threatening letters.

DMHA and Safety Concerns

DMHA is also known as octodrine or 2-aminoisoheptane.

The FDA has stated that dietary supplements containing DMHA are adulterated and unlawful.

OPSS also mentioned that DMHA appears in some pre-workout and weight-loss products. It is included on the DoD prohibited list due to safety concerns and a lack of credible human data.

When Labels Don’t Tell the Full Story

Some will say that even when ingredients are listed, that doesn’t always mean they’re easy to understand. I think it comes down to a lack of education on a product, but I can’t expect people to fully understand what they are buying (even though it would make sense to do so).

Confusing Ingredient Names

For the average consumer, this creates a problem. If you don’t know what you’re looking at, it’s easy to simply look at what the label says the product does and grab your credit card.

You can read the label carefully and still miss a prohibited substance if you’re in the military (thanks to their banned list from the DoD).

Without technical chemistry knowledge, identifying potentially risky military supplements can become extremely difficult.

But here’s something that needs to be said: If you follow the directions on supplements, you should have no issues at all. It’s not like brands are putting out products with banned or illegal substances in them (at least not the mainstream brands).

If you buy underground stuff that’s made in a bathtub, all bets are off. But things you’ll find in a GNC on base are considered safe when used as directed.

Undeclared Ingredients Raise the Stakes

Military-focused health reviews have found that some supplements contain undeclared ingredients. These substances don’t appear on the label at all.

That creates two serious risks.

First, health concerns. Second, compliance risks for service members subject to strict drug testing rules.

OPSS directly warns that supplement contamination can contribute to adverse health events and positive drug tests.

Independent research supports this concern.

A study published in JAMA found that many supplements cited in FDA warning letters for stimulant ingredients remained available years later, with few recalls.

I will say this: the brands that don’t follow warning letters or who are even putting such ingredients in their products aren’t good brands to support.

Not only that, but none of those brands are probably found in any of the stores on bases, so I would recommend only buying from on-base stores like GNC to get any sort of military supplements.

Why This Still Matters

I’m going to say it… the prohibited list isn’t perfect. But from the military’s perspective, it’s necessary.

The military doesn’t have the luxury of waiting for problems to surface with military supplements or ingredients. And again, I say they should only buy from trusted brands.

The DMAA, DMBA, and DMHA controversies show how limited a list-based system can be when the supplement industry moves fast.

But they also highlight an important truth.

Just because a supplement is sold on base doesn’t mean it’s safe or compliant. Personally, I’d look at the stores and buyers of those stores. Are they doing their homework on these products?

At the end of the day, the responsibility comes down to education, conservative choices, and skepticism toward military supplements that promise drug-like effects disguised as performance support.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.