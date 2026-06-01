Martin’s Doing the 2026 Olympia!!

This is very big news!! And you guys know my position when it comes to reporting on news of this sort. I don’t want to throw shade at other bodybuilding publications, but some of them are more concerned with being the first to talk about something, even if they’re largely playing catch-up and find themselves retracting themselves all the time. Those platforms are often more concerned with chasing hits than getting the story right. They will often rely on clickbait and fake news to seal the deal. Please don’t ever ask me to tell you what sites I’m talking about. I feel like it happens more and more.

ANYWAYS, Martin “The Martian” Fitzwater is doing the 2026 Olympia!! And how do I know? Because it came from Martin himself in a social media video. This video is also key because it includes his good friend Brett Wilkin. We’ve noticed how vocal Brett has been for Martin and the friendship is a matter of record. Martin has been through a lot, but he’s bounced back each and every time. And up and comers definitely see The Martian. Let’s not forget that Tonio “The Predator” Burton dropped the gauntlet just days ago. Martin is very much a top competitor and it’s clear that even in his somewhat short absence he continues to command interest from the competition, as well as the media.

During different parts of this year, I’d argue that Martin was the most talked about bodybuilder in the sport. There were entire weeks where The Martian got more attention than did Derek, Andrew, or even fan favorites like Nick Walker. The fact of the matter is you’ve got guys who as much as I like them as writers, have it in for him. By this point for Ron Harris or Giles “Tiger” Thomas to say they don’t have an axe to grind with the Top 5 Olympian would almost be comical. It goes back to the Prague Pro and it’s just gone south from there. Others maybe aren’t so hostile to Fitzwater, but they see the potential in working with him. Why? Well because Martin has become so talked about, any mention of him on a title is going to generate hits. It’s a sad state of affairs because the vast majority of times his name gets used, is to trash him. He’s a guy who wears his heart on his sleeve and a guy the fans really like. That’s because unlike with the other famous guy, with Martin, the fans feel like they’re interacting with a friend. There’s none of the arrogance with The Martian. These outlets could try to promote the guy, celebrate his accomplishments, but instead they hyperfocus on bringing him down. And that’s exactly what happened after the 2026 Arnold Classic. You had all these vultures descending on a story and milking it. They didn’t stop until Martin lost most of his sponsors.

Nonetheless, Martin bounced back. That’s because he’s no quitter. What kind of example would he be setting for his millions of supporters if he let the bullies win? And that’s just what they had become. Instead of disappearing for good, he kept his word, and competed at the Arnold Classic UK. That’s very important because most people thought he’d skip it. The guy has real character and a solid work ethic. If Martin can keep the haters out of his mind and can totally focus on bringing his absolute best to Las Vegas, then the sky’s the limit for him. Let’s not forget that Martin offers a key alternative. What do I mean by that?

On the one hand, guys like Jay Cutler make a very valid point when it comes to what’s likely to be a totally different playing at the O. I agree with the 4x Mr O when he makes the case for it being a battle between Samson and Andrew. That could very well be the case, but we can’t forget that Martin has beat Samson before and could do it again. The fact that Dauda has put on a truckload of size is great, but it’s not a foregone conclusion that he’d beat Martin. That aside, if the judges aren’t looking for the Dauda/Jacked showdown, that doesn’t necessarily mean that Derek gets an automatic win. Derek has lost the Sandow before and could lose it again. Maybe the judges want a change. If they don’t want a tall/aesthetic showdown, maybe they want to see Derek battle Martin. We saw something similar to that in Pittsburgh in 2025 and it was highly entertaining. While Derek has a strong back, he’s at a substantial disadvantage when it comes to the overall comparisons with Fitzwater. Martin has a far more balanced look. It’s just a question of whether or not the judges see, too. If they put those two side by side, going through all the mandatory poses, I would argue that The Martian wins. It’s just a question of the judges doing that. Everyone wants to see it. The irony of the matter is that the haters probably want to see this the most, even though they’d never admit it. If Martin wins the Olympia, they will double-down their efforts. It’s sad but true.

What Martin needs to do is continue competing. I’m so happy to hear that his head’s in the game and it makes me very happy to see Brett by his side. That’s what he needs to do. Keep his head in the game and be surrounded by positive people who aren’t looking to make their way by bringing him down. I’m not saying he should have celebrated at Arnold, but it wasn’t that big of a deal. I think even his haters will agree on the down low. The whole industry fell on this guy’s head. My hope is that he’ll pick up some sponsors with a spine and that he’ll be able to prep in peace. The fact of the matter is that the companies who dropped him should be ashamed of themselves. They didn’t so much as talk to him, they just ran for the door. He’s better off without them. I get they need to make their money and I get that they might try to downplay uncomfortable situations, but to tuck tail and run, that shows us what they’re made of.

What do you think Martin competing means for the competition at the 2026 Olympia? I definitely think he could move higher. And by higher, i don’t just mean to 4th or 3rd, I mean he can win the whole damn thing! I mean he can beat Samson, Andrew, Derek or Hadi. If Nick came back, he could beat him, too.

As always, I hope you enjoyed reading my article, here, at IronMag. I look forward to reading your feedback in the comments. Please be sure to copy and paste a link to this article on all your social media feeds. It’s bound to generate lively conversation.

Author Bio:

Christian I. Duque is the owner of StrengthAddicts.com, a physique and strength website founded in 2008. He has worked for a number of bodybuilding websites, including RX Muscle and Muscular Development. Christian has written nearly 1,000 published articles for IronMag Blog, as well as articles for StrengthAddicts, RX Muscle, and others. By day, he is also a licensed attorney practicing in the areas of family law, immigration, and criminal defense.