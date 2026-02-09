Is Sam Sulek Prepping Too Hard?

Sam Sulek’s star continues to soar with every new progress update as he continues his 2026 Arnold Classic Prep. The social media star who catapulted into superstardom with his honest, no-frills approach to social media is dropping jaws and getting high praise from the fans. In fact, his fanbase continues to grow rapidly. The only problem is, is he getting too hard, too soon? Sulek looked like he could hit the stage last week, which was six weeks out. And this week he seemed to pull even more. Is this because he wants to be extra sure that nothing will be left to chance? Or could it be that he’s obsessed with being the best in the fans’ eyes the whole way through? The risk of being too hard this far out is that he will be flat by the time it counts.

At the end of the day Sam is just as human as the rest of the guys. He can’t drive the car at maximum RPM’s the whole way through because at some point he is not going to have anything left to pull. Plus, there is his health to consider. There is a lot to unpack here, and I’ll do my best to cover as much ground as possible with this article. That said, it should be noted that I’m a fan of Sam’s and my goal here isn’t to hate. I want to see him be successful and be in this sport for the long haul, but if any wisdom can be shared from me to him it’s this. Physique-based sports can best be described as a marathon sport where slow and steady wins the race. It’s a patience game. Those who show restraint are more likely to last longer in their prime. There’s rush bro. You literally just got your pro card. TAKE IT EASY! But we all know he won’t.

Sam Sulek has youth on his side. Youth can mean many things to many different people. It has tremendous power because younger competitors can get away with a lot more than older ones. For example, they can train harder and may be able to bounce back with less recovery time. Some see this as a way to “train harder,” but in reality, there’s smart training and then there’s reckless training. More isn’t always better.

Even though youth allows for the body to take less time to recover, recovery is a fundamental aspect of building better muscle. Moreover, the type of stressful training in discussion here isn’t an approach to longevity. It’s not sustainable over the long haul. Nonetheless it happens with many of the sport’s most promising young stars. They want to out-train the older guys and do things they can’t. For guys like me, who have been writing about this sport for nearly twenty years, we’ve seen it all over and over again. The youngsters who get down like this aren’t coming from a place of confidence, rather, it’s one of insecurity. I believe a lot of younger competitors are overcompensating because they lack the wins and the top honors of their more seasoned contemporaries. They want the instant gratification of being able to be freaks. That’s the only edge they can get. Only it’s not an edge. It’s a ticking timebomb. It’s only a matter of time until they get injured or burn out. Those are the likely outcomes. Seldom, if ever, does overtraining result in success.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sadly, being a freak brings consequences. When I see Sam looking ultra-peeled and ultra-hard six weeks out, warning bells go off. It’s all the same. Some young athletes overcompensate by training recklessly, others might do it by prepping way harder than necessary. What’s the goal of walking around with the death face six weeks out as opposed to only during peak week? Could you imagine if Sam even has a peak week at this rate? When he walks around depleted to the point he has been, it almost begs the question, isn’t every week hell week? Why do it? Is there any prize for looking that impressive that early? Imagine what his macros must look like? Imagine training under those conditions? Just because he can, doesn’t mean that he should. But again, these are the mistakes that come with youth. And what’s worse is that Sam will likely read this article and probably brush it off as being another article from a guy who didn’t compete.

But let’s say I wrote this as a retired physique-based pro athlete. It still wouldn’t matter. The only difference then would be in the form of the brush-off. Youth gives you blinders. You’re different. You’re the exception to the rule. You’re doing it differently and you’re going to prove everyone wrong. Youth knows no critics. It’s part of growing up. Sam will be no different. He may need to hit it this hard so that he can psychologically play ball. He must know, on some level, that he’s up against formidable competition in Columbus. This won’t be like the show where he earned pro status.

Why did I italicize the word earned, above? Am I trying to take away from Sam turning pro? Yes and no. A win Is a win. If the judges felt that Sam deserved to win his pro card after practically not paying any dues, then that’s all that matters. I don’t penalize competitors who go pro too soon. That’s like saying that those who take longer to hit their stride and cut their teeth deserve more cred than those who nail it out of the gate. That’s not fair and that’s not cool. On the other hand, if someone comes into a contest with a decent look but gets handed the keys to the kingdom because they bring half a million REAL followers behind them, then that’s nepotism. While his pro win may not have had anything to do with his following, it’s almost a foregone conclusion that that’s what got him his Arnold Classic invite. I’m sure Arnold (the person) will be all over Sam, from selfies to bullshit b-roll. Sam’s hot right now and Arnold wants him at his show. It’s as simple as that.

Does Arnold – the person – care about Sam’s health? Does the federation? Do his sponsors care? They may or may not, but it’s Sam’s responsibility to be his #1 fan. He needs to ensure that he can do this sport for many years to come. Looking 100% six weeks out is great for social media, but it’s not great for anyone’s health. That being said, Sam isn’t being totally reckless. There’s no signs of synthol use, PMMA, or running any questionable/exotic underground compounds. Sulek is by no means going down the Bostin Loyd road, but his obsession with being peeled and walking around in contest shape weeks out is still concerning. Maybe I’m being overly cautious. That, too, is a possibility, largely because I’ve been covering this sport for decades and I don’t want to see any competitor make wrong moves. At the end of the day, that’s each competitor’s prerogative. All I can do is weigh in and provide commentary.

Do you think Sam is going at this prep too hard? Or do you think I just need to take a chill pill? As always, I hope you enjoyed reading my article, here, at IronMag. I look forward to reading your feedback in the comments. Please be sure to copy and paste a link to this article on all your social media feeds. It’s bound to generate lively conversation.

Author Bio:

Christian I. Duque is the owner of StrengthAddicts.com, a physique and strength website founded in 2008. He has worked for a number of bodybuilding websites, including RX Muscle and Muscular Development. Christian has written nearly 1,000 published articles for IronMag Blog, as well as articles for StrengthAddicts, RX Muscle, and others. By day, he is also a licensed attorney practicing in the areas of family law, immigration, and criminal defense.