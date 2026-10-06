Now we all know Michael Jordan is rich.. But it wasn’t just from being a GOAT basketball player signing record breaking contracts, becoming a movie star that made $70,000,000, or changing the shoe game forever.. There’s secrets behind how he’s driving cars that cost $3,000,000.. A jersey of his racking up over $10,000,000.. Donating 10’s of millions to save people’s lives.. And how he doesn’t just own $30,000,000 mansions so crazy, rappers film music videos at it.. Golf courses with delivery drones.. Or ride around in a custom $70,000,000 jet to match his shoes.. And so much more.. From working normal jobs at $3 an hour, to making hundreds of millions on the court, and eventually selling a team for $3billion.. Even though he became the richest athlete in sports history.. “How rich is Michael Jordan actually?”



