Feds Raided Apex Peptides & Affiliated Waste Management Company

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Titus Talks

apex-peptides-raided-2026

Source: NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD (KTIV)

A large federal law enforcement presence was at Apex Waste Management, at 503 Prosperity Way in North Sioux City, South Dakota, for most of the day Wednesday.

Around 10 a.m. more than a dozen marked and unmarked law enforcement vehicles could be seen outside the building. Agencies responding included the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which is leading the investigation, along with the FBI, IRS Criminal Investigation, the Union County Sheriff’s Office and North Sioux City Police. Several boxes were visible near the front entrance as agents worked at the property.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service agents on scene were based out of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and the FBI agents were from the Omaha, Nebraska, and Minneapolis offices.

Investigators collect evidence
By 10:30 a.m., investigators began bringing equipment into the building, including an industrial clipper, evidence bags, totes and other materials commonly used to collect and secure evidence. They also brought in a U-Haul trailer to load evidence into.

Around noon, a UPS driver arrived at the business to try to deliver packages. Federal agents met him and told him to pull behind the building, where they unloaded the delivery straight into their U-Haul.

As the operation continued at 1 p.m., investigators from every agency started loading the U-Haul. Authorities have not released details about what was taken. A KTIV crew on scene saw a lot of papers and boxes, and one tote full of small packaged items.

Investigators cleared the scene shortly after 4 p.m.

Dakota Dunes home searched
A house in the Dakota Dunes neighborhood was also searched Wednesday morning. Union County property records indicate the home, at 661 Prairie Boulevard, is owned by Ryan Isaacson. He is the twin brother of Riley Isaacson, president of Apex Waste Management and Apex Research in North Sioux City.

KTIV cameras were in Dakota Dunes as federal agents conducted their search. Agents closed the home’s garage door after KTIV cameras arrived. Five agents with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, out of Minneapolis, removed multiple bags and boxes and loaded them into their cars. They also went through boxes in the garage.

The search at the home began at about 9 a.m., at the same time as the search at Apex Waste Management. Officials left the scene shortly before noon.

Customer turned away during search
During the search of the buisness, a KTIV crew encountered a customer who was trying to pick up an order of 100 sweatshirts. He was turned away and told no one could go inside. The customer asked when he could get his order, and a federal agent said they did not know a timeline.

Businesses associated with North Sioux City property
The South Dakota Secretary of State’s business information website led KTIV to the businesses connected to the property. Several LLCs are affiliated with the property, with business owners Jared Miller and Riley Isaacson, according to LLC filing documents.

The businesses listed at 503 Prosperity Way are:
Apex Outdoor Pros
Apex Rx
Apex Assure
Apex Cosmetics
Two other businesses the community may be familiar with are Apex Peptides and Apex Threadhaus and Ink.

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Avatar of Chemicalreaction
Chemicalreaction

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#1 2 weeks ago

Crazy they name it both the same Frist name

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Avatar of TomJ
TomJ

Mens Wellness Debut 2025

1,340 messages 3,566 likes
#2 2 weeks ago

it wasn't peptides, they had a full gear pricelist and supposedly some rx painkillers.

Reply 7 likes

Avatar of Arnold
Arnold

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46,755 messages 30,317 likes
#3 2 weeks ago

Jason Bateman GIF by MOODMAN

Reply 3 likes

H
Hablooblah

Active Member

2,177 messages 4,000 likes
#4 2 weeks ago

it wasn't peptides, they had a full gear pricelist and supposedly some rx painkillers.

It wasn't THAT apex was it? The green test Apex? Probably no way to know but damn they really liked that name...named all 7 businesses the same damn thing.

Reply 2 likes

Avatar of Meetketchup
Meetketchup

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14,673 messages 40,405 likes
#5 2 weeks ago

That’s why you should think twice before bitching about UGL pricing. Think about the risk involved on their end. Big price to pay.

Reply 15 likes

H
Hablooblah

Active Member

2,177 messages 4,000 likes
#6 2 weeks ago

That’s why you should think twice before bitching about UGL pricing. Think about the risk involved on their end. Big price to pay.

But MK.."it only cost $3 to make" fucking hate that shit the cheap fucks say...

Reply 9 likes

Avatar of Cypher
Cypher

Indomitus

3,258 messages 6,259 likes
#7 2 weeks ago

But MK.."it only cost $3 to make" fucking hate that shit the cheap fucks say...

Yeah, Mr. Poland cheapskate with the Irish name.

Reply 8 likes

Avatar of BigManT
BigManT

Active Member

560 messages 1,049 likes
#8 2 weeks ago

Yeah, Mr. Poland cheapskate with the Irish name.

Yeah according to ole fuck tard if your paying more then $20 a vial you are overpaying.

Reply 3 likes

Avatar of Arnold
Arnold

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#9 2 weeks ago

It was only a matter of time they’re gonna come after peptides. Big pharma doesn’t like it.

Reply 9 likes

Avatar of Durro NoHurtNoBigShirt
Durro NoHurtNoBigShirt

At The Lab

8,134 messages 4,961 likes
#10 2 weeks ago

It was only a matter of time they’re gonna come after peptides. Big pharma doesn’t like it.

The FDA is looking to approve BPC-157 and TB-500 so more crack downs coming.

Reply 5 likes

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