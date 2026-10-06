Feds Raided Apex Peptides & Affiliated Waste Management Company

Source: NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD (KTIV)

A large federal law enforcement presence was at Apex Waste Management, at 503 Prosperity Way in North Sioux City, South Dakota, for most of the day Wednesday.

Around 10 a.m. more than a dozen marked and unmarked law enforcement vehicles could be seen outside the building. Agencies responding included the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which is leading the investigation, along with the FBI, IRS Criminal Investigation, the Union County Sheriff’s Office and North Sioux City Police. Several boxes were visible near the front entrance as agents worked at the property.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service agents on scene were based out of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and the FBI agents were from the Omaha, Nebraska, and Minneapolis offices.

Investigators collect evidence

By 10:30 a.m., investigators began bringing equipment into the building, including an industrial clipper, evidence bags, totes and other materials commonly used to collect and secure evidence. They also brought in a U-Haul trailer to load evidence into.

Around noon, a UPS driver arrived at the business to try to deliver packages. Federal agents met him and told him to pull behind the building, where they unloaded the delivery straight into their U-Haul.

As the operation continued at 1 p.m., investigators from every agency started loading the U-Haul. Authorities have not released details about what was taken. A KTIV crew on scene saw a lot of papers and boxes, and one tote full of small packaged items.

Investigators cleared the scene shortly after 4 p.m.

Dakota Dunes home searched

A house in the Dakota Dunes neighborhood was also searched Wednesday morning. Union County property records indicate the home, at 661 Prairie Boulevard, is owned by Ryan Isaacson. He is the twin brother of Riley Isaacson, president of Apex Waste Management and Apex Research in North Sioux City.

KTIV cameras were in Dakota Dunes as federal agents conducted their search. Agents closed the home’s garage door after KTIV cameras arrived. Five agents with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, out of Minneapolis, removed multiple bags and boxes and loaded them into their cars. They also went through boxes in the garage.

The search at the home began at about 9 a.m., at the same time as the search at Apex Waste Management. Officials left the scene shortly before noon.

Customer turned away during search

During the search of the buisness, a KTIV crew encountered a customer who was trying to pick up an order of 100 sweatshirts. He was turned away and told no one could go inside. The customer asked when he could get his order, and a federal agent said they did not know a timeline.

Businesses associated with North Sioux City property

The South Dakota Secretary of State’s business information website led KTIV to the businesses connected to the property. Several LLCs are affiliated with the property, with business owners Jared Miller and Riley Isaacson, according to LLC filing documents.

The businesses listed at 503 Prosperity Way are:

Apex Outdoor Pros

Apex Rx

Apex Assure

Apex Cosmetics

Two other businesses the community may be familiar with are Apex Peptides and Apex Threadhaus and Ink.