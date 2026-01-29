As a sports nutritionist, I often get asked, “How many protein shakes should you drink per day?” I wish I could say there was a simple answer that works for everyone, but there isn’t. The answer isn’t one-size-fits-all; it depends on your individual goals, activity level, and dietary habits.

I’m laughing as I type this because I’m not a fan of giving someone an answer of “it depends,” as many things in life are like that, and you need to dig a little further into the dirt to get some answers.

But before you go grab your favorite powder and shaker cup, I do need to preface this article by saying that protein shakes are not meant to replace real food meals. They are not a substitute. They are used as implied — as a supplement.

In this article, we will dive deeper into the factors that influence your protein needs and how protein shakes can fit into your daily routine.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

Understanding Protein Requirements

Protein is essential for muscle repair, immune function, and overall health. So, does that mean you should slam a protein shake at every meal to improve your health? Nope.

The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight for sedentary adults. That’s for those who do very little exercise, if any at all.

However, if you’re active or aiming to build muscle, your needs may be higher. The International Olympic Committee suggests that strength and endurance athletes consume between 1.2 to 1.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day.

Personally, with my clients, I tend to recommend anywhere from 0.8 all the way up to 2 grams of protein per pound of body weight, depending on the person’s goals. I’d also recommend that if you aren’t sure what you’re doing with your nutrition that you work with a dietician or nutritionist who can lay it all out for you to follow and fast-track your results.

The Role of Protein Shakes

One of the biggest things that everyone seems to love is that protein shakes are a convenient way to supplement your diet, especially when you aren’t able to consume enough protein from whole food sources throughout the day.

Protein shakes can help you meet your protein goals without the need for additional meals or force-feeding yourself.

However, it’s crucial to remember that protein shakes should complement, not replace, real food meals. Whole foods provide a range of nutrients that supplements can’t fully replicate.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Determining the Right Amount

The number of protein shakes you should consume daily depends on your total protein needs and dietary intake. Here’s how to assess it:

Calculate Your Protein Needs: Multiply your body weight in kilograms by the recommended grams of protein per kilogram. For example, a 70 kg (154 lbs) individual aiming for 1.5 g/kg would need 105 grams of protein daily. Assess Dietary Intake: Evaluate how much protein you’re getting from whole foods. Foods like lean meats, fish, eggs, dairy, legumes, and nuts are excellent sources. Supplement as Needed: If your dietary intake falls short of your protein goal, consider adding a protein shake to bridge the gap. For instance, if you’re 20 grams short, one protein shake can help meet that target daily number.

Timing and Frequency

While the total daily protein intake is important, the timing can also play a role, especially for those engaged in resistance training.

Consuming protein post-workout can aid in muscle recovery and growth. I fully recommend that you consume a protein shake following your workout, along with some carbs, to speed up recovery and maximize muscle protein synthesis.

If you wanted something that can support your recovery and muscle growth as you sleep, the use of a casein protein would be ideal as it’s a slow-digesting protein source that can help keep you anabolic while you sleep.

You could also use protein shakes that are made up of something like casein and whey between meals as a snack to help keep you feeling satiated and less hungry throughout the day.

Quality Over Quantity

It’s not just about the number of protein shakes you should drink per day but the quality of the protein you consume.

Whey protein is a popular choice due to its high biological value and rapid absorption (something along the lines of a whey isolate or WPI90 would be ideal).

However, if you’re lactose intolerant or vegan, plant-based proteins like pea, rice, soy, or hemp are excellent alternatives.

Protein Shakes Are a Useful Supplement

Incorporating protein shakes into your diet can be beneficial, especially when whole food sources are insufficient. However, they should be used strategically to complement a balanced diet.

Aim to meet most of your protein needs through whole foods, using protein shakes as a convenient supplement when necessary. Remember, the key is balance and personalization to suit your unique health and fitness goals.

Whether you choose to consume protein shakes only after your workouts or multiple spread out throughout the day to hit your recommended daily protein intake, it’s completely up to you.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.