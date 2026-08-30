Hadi Choopan – Is He Really Out Of The Olympia?

Well folks, I have never been one for conspiracy theories and I don’t really want to start being one now, but this whole issue of visas and international athletes has more or less struck a chord with me. I’ve seen it happen time and time again where international athletes talk about how they can’t get a Visa but then they miraculously do. The nail-biting has subsided and it’s really starting to seem more like a publicity stunt than anything else. We saw it happen with Behrouz at the China Pro and then at the Olympia. But guess what? He competed in China and he’s competing at the Olympia. So, if a guy who will more than likely be second or third call outs can go to the biggest show in bodybuilding, then it stands to reason that a former world champion would have no problem getting in. At least you would think so, right? I am of the opinion that Hadi Choopan has become so overlooked that maybe this is exactly what’s needed to get him back in the conversation. I mean we’re not talking about somebody that has decided to pull out at the 11th hour who did not prepare for the contest. Hadi has been preparing relentlessly all year long for this one show that could potentially return him to the top spot in the world. So, when he says that he is pulling out when there’s still plenty of time to compete, it really makes me wonder if we’re being taken for a ride here.

Listen folks, I know that public opinion doesn’t really matter on the score cards. We have often heard that it doesn’t matter what bodybuilders do on Instagram or Facebook or YouTube or Twitter. All that matters is what happens on the stage. But that is also a crock of bullshit as well. Because we know that bodybuilders can be very moody and very emotional individuals. We know this can be a result of caloric manipulation, hormone imbalance, and just downright pride. Especially if you’re dealing with a competitor that has been a past world champion. When you are Mr Olympia, you are the best bodybuilder in the world. And I think that past Olympia champions expect a certain level of public support and when they don’t get it they’re left at odds. It’s not just reserved for Olympia champions; we have seen this with Arnold Classic champions and New York Pro winners as well. These elite level bodybuilders are not used to being ignored. But what happens when the flavor of the week is the talk of the town? And what happens when there is another flavor of the week the following week? And so on and so forth.

The sport of bodybuilding has become such that if you don’t win often you’re not talked about. it didn’t used to be that way. If you were a past Olympia champion and you were competing, then you were automatically discussed at length by the pundits and the talking heads. But that just hasn’t happened. At least it hasn’t happened to Hadi.

When you look at most media outlets, who are they talking about? They’re talking about James, they’re talking about Patrick, they’re talking about Behrouz. In other words, they’re talking about the competitors that have won the most recent shows. Now obviously winning the China Pro or winning the Austria Pro as would be the case with Regan pales in comparison to winning an Olympia or an Arnold Classic. Hadi has won them both. So, Hadi should be discussed far more so than any of the competitors in this paragraph, but he’s just not being discussed. In fact, if it were not for his announcement that he was pulling out, I don’t think anybody would have mentioned him. He’s just not in the conversation and it’s not just the guys that won the most recent shows, either, because then you look at guys like Nick Walker. Nick won Tampa and Tampa was ages ago. Or you look at a guy like Martin. When’s the last time Martin competed? At the end of the day everybody is getting talked about. Even Derek! And nobody likes Derek. It almost seems like everyone wants Derek to lose but even though they want him to lose they’re talking about him. So therefore, everybody’s talking about everyone except for Hadi. Then you look at Samson or Andrew, who have become people’s favorites. They’re tall, they’re full, they have aesthetic and artistic physiques, but again what does Hadi have? He’s a little man with a lot of muscle and not the best structure. He also doesn’t have the most pleasing shape. So really nobody is talking about him. And that has got to be very frustrating for him. So, what does he do? Maybe he says he’s not going to compete in hopes that people will start rallying behind him. It’s desperate if you ask me, but it isn’t totally out of the realm of possibility.

I just don’t buy it. If Behrouz can get a visa, why on Earth can’t Hadi? It just doesn’t make any sense to me. I have always prided myself on being a very objective person in a very subjective sport. I understand Iran is probably one of the countries that we have the worst relations with, but if a second-rate bodybuilder can get in why can’t the best get in? it just doesn’t make any sense and no disrespect to Tabani, but unless you’ve won a Big 3 show you are basically a second-rate bodybuilder to me. And there’s worse than that. You could be a third call out guy and that he is not. But again, I’m not trying to throw shade at anyone, I’m just calling bullshit at what I suspect is nothing more than a shameless attempt at being put in the conversation. I mean we’re even hearing talk about whether Hadi will do the 2027 Arnold Classic. Hadi is ready right now. Hadi is ready to get on stage in Las Vegas, Nevada. Just because Hadi says he’s pulling out doesn’t mean anything to me.

It’s almost the same as when Kai Greene says he’s going to make a comeback. Maybe in 2017 or 2018 that meant something, but when he says it in 2025 or 2026 it means absolutely nothing. It’s nothing more than an attempt to either sell protein powder, sell tickets to a seminar, or simply get some headlines. I don’t for a second believe that Hadi has prepared all of this time to simply pull out of the contest. I would not be surprised in the least if we saw him compete at the 2026 Olympia. Here’s the thing, he doesn’t have to sign a contract because he probably already has. He also does not have to qualify because he’s already qualified. In other words, he could essentially fly under the radar and surprise everyone at the press difference or at the check-ins, but he’s not going to surprise me. I suspect this is nothing more than a ruse to get people to talk about him. If I’m mistaken then I will be the first at the Olympia or right after the Olympia to write an article and say you know what, I was wrong. I would love to be wrong. But at the same time I know how these guys are. I know how they’re wired. I know that it probably annoys Hadi to no end that given his stellar resume he has essentially become a ghost when it comes to the handicappers, the pundits, and the fans. It is almost as if he is a non-factor and perhaps pulling out is the only way that he knows how to get some attention.

I would almost guarantee that he’ll compete, but only time will tell. Again folks, I have been following bodybuilding and writing about bodybuilding for two decades. Maybe I’m jaded. Or maybe I just know bullshit from a mile away. Only time will tell. I personally think Hadi is doing a tremendous disservice to his fans by pulling out. What that says to me is that if it is true, he’s not even trying at this point. He’s just giving up. What does that say about him as a competitor? What does that say about him as a champion? Especially somebody that competes representing their country. Because maybe here in the United States it’s different but around the world bodybuilders represent the land they come from. Look at Ramy with Egypt or look at Kamal with Libya. Or look at Dorian with the United Kingdom or look at Flex Lewis with Wales. I just can’t understand why Hadi would pull out. It’s so unlike him that it just doesn’t seem real to me.

What say you? As always, I like to leave the final word with you, the loyal readers of IronMag. What do you think of this last-minute decision to pull out? I hope you enjoyed reading my article. I look forward to reading your feedback in the comments. Please be sure to copy and paste a link to this article on all your social media feeds. It is bound to generate library conversation.

Author Bio:

Christian I. Duque is the owner of StrengthAddicts.com, a physique and strength website founded in 2008. He has worked for a number of bodybuilding websites, including RX Muscle and Muscular Development. Christian has written nearly 1,000 published articles for IronMag Blog, as well as articles for StrengthAddicts, RX Muscle, and others. By day, he is also a licensed attorney practicing in the areas of family law, immigration, and criminal defense.