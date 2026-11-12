Guy Cisternino Goes Nuclear on NPC Competitors

Guy Cisternino isn’t holding back, and honestly, I don’t blame him (he was probably way nicer than I would have been).

The former IFBB professional bodybuilder recently went nuclear on NPC competitors in New Jersey after reports surfaced that several competitors decided not to return for the evening finals after learning they weren’t going to finish first or second.

Let that sink in for a minute.

People spend months preparing for a bodybuilding competition. They diet, train, sacrifice, and put their bodies through an incredible amount of stress to get ready for a few minutes on stage. Then, when the results aren’t what they wanted, some apparently decide they’re too good to come back for the night show.

Sorry, but that’s pathetic.

And I’m not the only one who thinks so. Even bodybuilding legend Phil Heath chimed in and agreed with Guy Cisternino.

I think Guy is absolutely right to call this behavior out. It’s disrespectful, immature, and exactly the kind of thing that makes bodybuilding look bad.

Here is Guy’s video if you want to watch exactly what he had to say: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1149083587585222/

Guy Cisternino Calls Out Disrespect in Bodybuilding

Let’s get something straight. Competitors aren’t necessarily obligated to participate in every portion of a bodybuilding show. There can be legitimate reasons someone doesn’t return for finals (such as a medical emergency).

That’s not what we’re talking about here.

We’re talking about competitors who apparently chose not to return because they weren’t going to win or finish in the top two.

Seriously?

If your entire attitude toward competing is that you’ll participate only when you’re winning, perhaps bodybuilding isn’t for you.

Guy Cisternino understands what it takes to compete. He’s been through the process himself. He knows the sacrifices, the preparation, and everything that goes into stepping on stage.

But part of competing is accepting that you aren’t always going to win.

That’s life. That’s sports. That’s bodybuilding.

You don’t get to throw a temper tantrum because the judges didn’t give you the placing you wanted.

Who Are These Competitors Disrespecting?

Here’s what bothers me most about this situation…

These competitors aren’t just making a decision that affects themselves. They’re showing a complete lack of consideration for everyone else involved in putting on and supporting the event.

The Promoters and Organization

Think about the work that goes into organizing a bodybuilding competition.

Promoters spend countless hours coordinating venues, registrations, judges, staff, equipment, and everything else required to make an event happen.

They create an opportunity for competitors to showcase their physiques.

The least competitors can do is show some respect for the event and the people who worked to make it happen.

The Fans, Family, and Friends

What about the people who purchased tickets?

What about the family members and friends who rearranged their schedules, traveled, and paid money to watch someone compete?

Imagine being a family member who specifically purchased tickets to watch a competitor during the evening show, only to find out that person decided not to show up because they weren’t winning.

That’s embarrassing.

Those people came to support you. They didn’t come because they expected you to win first place.

The Other Competitors

Let’s not forget the other athletes who showed up and fulfilled their commitment.

Everyone prepared for the same event. Everyone put in the work.

Some competitors accepted their placings and returned to the stage.

That deserves respect.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Guy Cisternino Is Right: Learn How to Take a Loss

This is where I really agree with Guy Cisternino.

You can disagree with the judges. You can think you deserved a higher placing. You can be disappointed, frustrated, and even angry.

Nobody is telling you that you have to like losing.

But you do have to learn how to handle it.

If you can’t stand on stage after finding out you didn’t win, what does that say about your character?

It shows immaturity. It shows poor sportsmanship. And quite frankly, it makes you look like a sore loser who can’t take a loss like a man.

Bodybuilding is supposed to represent discipline, commitment, perseverance, and humility.

Apparently, some competitors forgot about that last part.

You cannot spend months preaching about dedication and hard work, then demonstrate that you don’t have the maturity to handle disappointment.

Winning is easy to celebrate. How you handle losing says a lot more about you.

This Is Not Good for the Sport of Bodybuilding

Bodybuilding already has enough challenges when it comes to mainstream recognition and public perception.

We don’t need competitors making the sport look like it’s filled with entitled sore losers who only want to participate when they’re receiving recognition.

There are plenty of people who already misunderstand bodybuilding. They don’t understand the preparation, the sacrifice, or the dedication required to compete.

When competitors behave this way, it reinforces the wrong perception.

It makes the sport look petty.

It makes competitors look entitled.

And it sends the message that participation and sportsmanship only matter when you’re getting the result you want.

That’s not what bodybuilding should represent.

Personally, I 100% agree with Guy Cisternino that these competitors who bailed should be reprimanded in some fashion. Whether that’s a 1-year ban or something similar, I think that’s absolutely acceptable.

You Don’t Have to Win to Earn Respect

Here’s my take on things…

I don’t care if you finish first, second, fifth, or last. If you prepared for the show and stepped on stage, you should be able to accept the outcome with some class.

You don’t have to compete again. You don’t have to agree with the judges. You don’t even have to be happy with your placing.

But don’t disrespect everyone else because you didn’t get the result you wanted.

Guy Cisternino was right to bring attention to this. And the fact that someone like Phil Heath also chimed in and agreed should tell you that this isn’t just one person’s frustration.

It’s a sportsmanship issue that deserves attention.

If you can only show up when you’re winning, you’re missing the entire point of competing.

Bodybuilding needs competitors who respect the sport, respect the people involved, and understand that losing is part of the process.

If you can’t handle that, maybe it’s time to find something else to do.

Because bodybuilding doesn’t need more sore losers. It needs more competitors who understand what it means to compete.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.