GLP-1 Prediction for 2026: Smarter Portions Will Become Prevalent

GLP-1 weight-loss medications are rapidly changing how people eat, and the food industry is adjusting in response. As more people have less appetite and new food preferences, portion sizes, meal types, and nutrition priorities are being reconsidered.

Research suggests adoption of GLP-1s will continue to grow significantly over the next decade, creating a new class of consumers who are more intentional about what and how much they eat.

These shifts are already influencing buying behavior. Many users are gravitating toward higher-protein, fiber-packed foods and healthier fats, while pulling back on sugar-heavy and refined carbohydrate options.

At the same time, spending is being redirected toward wellness and self-care categories. Yet despite eating less, these consumers haven’t given up dining out.

For example, Sarah, a GLP-1 client of mine, recently decided to skip her usual weekend cocktail outing. Instead, she invested in a set of high-quality yoga mats and a fitness app subscription. This shift in spending signals a larger re-prioritization as consumers balance health and lifestyle.

For food brands and restaurants alike, the challenge ahead is clear: rethink what snacking, meals, and value look like in a GLP-1-driven world.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into some GLP-1 predictions for 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new dietary supplements into your current regimen.

GLP-1 Drugs Move from Niche to Mainstream

When drugs like Ozempic, Mounjaro, and Wegovy first appeared on the market, most people saw them as treatments for diabetes or obesity. Now, they are set to become some of the world’s top-selling drugs, with the GLP-1 weight-loss market expected to reach nearly $50 billion by 2030.

This isn’t just rapid growth. It signals a structural shift in healthcare.

What started as a focused therapy has evolved into a mainstream intervention that is actively reshaping patient behavior, expectations around weight management, insurance coverage, and how care is delivered across the system.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

How GLP-1 Medications Are Reshaping Food Choices

Major food companies are already responding to clear shifts in consumer behavior driven by the growing use of weight-loss medications. Shoppers are increasingly leaning toward higher-protein foods and smaller portion sizes, a trend analysts expect to accelerate as GLP-1 tablets become more widely available.

To stay relevant, brands are reformulating products, focusing on protein and fiber, adjusting portion formats, and even positioning certain items as compatible with GLP-1–influenced eating habits. Partnerships with large retailers are also expanding to improve the presence and access of these offerings.

At the same time, spending is pulling away from categories like salty snacks, sugary drinks, alcohol, and baked goods, while functional foods gain traction.

Government policies such as taxes on sugary drinks and mandatory front-of-pack labeling for high-sugar and high-fat products are accelerating this shift. These measures not only highlight the health impacts of such foods but also make alternatives more appealing for health-conscious consumers.

As access to oral GLP-1 medications expands and costs potentially decrease, the market for foods designed around satiety, nutrition density, and portion control is expected to grow significantly.

This shift is pushing both food brands and restaurants toward innovation centered on protein-forward, nutrient-rich, and thoughtfully sized meals.

Smaller Portions, Smarter Menus

As GLP-1 use grows, food service is being pushed to rethink what a “meal” looks like. One expected shift is the introduction of portion options on menus, allowing people to manage intake without wasting food or overeating.

Potential changes include:

Multiple portion sizes for the same dish

Clear menu icons highlighting balanced meals

Meals designed around protein and fiber

Variable pricing based on portion selection

Grocery Stores Shift Toward Wellness-First Shopping

At retail, wellness-focused shopping is expanding. Grocery stores are expected to grow dedicated sections featuring protein, fiber, and hydration-driven foods.

Bundling as a Growth Opportunity

Product bundling is emerging as a major opportunity. Instead of selling individual items, retailers may curate GLP-1 support sets that combine protein, fiber, and hydration products into a single easy purchase. This simplifies decision-making for consumers while increasing basket value for retailers.

Preparing for a GLP-1 Driven Future

If there’s one thing the GLP-1 wave has taught me, it’s that foresight and flexibility matter more than size or legacy. I believe leaders need to start by breaking silos. Bringing together clinical operations, finance, payer strategy, and research and development allows teams to model real scenarios.

From my perspective, GLP-1s aren’t going away anytime soon, even as next-generation therapies emerge. That’s why leaders need to think beyond short-term adjustments. Investing in clinical trials, infrastructure, and strategic partnerships now is about staying ahead of the curve rather than scrambling to catch up later.

I also see patient engagement as a defining factor moving forward. These therapies require ongoing monitoring and support. Integrating patient education, digital follow-ups, and interdisciplinary care isn’t just helpful. It’s essential for driving better outcomes and building lasting relationships with patients.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.