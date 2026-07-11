Does Running on the Treadmill Increase Testosterone?

To be frank, I don’t like running on the treadmill. But the thought of doing it to potentially increase testosterone has my attention.

That’s where the latest research comes into play.

That said, I’m willing to bet that if you went on your social media feed right now, you’d find someone claiming they found the “secret” to naturally boosting testosterone. One person says to lift heavy. Another swears by sprinting. Then there are those who believe all cardio kills your gains and tanks your testosterone.

So, who’s right?

A recent study looked at whether chronic running on the treadmill could actually increase testosterone levels. More importantly, it examined whether men and women respond differently to the same aerobic exercise program.

The findings were actually quite interesting.

While this research was conducted in rats, it adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that regular exercise does much more than improve cardiovascular health. It may also influence hormone production — especially in males.

For those looking for the link to the study, click here to check out the full study.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new dietary supplements into your current regimen.

Can Running on the Treadmill Increase Testosterone?

Based on the study, the answer appears to be yes… at least more so for males.

Researchers found that chronic running on the treadmill significantly increased testosterone levels in male rats compared to those that remained sedentary. Female rats also experienced higher average testosterone levels after completing the exercise program, but the increase wasn’t as significant.

That’s important.

The key takeaway from the study isn’t that women don’t produce more testosterone with exercise. Rather, the increase wasn’t large enough to prove it wasn’t simply due to chance.

What this study does reinforce is something we’ve seen in previous research: regular exercise can help increase testosterone, but the response isn’t necessarily the same between men and women.

What Did the Researchers Do?

The study involved 31 young adult Lewis rats. The animals were divided into either an exercise group or a sedentary control group. Those in the exercise group completed six weeks of running on the treadmill. The program started with just 10 minutes per day at a speed of 10 meters per minute on a flat treadmill. The duration gradually increased until the rats reached 60 minutes per day, five days per week. By the end of the study, each exercising rat had covered approximately 16,500 meters.

Researchers then collected blood samples and measured serum testosterone levels.

The Results Were Hard to Ignore

Both male and female exercise groups showed higher testosterone levels than their sedentary counterparts. But the magnitude of the response was very different.

Male Rats Saw a Significant Increase

Male rats experienced a 137.2% increase in average testosterone levels compared to sedentary males. The increase was statistically significant, meaning researchers were confident the exercise program played a meaningful role.

Female Rats Also Increased Testosterone

Female rats experienced a 76.14% increase in average testosterone levels. And while that sounds impressive on paper, the increase wasn’t statistically significant. In other words, the researchers couldn’t conclude with confidence that chronic running on the treadmill truly increased testosterone in the females studied.

Why Does Running on the Treadmill Increase Testosterone?

This is where things get interesting.

Exercise places stress on the body (that’s not necessarily a bad thing). One pathway involves the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal (HPG) axis. During exercise, the brain releases gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH), which signals the pituitary gland to release luteinizing hormone (LH). LH then stimulates testosterone production in the gonads.

The study also highlighted another player that doesn’t get enough attention: lactate. Most people think of lactate as simply a byproduct of exercise and that burning sensation that makes most people cut their set short. But it may actually serve as a signaling molecule.

Previous research cited by the authors suggests lactate can directly stimulate testosterone production while also increasing GnRH and LH activity. It may also increase cyclic AMP (cAMP), which helps drive testosterone synthesis.

Then there’s testosterone’s role after it’s produced. The hormone supports muscle growth by increasing amino acid uptake and reducing protein breakdown through inhibition of cortisol signaling.

That’s one reason why maintaining healthy testosterone levels is so important for performance, recovery, and preserving lean muscle mass.

Why Didn’t Women Respond the Same Way?

The simple answer largely comes down to biology. Men naturally produce far more testosterone because they have Leydig cells in the testes, which specialize in testosterone production. Women don’t have Leydig cells.

Instead, they produce much smaller amounts of testosterone, and much of it can be converted into estrogen through an enzyme called aromatase in the ovaries. So, even if running on the treadmill stimulates testosterone production in women, the increase is naturally more limited.

Now, before women decide exercising isn’t worth it, that doesn’t mean women don’t benefit from exercise. Far from it.

Exercise still supports metabolic health, muscle maintenance, cardiovascular function, and overall well-being. Previous research has even shown that women can experience temporary increases in testosterone after exercise.

This study simply suggests that chronic aerobic exercise has a much stronger testosterone response in males.

Should You Start Running on the Treadmill to Boost Testosterone?

Before you dust off your treadmill and expect your testosterone to skyrocket, remember one important thing. This was an animal study. Human physiology isn’t identical, and rodent findings don’t always translate directly to people.

That said, these results line up with previous human research showing that regular exercise can positively influence testosterone levels in men. The researchers even suggested that structured exercise programs may eventually become part of a non-drug strategy for men dealing with low testosterone or hypogonadism.

Personally, I think that’s a conversation worth having.

Too many people immediately jump to testosterone replacement therapy without first addressing the basics. If you’re sedentary, overweight, chronically stressed, eating poorly, and sleeping five hours a night, no hormone protocol is going to fix those underlying issues.

Lifestyle still matters. And exercise remains one of the most powerful tools we have.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.