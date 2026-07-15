There’s still a lot of debate over whether artificially sweetened beverages actually help with weight loss. There have been comments like “they trigger cravings,” “just drink water instead,” or even “you’re better off with the full-sugar version.”

For some, the idea of enjoying a sweet-tasting drink without harming progress feels too good to be true. Social media posts, misleading infographics, and fear-based claims have only added to the confusion.

With so much conflicting information, it’s no surprise people are unsure about the real impact of these drinks on weight loss and body composition.

In this article, we will dive deeper and talk about whether artificially sweetened beverages make it harder to maintain weight loss or if they are beneficial in any way.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

Types of Sweeteners

Artificial and natural low-calorie sweeteners come in many forms:

Aspartame : An odorless, white crystalline powder made from two amino acids.

: An odorless, white crystalline powder made from two amino acids. Saccharin : The first artificial sweetener ever created back in 1879.

: The first artificial sweetener ever created back in 1879. Stevia: A plant-based sweetener extracted from the South American Stevia plant.

Aspartame is one of the most widely known low-calorie sweeteners and is around 200 times sweeter than sugar. Since its introduction in the 1980s, it has been the subject of health concerns ranging from allergies to cancer.

However, major safety reviews, including one by the European Food Safety Authority in 2013, found no safety issues, even for pregnant women and children.

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The Catch with Zero-Calorie Sodas

Switching from two cans of regular Coke a day to a zero-calorie version can cut about 280 empty calories daily. Over a month, that adds up to roughly 8,400 fewer calories, which could mean losing almost two and a half pounds.

The concern is that artificially sweetened sodas may trigger cravings for sweet, high-calorie foods, potentially replacing the calories saved with other sources.

Animal studies suggest some sweeteners, like aspartame, may affect the brain’s ability to signal fullness. Human research is mixed, with some studies linking these drinks to weight gain and others showing they can help with weight loss.

Sometimes the results can be misleading because the situation is actually the other way around. People who are already at higher risk of obesity may be more likely to choose diet drinks, which can make it seem like the drinks are causing the problem.

There are also possible links between artificial sweeteners and health issues such as certain cancers, heart disease, and kidney problems, but the current evidence is not strong enough to confirm these risks.

Me, I’m a huge fan of Coke Zero or Coke Zero Sugar (whatever they’re calling it these days). I like it when I’m craving things, as the sweet taste is satiating to me and curbs my urge to down a mountainous bowl of ice cream. But your mileage may vary when using artificially sweetened beverages.

What Does the Research Say on Artificially Sweetened Beverages?

Multiple large-scale studies have looked at whether non-nutritive sweetened beverages, such as diet sodas, teas, and flavored waters, can help people maintain weight after losing it.

In these trials, adults who had just completed a 12-week weight loss program were randomly assigned to drink either water or diet beverages for the next 40 weeks. All participants received the same ongoing support for weight maintenance and were asked to consume at least two servings of their assigned beverage each day.

Across different trials, those drinking diet beverages lost more weight or regained less weight than those drinking only water.

In one trial, the diet beverage group lost 6.2 kg over a year compared to 2.5 kg for the water group, which was a difference that was both statistically and clinically significant.

In another, the diet beverage group lost 7.5 kg while the water group lost 6.1 kg, a difference that was statistically significant but below the threshold set for clinical relevance.

Health markers such as blood pressure, blood lipids, and fasting glucose improved in both groups. No harmful effects were linked to the consumption of artificially sweetened beverages.

Participants drinking diet beverages also reported feeling less hungry, more satisfied, and found it easier to stick to their weight management plans.

These results don’t mean artificially sweetened beverages are “better” than water overall. But in the context of a balanced diet, they can be an effective and practical tool for weight control.

If you enjoy them, you can include them during weight loss or maintenance without worrying about cravings, metabolic issues, or progress being derailed.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.