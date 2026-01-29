Bodybuilding Camaraderie Has Been Lost

Is bodybuilding camaraderie a thing of the past?

William Bonac recently said something that hit hard. He admitted he’s losing his love for bodybuilding.

Not because of training.

Not because of diet.

Not because of the grind.

But because bodybuilding camaraderie is gone.

And honestly? I agree with him.

In this article, I’m going to dive deeper into the current state of bodybuilding and why I think bodybuilding camaraderie has died, and the sport is taking a turn in a direction I don’t think it should be going.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

Bodybuilding Was Always Individual… But Never Lonely

Bodybuilding has always been an individual sport.

You step on stage alone.

You pose alone.

You win or lose alone.

But it was never a lonely sport.

There was a shared grind.

A shared respect.

A brotherhood built in the gym.

That’s what made bodybuilding special. And that’s what’s missing today.

Gyms Used to Be a Meeting Place, Not a Film Set

Back in the day, bodybuilders trained together.

They pushed each other.

They spotted each other.

They learned from each other.

Now?

Everyone trains alone.

Headphones in.

Camera set up.

Tripod planted like a flag.

There’s no conversation.

No connection.

No bodybuilding camaraderie.

Just content creation.

Training Partners Are Rare Now

Having a training partner used to be normal.

Today, it’s almost extinct.

And that matters.

A training partner isn’t just someone who counts reps.

They’re accountability.

They’re motivation.

They’re someone who understands the sacrifice.

When that disappears, something bigger disappears with it.

The Arnold Era vs. Today’s Smack Talk

Yes, smack talk has always existed. Arnold was famous for it. But there’s a huge difference.

Back then, it was playful.

Psychological games.

Entertainment.

There was still respect behind it.

Today?

It feels personal.

It feels bitter.

It feels hateful.

And that shift is dangerous.

Smack Talk Turned into Real Hostility

Modern bodybuilding beef isn’t about competition.

It’s about ego.

Clout.

Social media engagement.

Competitors aren’t just trash-talking physiques.

They’re attacking character.

They’re crossing lines.

They’re burning bridges.

That’s not good for bodybuilding camaraderie. And it’s not good for the sport.

Social Media Helped (Then Hurt) Bodybuilding

Let’s be clear… Social media helped bodybuilding grow.

More exposure.

More fans.

More opportunities.

But it also fractured the culture.

Everyone is now their own brand.

Everyone is competing for attention.

Everyone is looking for viral moments.

That changes behavior.

Likes Replaced Respect

Instead of mutual respect, we have metrics.

Likes.

Shares.

Views.

Followers.

Drama performs better than discipline.

So, people lean into conflict.

They manufacture beef.

They say things they can’t take back.

And once respect is gone, bodybuilding camaraderie goes with it.

Competitors Don’t Look Like Friends Anymore

Look at old photos from bodybuilding’s golden eras.

Guys trained together.

Ate together.

Traveled together.

Even rivals looked like friends.

Now look at today.

Everyone is isolated.

Everyone is guarded.

Everyone is separate.

They stand next to each other on stage. But there’s no connection.

No warmth.

No mutual appreciation.

That absence is obvious.

Why Bodybuilding Camaraderie Matters

Some people will say this doesn’t matter.

They’re wrong.

Bodybuilding camaraderie is the soul of the sport.

Without it, bodybuilding becomes cold.

Transactional.

Toxic.

It Impacts the Next Generation

Young lifters see this.

They see the hostility.

The disrespect.

The constant negativity.

And they think that’s what bodybuilding is supposed to be.

That’s how you lose good people.

That’s how you lose long-term fans.

That’s how the sport eats itself.

This Is Why Veterans Are Falling Out of Love with the Sport

When someone like William Bonac speaks up, it matters.

He’s lived the sport.

He’s sacrificed for it.

He’s earned his place.

If he feels the loss of bodybuilding camaraderie, that should concern everyone.

This isn’t about being soft.

This isn’t about nostalgia.

It’s about culture. And the culture is broken.

Competition Doesn’t Require Disrespect

Let’s get one thing straight: You can be competitive and respectful.

You can want to win and support your peers.

You can talk trash and keep it lighthearted.

You can be intense without being toxic.

That balance is what we’ve lost.

The Sport Is Worse Without Camaraderie

Bodybuilding is still incredible.

The physiques are insane.

The conditioning is crazy.

The athletes work harder than ever.

But something essential is missing.

And without bodybuilding camaraderie, the sport feels hollow.

I don’t want bodybuilding to turn into a group of isolated egos chasing validation. I want it to feel like a community again.

Because when the camaraderie dies, the love for the sport dies with it. And that should worry all of us.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.