I’m going to say what a lot of people in bodybuilding are probably thinking. Bob Cicherillo needs to shut up.

Seriously.

He considers himself the “Voice of Bodybuilding,” but no one wants to hear him anymore… not even the athletes.

He’s the emcee of the Olympia.

He’s not the show.

There’s a difference.

And after what happened at the 2026 Olympia press conference with Samson Dauda and Nick Walker, I think the bodybuilding world needs to have a serious conversation about whether Bob Cicherillo is still the right person to have behind that microphone.

Because at this point, he’s becoming more of the story than the athletes.

That’s a problem.

And to preface all of this, this article is my opinion of what’s going on. While the facts remain the facts, I’m tossing my two cents in.

Bob Cicherillo Keeps Talking

Here’s my issue…

Bob Cicherillo is entitled to his opinion. Nobody is taking that away from him.

If he wants to sit behind a microphone on a podcast and talk bodybuilding for six hours, have at it. But when you’re the guy standing on the Olympia stage, you need to understand that your words carry weight.

These aren’t random gym guys. You’re talking about the best bodybuilders on the planet. And when you repeatedly make comments about them, eventually one of them is going to turn around and tell you to shove the microphone where the sun doesn’t shine.

That’s exactly what we’re starting to see.

Samson Dauda did it.

Nick Walker did it.

And Milos Sarcev has gotten into it with Bob as well.

At some point, you have to stop blaming the athletes for responding and start looking at the common denominator.

Samson Dauda Finally Fired Back at Bob Cicherillo

Samson Dauda’s exchange with Bob at the 2026 Olympia press conference was exactly what I expected would eventually happen.

Bob had been talking about Samson’s size and conditioning following his Europa Pro appearance. Cicherillo questioned whether Samson should be pushing 300 pounds or more onto the Olympia stage. He even said Samson would need to tighten up significantly to remain in title contention.

Then Samson got his opportunity.

He looked directly at Bob and called him out over the 300-pound comments. Samson told Bob that his mouth was getting bigger every time. He said he would stand in Bob’s face after getting onstage and ask him, “What was that?”

That’s not an athlete randomly losing his mind. That’s an athlete telling someone, “You keep talking about me, so I’m going to remember what you said.” Bob even talked about Samon’s wife, which Dauda took offense to.

And I can’t blame him.

Bob was clearly uncomfortable with the encounter, saying that he loves the energy, thanking Dauda for watching the show, and saying he has no beef with Dauda. But the crowd loved that someone put Bob in his place.

Nick Walker Isn’t Taking It Either

Then there was Nick Walker.

Bob told Nick that they had him as high as fourth.

Nick’s response?

You’re still low-balling me.

That’s Nick Walker telling Bob Cicherillo that he doesn’t give a damn about his prediction. And that’s exactly how it should be.

These athletes don’t need Bob’s permission to believe in themselves.

They don’t need his validation.

They don’t need him telling the world where he thinks they’re going to place.

They need to get onstage and let the judges do their jobs.

And if Bob wants to predict placements, fine. But don’t cry when the athletes tell you what they think about your predictions.

You opened that door.

This Isn’t the First Time Bob Has Clashed with Athletes

And this is where things get ridiculous.

This isn’t some isolated Samson incident.

Milos Sarcev famously got into a heated exchange with Bob during a discussion about bodybuilding judging.

At one point, Milos asked Bob, “Who the f*** are you?” after Cicherillo discussed proposed changes to how bodybuilding rounds are judged.

Bob has also had an ongoing public back-and-forth with Nick Walker.

In 2025, Cicherillo specifically addressed their drama and pushed back against being referred to as the IFBB Pro League’s athlete representative.

Good.

Then stop acting like you need to speak for everyone.

You don’t.

And you certainly don’t need to make yourself the lightning rod every time the sport has a controversial conversation.

Bob Cicherillo Is Elevator Music

Here’s probably where I’m going to piss some people off.

Bob Cicherillo has become elevator music in bodybuilding.

He’s been around forever.

You hear him.

You know the voice.

You know the routine.

But when was the last time you thought, “Holy shit, Bob Cicherillo just made this Olympia better”?

Exactly.

Instead, we’re talking about Bob because he’s arguing with the athletes.

That’s backward.

The Olympia isn’t supposed to be about the MC.

The Olympia is about the competitors.

The athletes should be creating the headlines.

The athletes should be creating the drama.

The athletes should be the reason people are talking.

Not the guy holding the microphone.

Maybe Bob Cicherillo’s Time Has Passed

I don’t think Bob is some terrible human being.

I don’t think he needs to disappear from bodybuilding.

I don’t even care if he continues doing media.

But I do think his time as the voice of the Olympia needs to come to an end.

There are plenty of people who could handle that microphone.

Find someone else.

Someone who understands that the job is to build up the event.

Someone who understands that the athletes aren’t there to be his punching bags.

Someone who doesn’t constantly need to make himself part of the storyline.

Because right now, Bob Cicherillo seems to have forgotten something incredibly important…

It’s not about him.

Bob Cicherillo Needs to Shut Up

I’m not saying Bob can’t have opinions.

I’m saying he needs to learn when to keep them to himself.

You don’t have to criticize every athlete.

You don’t have to predict where everyone is going to finish.

You don’t have to tell competitors what they’re doing wrong.

And you damn sure don’t need to keep poking the bear and then act surprised when the bear bites back.

Samson fired back.

Nick fired back.

Milos fired back.

And these aren’t nobodies.

These are some of the biggest names in professional bodybuilding (ones who have won the Olympia and even is the current Mr. Olympia). Bob can’t hold a candle to any of the names just mentioned.

Maybe that’s the message Bob needs to hear.

Shut up.

Let the athletes compete.

Let the judges judge.

Let the Olympia be about the Olympia.

And if the IFBB and Olympia leadership actually want to move the sport forward, maybe it’s time to put somebody new behind that microphone.

Bob Cicherillo has had his run.

He’s been around.

He’s had his moments.

He’s contributed to bodybuilding.

Fine.

But nobody gets to stay in the same position forever just because they’ve been there forever.

The sport is bigger than one man.

The Olympia is bigger than one man.

And frankly, bodybuilding doesn’t need Bob Cicherillo constantly talking.

It needs him to finally shut up and let the athletes have the microphone for a change.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.