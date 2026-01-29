BIGGER: The Joe Weider Story Review

I have a lot of movies on my must-watch list, and BIGGER has been on there way too long. I’ve been a fan of Dan Solomon for many years and even had him on my Fit Business Podcast several years ago. Being that Dan had his hands in this movie, I knew I needed to finally sit down and watch it.

When you watch BIGGER, you quickly realize it isn’t just a movie about bodybuilding. It’s a story about grit, vision, and pure stubborn belief in something long before anyone else saw the value. Joe Weider didn’t just help shape the industry. He created the foundation that modern fitness sits on today.

This film attempts to capture that journey. And while it delivers some strong moments, it also leaves a few reps on the table. Here’s my take on BIGGER from a fitness writer’s perspective.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

The Storyline Behind BIGGER

The storyline follows Joe Weider from his troubled upbringing through the rise of the IFBB, the birth of Mr. Olympia, and the creation of a global bodybuilding empire.

The film jumps through several key phases of Joe’s life. You see his escape from an abusive household. His early passion for weightlifting. His growing frustration with mainstream fitness misinformation. And, ultimately, his mission was to build a space where bodybuilding could thrive and grow as a sport.

As the movie progresses, Joe teams up with his brother Ben Weider. Together, they take on publishing, competitions, and the entire fitness establishment. The inclusion of Arnold Schwarzenegger as a major character adds another layer, showing how Joe’s eye for talent helped shape bodybuilding history forever.

The Good: What BIGGER Gets Right

Let’s look at what the movie did really well.

1. Strong Performances and Solid Casting

One of the standout elements in BIGGER is the casting. Tyler Hoechlin does an amazing job portraying Joe Weider’s stubborn drive and tunnel vision. Aneurin Barnard, who plays Ben Weider, brings a steady, level-headed presence that balances Joe’s intensity.

And of course, Calum von Moger playing Arnold Schwarzenegger was a fun choice. He looks the part, moves the part, and does a respectable job imitating Arnold’s early cadence and charisma.

2. Captures the Spirit of Joe Weider

If you know anything about Joe Weider, you know he wasn’t just a businessman. He was a promoter, a teacher, a visual storyteller, and a rebel against outdated science. The movie does a good job of showing his willingness to challenge norms and push bodybuilding into mainstream culture.

From magazine covers to gym culture to posing techniques, the film showcases Joe’s role as the architect behind the fitness boom.

3. A Solid Introduction to Bodybuilding History

For people outside the fitness world, BIGGER serves as a primer on how bodybuilding grew from a fringe interest to a global movement. It highlights the origins of the Mr. Olympia competition and shows how the industry was built piece by piece.

If you’re new to this world, the movie offers a digestible overview of the sport’s evolution.

The Bad: Where BIGGER Misses the Mark

Let’s look at some of the misses from BIGGER.

1. A Glossy, Sanitized View of Reality

Let’s be honest: Joe Weider was an icon, but he wasn’t perfect. The movie glosses over several controversies and business issues that shaped his career. Instead of addressing the rough edges, the film leans heavily into hero worship.

For longtime bodybuilding fans, this lack of nuance feels like a missed opportunity for more authenticity.

2. Pacing Issues and Predictable Dialogue

BIGGER tries to cover decades of history in under two hours. That means certain parts of Joe’s journey get rushed, while others drag. Some scenes feel overly dramatic, almost like the filmmakers didn’t trust the real story to be interesting enough on its own.

The dialogue also leans toward cliché at times, which pulls away from the authenticity of the era.

3. Limited Exploration of the Olympia Era

Considering how influential the Mr. Olympia competition became, BIGGER surprisingly doesn’t spend much time on the event itself. You get glimpses, but nothing deep enough to satisfy hardcore fans.

The focus stays more on the Weider brothers’ business ventures than on the true evolution of the competition.

Key Themes in the BIGGER Story

Let’s look at the key themes and takeaways from the movie.

1. Vision Before Opportunity

Joe Weider saw something in bodybuilding that nobody else did. He visualized a worldwide movement before there were gyms on every corner or fitness magazines stacked in grocery stores.

The movie highlights his ability to see potential in people and ideas long before they were validated.

2. The Power of Persistence

One message that BIGGER doesn’t shy away from is persistence. Joe faced financial challenges, rejection from the medical community, and family resistance. But he kept pushing forward no matter what.

That relentless drive is something any entrepreneur or athlete can appreciate.

3. The Importance of Mentorship

Joe’s relationship with Arnold is a major thread throughout the film. BIGGER shows how Joe didn’t just promote talent… he nurtured it (something missing in bodybuilding and the IFBB today).

Their dynamic underscores how mentorship can shape both an athlete’s career and the industry as a whole.

My Thoughts on BIGGER

BIGGER is an entertaining, inspiring look at Joe Weider’s life and the origins of modern bodybuilding. It delivers strong performances, meaningful moments, and enough nostalgia to keep longtime fans like me engaged.

Is it perfect? No. It avoids some of the darker or more complicated parts of the story. It plays it safe. And it doesn’t dive as deeply into the Mr. Olympia journey as many of us would like.

But if you want a movie that captures the spirit of Joe Weider and the early days of bodybuilding, BIGGER is worth the watch. It’s motivational, informative, and a solid tribute to one of the most influential figures the fitness and bodybuilding world has ever known.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.