Artificial sweeteners have been popping up a lot lately and in many forms. You’ll find them as liquids or powders, and under names like sucralose, erythritol, and aspartame. Millions of people use artificial sweeteners, especially those managing diabetes.

Personally, while I’m not completely against sugar, I’ll reach for something like a Coke Zero Sugar over a regular Coke every day of the week, and as a sports nutritionist, I’ll even recommend my clients and athletes do the same.

People often switch to these alternatives because they may cause smaller spikes in blood sugar compared to regular sugar. This is what makes them a practical option for those trying to keep their glucose levels stable.

That all being said, regulators have also reviewed their safety. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved several of these sweeteners, including saccharin, sucralose, and aspartame. Sugar alcohols like xylitol and erythritol, along with plant-based options such as stevia and monk fruit, also fall within what’s considered safe for consumption.

But in this article, we need to unpack more on artificial sweeteners and how they affect the brain. More specifically, brain aging.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new dietary supplements into your current regimen.

What Are Artificial Sweeteners and How Do They Affect the Brain?

Artificial sweeteners are lab-made compounds that copy the taste of sugar without the calories. Sounds like a good thing, right?

You’ll see names like aspartame, sucralose, saccharin, and stevia, which some people view as more natural. They show up everywhere, from diet sodas to chewing gum to toothpaste. Most people turn to them as an easy way to cut sugar without giving up sweetness.

But they don’t just affect your taste buds.

When you taste something sweet, your brain responds by activating its reward system. Artificial sweeteners trigger that same response, even though they don’t deliver actual calories. I’ve always found that part interesting. Your brain reacts as if it’s getting energy, but nothing really comes in.

Over time, that mismatch may influence how the brain responds to sweetness.

Some studies suggest this could affect memory, focus, and decision-making. They’re generally safe when used in moderation, but the long-term effects on brain function still need more clarity.

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What Does Science Say?

Research on artificial sweeteners and brain aging is starting to raise some important questions, but the picture remains mixed.

One large study published in Neurology followed over 12,000 adults in Brazil, with an average age of 52, for nearly eight years. Participants reported their dietary habits and later completed tests measuring memory, verbal fluency, and overall cognitive function.

The results showed that those who consumed the highest amounts of low- and no-calorie sweeteners, including aspartame, saccharin, acesulfame-K, erythritol, xylitol, and sorbitol, experienced a 62% faster decline in cognitive abilities compared to those with the lowest intake.

Researchers estimated this decline to be roughly equal to about 1.6 years of additional brain aging. That’s pretty shocking!

Interestingly, this trend was most pronounced among participants under the age of 60, suggesting that middle-aged adults might be more sensitive to these effects.

The study also noted that these sweeteners are commonly found not just in diet sodas but also in products such as flavored water, low-calorie desserts, and energy drinks.

The researchers suggested a possible link between long-term sweetener intake and reduced cognitive performance and even recommended considering alternatives such as natural sweeteners or less-processed options.

I’ll be honest, findings like this do make you pause and rethink how often these products show up in daily diets.

At the same time, it’s important to keep the limitations in mind. This was an observational study, which means it can only show an association, not a direct cause-and-effect (thank goodness).

Industry groups and health authorities continue to maintain that approved sweeteners are safe when consumed within recommended limits, and they point out that these products have helped reduce overall sugar intake in many populations, which can help reduce the risk of becoming overweight or obese.

So right now, the evidence doesn’t give a clear answer. Some data suggest a potential link between high intake of sweeteners and cognitive decline.

However, we still need more controlled research to understand whether these sweeteners directly impact brain health over time.

Finding the Right Balance with Sweeteners

We need to remember that artificial sweeteners aren’t automatically harmful. They can help reduce sugar intake and make things easier if you’re managing certain health conditions.

But if you care about long-term brain health, it makes sense to stay mindful about how often you rely on them.

A few simple shifts can help:

Ease back gradually. If you drink a lot of diet soda, swap a few servings for water or herbal tea and let your taste adjust over time.

Don’t depend on them for every craving. Whole foods like fruit, or even a small amount of honey, can do the job without the same uncertainty.

Pay attention to how you feel. I’ve noticed that small changes in diet can affect focus more than expected. If something feels off, it’s worth adjusting.

Build your diet around real food. Vegetables, lean protein, and healthy fats support your brain and body without needing substitutes.

If you want alternatives, stevia or monk fruit can be slightly better options since they’re less processed. You don’t need to cut sweeteners out completely, but using them with some awareness goes a long way.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.