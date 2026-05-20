AL BECKLES, RIP!

Al Beckles is one of those names that will live forever. Hailing from the island nation of Barbados, Beckles competed at 55 at the Mr. Olympia, earning the moniker of “The Ageless Wonder.” Al hit the gym well into his 80’s and 90’s, looking better than men half his age. Everyone was starstruck by this legend and it was well-deserved. I remember one video from not too long ago when he visited the Mecca of Bodybuilding, Gold’s Gym Venice Beach, and he got mobbed. But it’s not just about the number of fans who would come to chat with him, but it was also about the huge names. To see guys like Charles Glass starstruck was priceless. And starstruck they were, indeed!

From his impressive contest record to all the magazine covers and articles written about him, it’s pretty remarkable that this larger-than-life personality always stayed humbled and true to his roots. Beckles was also the quintessential blue collar athlete. And this is where so many people get it twisted. They believe bodybuilding is a sport all about vanity, where its adherents walk around full of themselves. While it is true that perfection (or as close to it) may be the goal, that’s only when it comes to a physique. When it comes to the personality of the bodybuilder, that’s an entirely separate can of worms. Al Beckles was a legend, but he never held his fanfare and accolades over the people who looked up to him.

The Ageless Wonder was a role model. And that’s not something you hear said about bodybuilders very often, today. Back in the Golden Era of Bodybuilding, bodybuilders were actually looked-up by society. This isn’t because they subscribed to sound training and nutrition. It’s because they were growing a sport that they didn’t want to forever be in subcategory status. You had guys like Arnold, guys like Frank Zane, and guys like Beckles who knew what was required in order to grow a sport of muscle men in thongs to become one of the most sought-after disciplines in the strength and physique realms.

Bodybuilding is something that movie stars like, it’s something that professional wrestlers can’t get enough of, it’s something that musicians like. You might have a released multiplatinum album or you might have the leading role in this year’s Blockbuster movie of the year, but you may find either one of these illustrious luminaries hanging around backstage at a bodybuilding competition. This is because the sport does have a certain allure to it, but it requires men and women who are going to actively promote its positive attributes. And you couldn’t get a more positive of human being than the great Albert Beckles.

I have to say that he lived a long life. I went through something similar to this when I lost my dad. My dad, who God rest his soul, was my hero. He lived to the age of 100. I remember celebrating his birthday with him and he was very much with it. Unfortunately he took a bad fall and we lost him just a few months later. What can you say about somebody that lived a hundred years? What can you say about a person that lived into their nineties? Death will always be a tragedy. Loved ones will always miss that special person. But at the end of the day I think that we can all agree that in the case of my father and in the case of Albert Beckles, God gave them both full lives. This is not to say that they lived without adversity. This is not to say that every day was peachy keen. because such a suggestion would be ludicrous. but every day above ground is a good day. And it’s not about how long you live but what you do while you’re on this rock called Earth. Albert Beckles had a full life full of great accomplishment, but it’s totally normal to mourn his passing.

With regards to his legacy, I can all but guarantee you that it will live on for generations to come. If there’s one thing about the sport of bodybuilding that I find admirable over all other sports, it’s the fact that the fans celebrate past heroes. You could have a new bodybuilding fan that discovered the sport in 2025 but by 2026 he or she will be familiar with the name of Albert Beckles, Frank Zane, and of course Eugene Sandow the person that inspired the trophy at the Mr Olympia. This is because bodybuilding is not just about what is happening at the current moment but it’s also about a tremendous body of history that goes back nearly a century or more. I would have to poll my good friend Dan Solomon to let me know how far back bodybuilding actually goes. He has become the best historian of bodybuilding anywhere! But the reality of the matter is that bodybuilding fans are not only happy with knowing what’s going on in the sport at the moment, but they want to educate themselves with regards to where the sport came from. It is only once you know where the sport came from that you will understand where the sport is. It is also, only then that you will understand what it takes to grow the sport out of being a niche and into the mainstream. I believe Albert Beckles was the kind of guy that could have made bodybuilding a household name. And it’s not because of the size of his muscles or the freakiness of his condition, but it’s because of the character he possessed. This was a good man.

This was a real good man.

The world of bodybuilding and fitness mourns the passing of a tremendous legend. I have to be honest, because that’s the only way I know how to be here at IronMag. I struggled with this article. I don’t normally struggle with articles but when you’re dealing with death and you’re dealing with a legend on this level, it almost requires you to go through a number of rough drafts. And it goes without saying that there was quite a bit of writer’s block as well. Because I’m trying to write something that comes straight from the bottom of my heart and I’m trying to put those thoughts to paper. Sometimes what you think about is clear in your head, but once you put pen to paper, it’s a whole different ballgame.

I’m happy with what I wrote, but I’ll always feel like I left something out. This is what I would say if I was able to speak at Albert’s funeral. This is the kind of article that I want his family, his friends, and his fans to stumble upon this week, next week, a year from now or a decade from now. Albert Beckles was a good man. He was a real good man.

As always, I hope you enjoyed reading my article, here, at IronMag. Although it is under very sad circumstances, I think it’s very important to pay tribute to those superstars that have made this sport everything that we know and love. As always, I look forward to reading your feedback in the comments. I hope that you will copy and paste a link to this article on all your social media feeds. It’s bound to generate lively conversation.

Author Bio:

Christian I. Duque is the owner of StrengthAddicts.com, a physique and strength website founded in 2008. He has worked for a number of bodybuilding websites, including RX Muscle and Muscular Development. Christian has written nearly 1,000 published articles for IronMag Blog, as well as articles for StrengthAddicts, RX Muscle, and others. By day, he is also a licensed attorney practicing in the areas of family law, immigration, and criminal defense.