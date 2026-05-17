Many of us face a familiar dilemma when hunger strikes between dinner and bedtime. Late-night snacking often leads to less nutritious choices after a day of healthier eating. Trust me, I raid the kitchen like Seal Team 6, tracking down Bin Laden. So, is there a best late-night snack option?

For the most part, the typical snack items and comfort foods we tend to eat when late-night snacking are not going to be healthy choices in any sense of the word. These convenient options not only satisfy momentary cravings but can disrupt sleep quality, which is an essential component of overall your overall health and wellness.

Fortunately, late-night snacking doesn’t have to undermine your health goals. The right bedtime foods can satisfy hunger while supporting restful sleep. Rather than reaching for whatever’s easiest, consider these nutritious alternatives that nourish your body and promote quality rest.

In this article, we dive deeper and explore satisfying late-night snack options that align with both your taste and health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

The Best Late-Night Snacks to Consider Before Bed

Guilt-free late-night snacking can be possible with the following snacks that won’t disrupt your digestion or sleep.

1. Walnuts or almonds

Walnuts provide sleep-enhancing omega-3 fatty acids, while both walnuts and almonds deliver fiber, antioxidants, melatonin, and magnesium, along with modest plant protein.

These nutritional benefits support general health, satisfaction, and better sleep quality. Choosing lightly salted varieties can help address post-dinner salt cravings without compromising your nutritional goals.

2. Banana

When nighttime hunger strikes, reach for a banana. This filling fruit is an excellent option for preventing overnight hunger.

Bananas contain substantial amounts of potassium and magnesium; potassium helps relax muscles, while magnesium promotes better sleep quality.

For added satisfaction, try pairing a banana with a tablespoon of natural peanut butter or blending it into a delicious smoothie.

3. Peanut butter with jelly

Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches may not have been on your radar, but they are actually an ideal late-night snack.

Peanut butter contains tryptophan, an amino acid that converts to sleep-promoting melatonin in the brain. The carbohydrates in bread and jelly enhance tryptophan’s availability to the brain, making this combination particularly effective for promoting sleepiness.

For maximum nutritional benefit, choose whole-grain bread and natural peanut butter without added sugars (as many commercial brands contain significant sweeteners).

This childhood favorite offers not just comfort and satisfaction but also creates the perfect biochemical environment for better sleep.

4. Cheese and crackers

For a satisfying savory option before bed, consider pairing cheese with crackers. Select whole-grain crackers for their fiber content, which helps promote fullness. Be mindful of portion sizes with cheese, as some varieties contain significant calories.

To increase volume without excess calories, complement this late-night snack with fresh fruit like grapes or apple slices or add crisp vegetables like celery.

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5. Popcorn

Air-popped popcorn is an excellent low-calorie bedtime option. It contains fewer than 35 calories per cup while providing satisfying volume.

Research shows that popcorn reduces hunger and creates feelings of fullness better than potato chips.

Avoid conventional toppings like butter and salt. Instead, improve the flavor with a gentle drizzle of olive oil, complemented by herbs and seasonings such as rosemary, paprika, or nutritional yeast. This will provide a delightful crunch while maintaining nutritional quality.

6. Goji berries

The vibrant red-orange color of goji berries indicates their rich antioxidant content, particularly carotenoids.

A preliminary two-week study from 2008 found promising sleep benefits when participants consumed 4 ounces of goji berry juice daily. Over 80% of subjects in the goji berry group reported better sleep quality, approximately 70% experienced easier morning awakening, and about half noted reduced fatigue. These effects were absent in the placebo group.

7. Turkey roll-ups

The tryptophan found in turkey and chicken can promote better sleep, making turkey roll-ups an ideal late-night snack. This amino acid helps support relaxation and a more restful night.

Roll up nitrate-free, low-sodium deli turkey with lettuce, tomato, favorite condiments, and a slice of cheese for a tasty and satisfying option. It’s a simple yet protein-packed way to curb late-night cravings while supporting a good night’s rest.

8. Pistachios

Nuts, especially pistachios, make a fantastic late-night snack choice as they are shelf-stable, easy to carry, and pair well with both sweet and savory ingredients. Rich in fiber, pistachios contain 10% insoluble fiber and 0.3% soluble fiber by weight, which plays a crucial role in gut health.

Studies suggest that the fiber in pistachios supports the growth of beneficial gut bacteria that produce short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), such as butyrate. These SCFAs help nourish the cells lining the large intestine, strengthen the intestinal barrier, and regulate inflammation in the digestive tract.

For a gut-friendly and satisfying late-night snack, try pairing pistachios with other fiber-rich foods like apples or raisins.

9. Pumpkin seeds

Snacking on a handful of pumpkin seeds before bed is a great way to curb late-night hunger while supporting restful sleep. These nutrient-dense seeds are packed with fiber, protein, and healthy fats.

Additionally, pumpkin seeds contain tryptophan, an amino acid known for its calming effects. Tryptophan plays a key role in the production of serotonin and melatonin, two hormones that regulate mood and sleep.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.