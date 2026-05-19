When it comes to building upper-body strength, the bench press and military press often get all the attention. But pulling movements deserve just as much, if not more, attention. After all, we’re looking for balance and symmetry, right?

The barbell row is to this day one of the most effective lifts for developing serious upper-body strength and size. But to be honest, sometimes rowing gets boring. That’s where back exercise variety comes into play with row variations.

Pulling movements, such as rows, help counteract the forward shoulder posture caused by a press-heavy routine and hours spent texting, typing, or driving. Many people already lean forward throughout their day, and without enough pulling exercises, that imbalance only worsens.

If rows aren’t already an important part of your training, it’s time they become one. This single movement has the power to build a stronger, broader back and improve overall posture. There are many variations to keep it fresh while targeting the muscles from different angles.

In this article, we will dive deeper and go through all the row variations you need to try and add into your back day to develop a stronger and more muscular back.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

7 Row Variations for Back Muscles Development

Below are some of the most effective row variations that you can try during your next back or pull day:

1. Incline or chest-supported row

A solid upper-body program starts with stable, controlled movements, and the incline or chest-supported row is a great foundation. In this row variation, the body lies face down on an inclined bench. The bench supports the chest, taking pressure off the lower back and removing the need for extra torso stabilization.

This setup provides cleaner, more focused muscle activation in the upper back, especially in the lats, traps, and rhomboids. The key movement is pulling the elbows back toward the ribcage, which reinforces good posture and improves overall pulling strength.

Once this variation feels solid, it becomes easier to progress to more advanced, less stable versions that challenge other parts of the body and recruit more muscle groups.

2. Barbell row

This row variation represents the classic back-thickening movement that serves as the standard for all free-weight rowing exercises. The setup involves heavy weight, palms facing backward in a pronated grip, and positioning the torso between 45 degrees and parallel to the floor, depending on the load.

The movement focuses on pulling the bar forcefully toward the stomach while maintaining body stability throughout the exercise. This fundamental rowing pattern builds substantial back thickness and strength when performed correctly.

3. One-armed row

The one-arm row in a staggered or tripod stance shifts more responsibility to the core while keeping the focus on horizontal pulling.

In this row variation, the body is supported on one knee or hand while the torso extends out. This setup forces the core to resist rotation, training stability alongside strength.

There are many benefits to this row variation, such as activating the core to prevent twisting, building anti-rotation strength. It also isolates the lats and upper back on the working side for focused muscle development. Furthermore, the one-armed row helps improve body awareness and coordination under load.

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4. Renegade rows

Renegade rows are best added after mastering the basic row, especially if you’re ready for a tougher row variation. This movement works the lats, rhomboids, and traps while also engaging the core and shoulders. It challenges balance and stability, making it a demanding option.

For those short on time, renegade rows deliver a lot in a single exercise.

5. T-bar row

This exercise functions as the plate-loaded machine version of a barbell row, with similar mechanics applying to Smith machine variations. The movement pattern remains identical, but the fixed path of motion reduces stabilizing muscle involvement.

Some consider this less functional than free-weight barbell rows due to decreased stabilizer activation. However, the fixed path allows for a greater overload of the primary target muscles, including the lats, rhomboids, and middle traps.

6. Kettlebell row variation

Using kettlebells in rowing exercises introduces a different resistance pattern and changes how the muscles are recruited.

One variation, the corkscrew row, involves rotating the thumb inward while pulling the kettlebell and rotating it outward at the top of the movement. This rotation activates the upper back muscles while also encouraging better scapular movement and shoulder control. The uneven weight of the kettlebell shifts the load, making the muscles work in a slightly different way compared to traditional rows.

This row variation helps strengthen the shoulder stabilizers and rotator cuff, which supports better shoulder health and mobility. For athletes who depend on overhead movements or heavy lifting, this exercise can help build stronger, more controlled shoulder mechanics.

7. Reverse grip dumbbell row

Reverse grip rows target the same muscles as other row variations but place greater demands on the biceps and lats. This variation works well for lifters pursuing muscle growth who want additional ways to challenge the same muscle groups.

The exercise is also good for those focusing on grip strength development or seeking variety in their training routine. The underhand grip position shifts focus slightly while maintaining the core rowing movement pattern.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.