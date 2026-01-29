From cozy bowls of risotto to spicy stir-fries and classic arroz con pollo, rice is a global kitchen staple. I love it. You love it. It’s affordable, easy to cook, and full of endless versatility for your meal prep needs.

But as common as it is, many people wonder just how healthy rice is, especially when it shows up so often on the plate.

If you remember, back in the day, there was the debate that brown rice was better for you than white rice. Today, people have flipped back to white rice (it’s a bodybuilding staple) and say it digests better for them when compared to eating brown rice.

Either way, if there’s rice… I’m going to eat it.

With countless varieties available, from white to brown to wild and black rice, each type brings its own texture, flavor, and set of nutrients.

Some are rich in fiber, others in antioxidants or essential minerals. So, if you have ever stood in the grain aisle wondering which rice is best for your health, you’re not alone.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn about the best types of rice for your health and their benefits. I’m getting hungry already, so let’s jump into it.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

6 Types of Healthy Rice You Should Be Eating

White rice may be preferable when you need quick-acting carbohydrates, such as before or during intense exercise. But is white rice the type you actually need? Your specific needs and intended use should guide your rice selection.

Below are the types of rice that are best for your health:

1. Brown rice

Brown rice is a whole grain providing 109 calories, 23 grams of carbohydrates, 2.3 grams of protein, and 1.8 grams of fiber per half-cup cooked serving. It contains B vitamins, magnesium, and zinc.

The lower glycemic index means brown rice raises blood sugar more slowly than high GI foods, potentially supporting better blood sugar management as part of balanced meals.

Brown rice contains higher arsenic levels than white rice since the outer grain layer, which holds arsenic, stays intact during processing. While acute toxicity requires high doses, long-term exposure to dietary arsenic may increase health risks like diabetes.

2. White rice

White rice is one of the most widely consumed types of rice and is often enriched with nutrients like iron, thiamine, and folate. However, it contains less fiber and fewer vitamins and minerals compared to whole-grain varieties.

This type of rice is milled to remove the bran and germ, which are the most nutrient-rich parts of the grain. As a result, white rice has a softer texture and a longer shelf life, but also loses much of its natural nutritional value.

While white rice can be a good source of energy and carbohydrates, it has a high glycemic index, which can cause quick spikes in blood sugar. This may be a concern for people managing diabetes or insulin resistance.

Including white rice in a balanced diet is still possible, especially when combined with vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

3. Black rice

Black rice is often considered the most nutrient-dense of all rice varieties. Though it may be less common, it stands out for its high fiber content and strong nutritional profile. It supports heart health, aids digestion, and may help protect against chronic diseases.

One cooked cup of black rice provides nearly 10 grams of protein, making it a hearty and satisfying option.

Its dark purple hue comes from anthocyanins, powerful antioxidants with anti-inflammatory properties. Black rice also contains other beneficial plant compounds, such as flavonoids and carotenoids, which give it the highest antioxidant level among all types of rice.

4. Red rice

Red rice varieties, such as Himalayan and Thai red cargo rice, contain rich pigments and impressive nutrients. They offer higher protein and fiber than white rice, with exceptional antioxidant content.

These varieties pack flavonoid antioxidants, including anthocyanins, apigenin, myricetin, and quercetin. Research shows red rice has stronger free radical-fighting power and higher antioxidant concentrations than brown rice.

These flavonoids help reduce inflammation, control free radicals, and may lower the risks of heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

5. Wild rice

Wild rice, the seed of an aquatic grass, stands out for its higher protein content and lower fat levels compared to other rice varieties. A half-cup serving (82 grams) of cooked wild rice contains 83 calories, 17.5 grams of carbohydrates, 3.3 grams of protein, and 1.5 grams of fiber.

It also offers more resistant starch than white or red rice. Resistant starch is less digestible, which helps slow down the release of glucose into the bloodstream. This makes wild rice a better option for managing blood sugar levels.

6. Purple rice

Similar to black and red rice, purple rice is rich in anthocyanin antioxidants, which support overall health. What sets it apart is its naturally sweeter taste, making it a unique option among whole-grain rice varieties.

A half-cup serving of cooked purple rice contains around 90 calories, 19 grams of carbohydrates, 2 grams of protein, and 1 gram of fiber.

A small study found that bread made with purple rice led to a smaller spike in blood sugar compared to bread made with certain types of white rice.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.