When it comes to nutrition, it’s not difficult to look around and realize that most nutritional habits in the United States aren’t good. Fast food, soda, excess sugar, etc., plagues the country. That said, even if you eat a well-balanced diet, you may still be lacking in many micronutrients that play a role in your health, immunity, and overall functioning. Therefore, supplements can be incredibly beneficial to fill in any gaps or deficiencies that may be present. But what are the best supplements to add to your diet?

That’s actually a great question, as there isn’t one singular supplement that you can take to eliminate all deficiencies and be the end-all, be-all solution. Because of this, below, we will look at three of the best supplements to add to your diet if you want to maximize your health and immunity.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before making changes to your current nutrition plan.

1. Multivitamin

Only you know what your nutritional habits look like. Lying about them is only lying to yourself, since whether you have good nutritional habits or not, they only affect you, not necessarily others.

Even if you eat quality protein sources, vegetables, and fruit throughout the day, in order to meet all of your recommended micronutrient requirements would mean eating pounds and pounds of a wide variety of foods, which is unfortunately nearly impossible to do. However, that doesn’t mean all hope is lost.

One of the best supplements to add to your diet, and the first you should focus on, is a multivitamin. A good quality multivitamin will help you fill in any nutritional deficiencies you may have through a poor diet.

2. Fish Oil

Most Americans do not consume enough healthy fats in their diets. Fish oil helps eliminate this issue by providing you with a simple way to take in fatty acids like omega-3. Such fatty acids are able to not only provide healthy fat for things like the brain, but they can also help reduce inflammation.

In addition to being a natural anti-inflammatory, fish oil and omega-3s can help regulate blood pressure as well as support joint, muscle, and brain health, which makes it one of the best supplements to add to your diet.

3. Probiotics

An area of concern for most that flies under the radar is gut health. The majority of your immune system comes from your gut health and the microbiome. Consuming fermented foods is a great way to take in probiotics, but most Americans today do not consume fermented foods on a regular basis.

Probiotics are some of the best supplements to add to your diet as they help feed the “good” bacteria in your gut as well as improve your ability to digest and absorb the food you consume. Using a probiotic supplement can also help support weight management, improve brain health, and reduce inflammation.

If you take any type of antibiotics or NSAIDs, they can harm the healthy bacteria in your gut, making probiotics even more important and beneficial to supplement with on a daily basis.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.