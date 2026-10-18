21 Years Old and Closer to Death: The Dangerous Reality of Performance-Enhancing Drug Abuse in Bodybuilding

The pursuit of extreme muscular development has created a generation of young bodybuilders willing to gamble with their health. A disturbing video from Greg Doucette raises a much larger question: How much are young athletes prepared to sacrifice for the perfect physique?

At 21, Your Life Should Be Just Beginning

At 21 years old, most young men are just beginning to figure out who they are and what they want from life.

For some aspiring bodybuilders, however, those formative years have become a race to develop as much muscle as possible, as quickly as possible, regardless of the potential consequences.

In a YouTube video titled “21 Year Old Just Got Closer To Death,” bodybuilding coach and commentator Greg Doucette brings attention to a young man’s situation through a stark warning about his health and future.

The title is deliberately alarming. Whether the young man faces an immediate life-threatening condition is a medical question that cannot be answered from the title alone.

Nevertheless, the video raises a critically important issue within modern bodybuilding: the normalization of performance-enhancing drug use among increasingly younger athletes.

This is not simply about building muscle. It is about what happens when physical appearance, competitive ambition, social media recognition, and pharmaceutical experimentation begin taking priority over long-term health.

For some individuals, the consequences do not become apparent until significant damage has already occurred.

And the scientific evidence is increasingly difficult to ignore.

The Dangerous Evolution of Modern Bodybuilding

Anabolic steroids have been part of competitive bodybuilding for decades. Their use is hardly a secret, and the differences between natural and enhanced bodybuilding are well understood by experienced competitors.

What has changed is the accessibility of performance-enhancing drugs and the culture surrounding them.

Social media exposes young athletes to extraordinary physiques every day. Influencers display levels of muscularity and conditioning that may be difficult or impossible for most people to achieve naturally.

What audiences often do not see is the full pharmaceutical picture behind some of those physiques.

In certain bodybuilding circles, conversations about testosterone, trenbolone, growth hormone, insulin, and experimental compounds have become surprisingly casual.

Drugs that alter fundamental physiological processes are sometimes discussed as though they are ordinary nutritional supplements.

Young lifters encounter complex drug protocols before they have developed a meaningful understanding of cardiovascular physiology, endocrinology, or the long-term consequences of hormonal manipulation.

The result is an environment in which increasingly aggressive drug use can appear normal.

But popularity does not establish safety.

Anabolic Steroids: What Happens Inside the Body?

Anabolic-androgenic steroids are synthetic derivatives of testosterone designed to produce anabolic effects, including increased protein synthesis, muscle growth, and strength.

At medically appropriate doses, certain anabolic steroids have legitimate therapeutic applications.

That is fundamentally different from using multiple anabolic agents at supraphysiological doses for physique enhancement.

When steroid concentrations rise far beyond normal physiological levels, the effects extend well beyond skeletal muscle.

The cardiovascular system, liver, kidneys, reproductive organs, endocrine system, and brain may all be affected.

Potential consequences include high blood pressure, unfavorable cholesterol changes, suppression of natural testosterone production, impaired fertility, liver injury, and structural changes to the heart.

These are not merely theoretical concerns.

A growing body of medical research has identified substantial health risks associated with nonmedical anabolic steroid use.

The Heart: The Most Serious Long-Term Concern

For many bodybuilders, the most frightening consequences of steroid abuse involve cardiovascular disease.

An athlete can appear exceptionally muscular, lean, and physically fit while developing dangerous changes inside the cardiovascular system.

Visible muscle mass does not guarantee cardiovascular health.

Anabolic steroid abuse has been associated with several harmful changes.

Cardiac hypertrophy and remodeling: The heart muscle can become abnormally thickened or undergo structural changes that interfere with its ability to function efficiently.

Cardiomyopathy: The heart muscle may become damaged, weakening its ability to pump blood effectively.

Abnormal cholesterol levels: Steroid use can significantly reduce HDL cholesterol while adversely affecting other lipoproteins, contributing to cardiovascular risk.

High blood pressure: Persistent hypertension increases strain on the heart, arteries, and kidneys.

Blood-clotting complications: Steroid-related changes in blood composition and coagulation may contribute to dangerous thrombotic events.

Cardiac arrhythmias: Abnormal heart rhythms can become life-threatening under certain circumstances.

Some of these problems develop without obvious early symptoms.

A young athlete might experience excellent gym performance while underlying cardiovascular damage progresses.

The Research Is Alarming

A major study published in Circulation in 2025 followed 1,189 men identified as anabolic steroid users and compared them with 59,450 men from the general population.

Over approximately 11 years of follow-up, steroid users experienced substantially higher rates of several cardiovascular conditions.

Cardiovascular condition Adjusted relative hazard Cardiomyopathy 8.90 times Heart failure 3.63 times Heart attack 3.00 times Venous blood clots 2.42 times Cardiac arrhythmias 2.26 times

These figures represent associations in an observational study, not proof that steroids caused every event. They also do not mean that 8.9 out of every 10 users develop cardiomyopathy.

Nevertheless, the magnitude of the associations is extremely concerning.

The findings challenge the idea that steroid use is harmless as long as someone trains hard, eats properly, and maintains a low body-fat percentage.

A muscular physique is not protection against cardiovascular disease.

Why Being Young Does Not Make Someone Invincible

One of the most dangerous assumptions among young steroid users is that serious health complications are problems for older athletes.

The thinking is understandable.

At 21, recovery is generally excellent. Physical performance is near its peak, and long-term consequences can seem impossibly distant.

Unfortunately, youth does not eliminate drug-related cardiovascular, endocrine, or metabolic risks.

Certain complications can occur relatively quickly, particularly when multiple drugs are used simultaneously or when preexisting medical vulnerabilities are present.

Other effects accumulate over years.

That distinction matters.

A young bodybuilder may feel perfectly healthy today while exposing himself to risks that become more serious with continued use.

The absence of symptoms is not evidence that the body is tolerating everything safely.

Trenbolone: Extreme Results and Extreme Uncertainty

Few anabolic steroids have developed the reputation of trenbolone.

Among bodybuilders, it is frequently associated with substantial muscle-building effects and dramatic changes in physical appearance.

However, trenbolone is not approved for human medical use in the United States.

There is a major gap between its reputation in bodybuilding culture and the availability of controlled human safety research.

Consequently, claims that particular doses or combinations of trenbolone are safe cannot be established through rigorous clinical evidence.

Users have reported sleep disturbances, mood changes, sweating, cardiovascular symptoms, and other adverse effects, although individual reports cannot establish how frequently these problems occur or whether trenbolone alone caused them.

More broadly, the known risks of anabolic-androgenic steroids provide serious reasons for concern.

The absence of comprehensive human trials should never be mistaken for evidence of safety.

Growth Hormone: More Than Muscle Growth

Human growth hormone, or HGH, is another drug sometimes used in enhanced bodybuilding.

Growth hormone affects numerous tissues and metabolic processes.

It can alter glucose regulation, fluid balance, and tissue growth.

Excessive growth hormone exposure can contribute to insulin resistance, fluid retention, nerve compression, joint problems, and changes resembling those seen in acromegaly.

Medical use of growth hormone for diagnosed deficiencies is not equivalent to its nonmedical use for physique enhancement.

When HGH is combined with anabolic steroids and other drugs, determining the specific contribution of each compound to adverse outcomes becomes more difficult.

There is no scientific basis for assuming that adding HGH to a steroid regimen automatically makes that regimen safer or healthier.

Insulin: A Potentially Fatal Bodybuilding Experiment

Of all the substances used for nonmedical physique enhancement, insulin deserves particular attention because misuse can cause a rapid medical emergency.

Insulin is essential for glucose regulation and is lifesaving for people who need it to manage diabetes.

Some bodybuilders have misused insulin because of its effects on nutrient uptake and metabolism.

The danger is straightforward.

Excess insulin can drive blood glucose dangerously low, causing severe hypoglycemia.

Symptoms can include confusion, sweating, trembling, weakness, seizures, loss of consciousness, and coma.

Severe hypoglycemia can result in permanent neurological injury or death.

Unlike complications that accumulate gradually over years, a severe insulin-related emergency can develop rapidly.

Published medical case reports document bodybuilders experiencing severe hypoglycemia and coma after nonmedical insulin injections.

No additional muscle mass is worth risking permanent brain injury.

SARMs: The Dangerous Illusion of a Safer Alternative

Selective androgen receptor modulators, commonly known as SARMs, are often marketed as alternatives to conventional anabolic steroids.

Products containing substances such as ostarine and ligandrol are promoted online for muscle growth, strength, and fat loss.

Some advertisements imply that SARMs offer the benefits of anabolic steroids without the associated health consequences.

That marketing message is not supported by adequate safety evidence.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns that SARMs are unapproved drugs and may cause serious adverse effects.

Reported and potential risks include liver injury, cardiovascular complications, sexual dysfunction, infertility, and hormonal suppression.

Products marketed as SARMs may also have uncertain purity, potency, and ingredient accuracy.

A compound being newer or labeled as a research chemical does not establish that it is safer.

Oral Steroids and Liver Damage

Oral anabolic steroids present additional concerns, particularly certain 17-alpha-alkylated compounds designed to survive metabolism through the liver.

Examples include methandrostenolone, oxymetholone, and stanozolol.

These drugs can affect liver function and, in some cases, cause serious drug-induced liver injury.

Possible complications include cholestasis, jaundice, peliosis hepatis, and liver tumors.

Although not all anabolic steroids carry identical risks, combining multiple potentially hepatotoxic drugs can create additional concern.

Liver damage may initially produce few noticeable symptoms.

Dark urine, jaundice, abdominal pain, itching, unusual fatigue, or nausea warrant medical evaluation.

The belief that liver-support supplements can reliably prevent steroid-related liver injury is not established by strong clinical evidence.

Kidney Damage: Another Overlooked Risk

The kidneys play a critical role in filtering blood, regulating fluid and electrolyte balance, and controlling blood pressure.

Anabolic steroid use can contribute to kidney risk through several pathways, including hypertension, cardiovascular dysfunction, and potentially direct or indirect kidney injury.

Some heavily muscled athletes may also have unusual creatinine readings that complicate interpretation of standard kidney function tests.

That makes appropriate medical assessment important.

Kidney disease may progress without obvious symptoms until substantial impairment has occurred.

And when kidney function deteriorates severely, the consequences can include lifelong treatment, dialysis, or transplantation.

Hormonal Suppression, Sexual Dysfunction, and Infertility

One of the least discussed consequences of anabolic steroid abuse is the damage it can cause to normal reproductive hormone regulation.

When substantial amounts of external androgens enter the body, the hypothalamus and pituitary gland reduce signals that normally stimulate testosterone and sperm production.

This can cause testicular shrinkage, suppressed natural testosterone production, reduced sperm counts, erectile dysfunction, and infertility.

After stopping anabolic steroids, recovery varies considerably.

Some individuals regain normal hormonal function relatively quickly. Others experience prolonged suppression, and some develop persistent reproductive problems.

There is no guarantee that a particular post-cycle drug regimen will restore normal function.

For a 21-year-old who may eventually want children, those consequences deserve serious consideration.

The Psychological Side of PED Abuse

Performance-enhancing drug abuse is not exclusively a physical health problem.

For some users, appearance and self-worth become increasingly connected.

Muscle size becomes a measure of personal success.

Every increase in body weight or strength creates pressure to achieve more.

Social media can intensify this cycle by rewarding increasingly extreme physiques.

Anabolic steroid use has been associated with mood instability, irritability, aggression, anxiety, depressive symptoms, and symptoms of dependence.

Not every user experiences major psychiatric changes, and the familiar stereotype of uncontrollable steroid-induced aggression is overly simplistic.

Nevertheless, certain individuals develop significant psychological difficulties.

Withdrawal can also be challenging, particularly when someone experiences low testosterone symptoms, depression, reduced libido, decreased strength, or loss of muscle mass.

This creates a potential trap.

Someone may continue taking steroids not simply to become larger, but because stopping feels physically or psychologically unbearable.

The Myth of the Perfect Drug Stack

Within enhanced bodybuilding, the term stacking describes combining multiple performance-enhancing drugs.

The rationale is often to maximize muscle growth while controlling side effects through additional medications.

But this approach introduces another problem: polypharmacy.

A bodybuilder may use anabolic steroids while simultaneously taking growth hormone, insulin, thyroid hormones, fat-burning stimulants, diuretics, estrogen-modifying medications, and other substances.

Each drug affects different biological processes.

Combining them creates opportunities for additive adverse effects, drug interactions, and unpredictable complications.

Drugs prescribed to treat one medical condition do not automatically protect an otherwise healthy athlete from the consequences of abusing other drugs.

Nor does the use of blood pressure medication, cholesterol medication, or other protective measures eliminate the dangers of extreme pharmaceutical enhancement.

The human body is not an unlimited chemical experiment.

What Young Bodybuilders Need to Understand

The message is not that every enhanced athlete will suffer catastrophic complications.

That would be scientifically inaccurate.

Some individuals use anabolic steroids for years without experiencing an obvious major medical event.

Others develop serious complications.

Individual outcomes depend on numerous factors, including exposure, duration, genetics, preexisting medical conditions, additional drug use, and other lifestyle factors.

The problem is that no individual can reliably guarantee which category he will fall into.

A healthy-looking athlete may have abnormal cholesterol, increased blood pressure, impaired cardiac function, or hormonal dysfunction without recognizing it.

Medical monitoring may identify problems earlier, but it cannot make nonmedical steroid abuse risk-free.

Athletes who already use PEDs should be honest with qualified healthcare professionals about their exposure and seek individualized evaluation rather than relying on anonymous internet advice.

Anyone experiencing chest pain, severe shortness of breath, fainting, sudden neurological symptoms, or signs of a major medical emergency should seek immediate care.

A Warning the Bodybuilding Industry Cannot Afford to Ignore

The video featuring the 21-year-old should encourage a wider conversation about responsibility in the fitness industry.

Coaches, influencers, supplement companies, promoters, and experienced competitors all contribute to the culture young athletes encounter.

That creates an opportunity to provide accurate information instead of glorifying extreme drug use or pretending it does not exist.

Being honest about the realities of professional bodybuilding is not an attack on the sport.

It is an acknowledgment that bodybuilding involves human beings whose lives extend far beyond the gym.

Young athletes deserve to understand the difference between medically prescribed hormone treatment and aggressive nonmedical PED use.

They deserve to know what the research says about cardiovascular disease, infertility, liver toxicity, kidney damage, and psychological health.

Most importantly, they deserve an honest explanation of the uncertainties involved.

There is no trophy, social media following, sponsorship, or physique that can guarantee protection from the medical consequences of drug abuse.

Final Thoughts: Is the Physique Worth the Price?

At 21 years old, an athlete should have decades of opportunity ahead of him.

Decades to train, compete, build a career, develop relationships, and enjoy the benefits of physical fitness.

Bodybuilding can be an extraordinary pursuit.

It teaches discipline, consistency, patience, and determination.

But when the pursuit of muscular development becomes inseparable from escalating pharmaceutical exposure, the potential cost changes dramatically.

The science is clear that anabolic steroid abuse is associated with significant health risks, particularly involving the cardiovascular system.

Other performance-enhancing substances introduce additional dangers, some of which can become life-threatening within hours rather than years.

The ultimate tragedy would be achieving an extraordinary physique only to sacrifice the health and years of life needed to enjoy it.

The goal of bodybuilding should never be to build the biggest body at the expense of destroying the person living inside it.

Muscle can be rebuilt. Strength can return. Championships come and go. But some forms of organ damage cannot be reversed, and lost years of life cannot be recovered.

That’s a price no 21-year-old should be encouraged to pay.

Robert DiMaggio is the founder of IronMag, with decades of experience in bodybuilding, fitness publishing, and the supplement industry. A U.S. Army veteran with a bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University, he spent 14 years in information technology before becoming a full-time entrepreneur. Now semi-retired, he continues writing and managing online fitness communities, exploring the science and technology shaping health, performance, and everyday life.

Medical sources supporting the article

American Heart Association — Circulation (2025): Cardiovascular Disease in Anabolic Androgenic Steroid Users. JAMA Network Open (2025): Illicit Anabolic Steroid Use and Cardiovascular Status in Men and Women. National Institutes of Health: Medical effects and complications associated with anabolic steroid misuse. U.S. Food and Drug Administration: Health risks associated with SARMs and steroid-like bodybuilding products. Medical case report: Severe Hypoglycemia Due to Cryptic Insulin Use in a Bodybuilder. Sexual Medicine Review (2026): Health consequences of anabolic steroids, including reproductive and hormonal complications.

Editorial note: This article examines the documented medical risks of nonmedical performance-enhancing drug use. It does not establish the identity, drug use, diagnosis, or prognosis of the individual featured in the linked video. Those details require independent verification.