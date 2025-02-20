

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

What if I told you to go eat potatoes as a diet? You’d think I’m crazy, right? But there’s actually a new diet called the Potato Diet.

This latest diet craze promises rapid weight loss through an unlikely approach: consuming nothing but plain white potatoes. But is this trend a legitimate nutrition strategy or just another fleeting fad?

We’ve seen diet fads come and go. And this could be just another one of them, but it’s worth talking about so you’re aware.

At its core, the potato diet strips away everything except plain white potatoes. There are no seasonings, condiments, or variety — just potatoes in their most basic form.

While proponents claim dramatic weight loss, nutritionists and health experts raise significant red flags about this extreme approach (myself included). As a sports nutritionist, I can say that I’d personally never recommend this diet to anyone, but perhaps there are some benefits some people may not be aware of.

In this article, we will learn more about this new diet in the industry and what it brings to the table (literally).

What is the Potato Diet?

The potato diet is a short-term weight loss approach in which potatoes are the sole calorie source.

Rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, this diet claims you can lose about a pound a week by consuming only plain potatoes.

Variations exist, but the core principle remains simple: eat nothing but potatoes for several days. Due to its highly restrictive nature, the diet is not recommended for long-term use and should be approached with caution.

The Rules of the Potato Diet

This potato-focused diet follows strict rules designed for short-term weight loss:

Consume only plain potatoes for 3-5 days

Eat 2-5 pounds of potatoes daily

Avoid all condiments and toppings

Use minimal to no salt

Drink only water, plain tea, or black coffee

Limit exercise to light activities and walking

Continue prescribed medications while avoiding unprescribed supplements

Some versions allow white potatoes exclusively, while others permit sweet potatoes and minimal seasonings. The diet excludes processed potato products like French fries or chips.

Cooking methods matter significantly. Boiled, baked, or steamed potatoes are recommended, but fried or heavily processed options are strictly prohibited.

Potato Diet: What to Eat and Avoid

Let’s look at some of the things that are allowed and not allowed in the potato diet:

Foods that are allowed

The diet primarily permits plain white potatoes prepared through various methods:

Baked

Steamed

Raw

Boiled

Oven-baked, oil-free homemade hash browns

Oven-baked, oil-free homemade French fries

Oven-baked, oil-free homemade home fries

Salt is the only basic seasoning allowed, though some variations permit spices and fat-free condiments. Broth can be used for mashed potatoes. Beverages are limited to water, plain tea, and black coffee.

Foods to avoid

The diet strictly excludes:

Sweet potatoes and yams

French fries

Tater tots

Potato chips

Fried or processed potato products

Any food not a plain white potato

The Benefits of the Potato Diet

While the research is limited, there are some benefits to the potato diet if you follow it for a temporary period.

1. Weight loss

While dedicated research on the potato diet remains limited, its weight loss potential stems from calorie restriction. Consuming 2-5 pounds of potatoes daily provides just 530-1,300 calories, substantially lower than typical adult dietary recommendations.

Potatoes contain an intriguing compound called proteinase inhibitor 2 (PI2), which may suppress appetite by slowing digestion.

Some animal studies revealed promising results, with mice treated with this potato-derived compound consuming less food and demonstrating weight loss.

However, limitations exist. Current scientific evidence remains primarily based on animal research, with human studies still confirming these findings.

2. It may improve digestion

Some individuals are drawn to the potato diet for its digestive and weight loss benefits. Potatoes are remarkably easy to digest, offering a gentle approach to the gastrointestinal tract. Their high fiber content helps keep the digestive system moving efficiently.

The diet’s simplicity and digestive-friendly nature make it attractive for those seeking a simple nutrition and weight management approach.

1. Short-term & easy to follow

If you prefer short-term diets for quick results, you may be fond of the potato diet, which lasts two to five days. While proponents claim you can lose up to one pound per day, this is not an ideal goal.

Also, mono diets like the potato diet have one benefit over nearly any other diet: they are very easy to follow. It is simple to understand what is allowed and what is not.

Those who struggle to follow diets with complicated rules will be inclined toward the simplicity of the potato diet.

Is the Potato Diet Safe?

Personally, I see several drawbacks to the potato diet and wouldn’t recommend it for most people. Not only that, but I don’t see many people being able to stick to the diet, even for a short period of time. Eating nothing but white potatoes for days sounds incredibly boring and bland.

The first thing wrong with the potato diet is that it has significant nutritional drawbacks. Potatoes lack sufficient protein, which means weight loss could predominantly involve muscle mass reduction, a counterproductive outcome for healthy weight management.

Low protein intake compromises muscle preservation, while potatoes’ minimal micronutrients, such as iron, zinc, and vitamins, create potential nutritional deficiencies.

Additionally, potatoes’ high glycemic index triggers blood sugar spikes, leading to energy fluctuations and intense cravings.

While the diet might produce short-term weight loss, its long-term sustainability is questionable. Once regular eating resumes, rapid weight regain is likely.

If you want to try it, go for it. But I’m not going to be the one out there saying this is even remotely close to something I’d try or recommend.