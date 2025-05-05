by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

When it comes to new, innovative, and patented ingredients, NuLiv Science always seems to be at the cutting edge of things. They’re known for delivering some amazing ingredients that help drastically change physiques, and InnoSlim is no different.

Fat burners and thermogenics are constantly having their formulas tweaked and updated, and thanks to InnoSlim, you can experience some amazing fat loss results through its use.

While InnoSlim isn’t exactly a “new” ingredient, you are probably hearing about it more and more (and for good reason… IT WORKS!).

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into the power of InnoSlim, what it is, its composition, the potential benefits, and how you can incorporate it into your fat loss plan to help you achieve the results you desire.

But as with anything, nothing works unless you do. So, if you’re willing to put in the work, InnoSlim will work as hard as you.

Let’s jump into things!

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What is InnoSlim?

When NuLiv Science announced the launch of InnoSlim, many people raised an eyebrow as to how this patented ingredient worked so well. Testing was even done on InnoSlim to ensure it was safe to use.

This study determined InnoSlim to not only be safe but also effective.

Additionally, NuLiv Science published two personal reviews of InnoSlim on their website that show real results from real users using the ingredient to help with weight management.

InnoSlim is a 100% all-natural plant-based ingredient. Best of all, it’s stimulant-free, enabling individuals to not only use it any time of day but also making it perfect for those who are sensitive to stimulants.

Furthermore, being that InnoSlim is stim-free, it allows it to be utilized in many different products whether stacked with stimulants or as part of a stim-free formula (such as a pre-workout or fat burner).

We’ll dive more into the benefits a little further down in this article, but NuLiv Science claims on their dedicated InnoSlim website that this ingredient can help:

Reduce body weight

Suppress hunger and appetite

Minimize glucose absorption by 46%

Boost AMPK by 23%

Increase ACC by 100%

Improve triglyceride levels

More than 18 studies have been published on InnoSlim, showing how effective it can be and how it supports metabolic wellness.

There are two potent ingredients that make up InnoSlim: Panax Notoginseng Extract and Astragalus Membranaceus Extract. We broke things down further below by looking at each ingredient individually.

1. Panax Notoginseng Extract

Known for its position in traditional Chinese medicine, Panax Notoginseng Extract has been found to have several benefits that would make it ideal for those looking to improve weight management.

One of the most notable benefits of Panax Notoginseng Extract is its anti-obesity properties. This powerful ingredient can also help improve insulin and leptin sensitivity, showing promising benefits to better manage blood glucose levels and potentially prevent fat storage.

2. Astragalus Membranaceus Extract

While Astragalus Membranaceus Extract isn’t a super well-known ingredient, that doesn’t mean the benefits aren’t noteworthy. In fact, Astragalus Membranaceus Extract has many weight management benefits that, when combined with something like Panax Notoginseng Extract, can have some impressive compounding effects.

Astragalus Membranaceus Extract is another powerful ingredient that is rooted in traditional Chinese medicine. The research on Astragalus Membranaceus is pretty impressive, with one study showing it can help reduce the metabolic stress-induced increase of body weight, insulin and leptin levels, insulin resistance, and triglycerides.

What Are the Benefits of InnoSlim?

Now, for the moment you’ve probably been waiting for (or skipped/scanned through the article just to get to this section)… THE BENEFITS.

Below are some of the benefits you can experience when using InnoSlim:

1. Fat Metabolism

If you weren’t interested in fat loss, you’d probably not be reading this article, right? Well, InnoSlim can help you achieve your fat loss goals thanks to its ability to target adipose tissue and use stored fat as energy to help not only fuel your workouts but also your day.

With continued use, you can experience fat loss, assuming your nutrition and training are on point (remember, nothing changes if nothing changes, and you need to focus on improving your habits and behaviors to spark the change you’re looking for).

As we age, an enzyme called AMPK (AMP-activated protein kinase) found in our cells decreases. Unfortunately, this can negatively affect your ability to burn fat. With InnoSlim, you can flip the switch to help prevent a drop in AMPK.

2. Metabolic Support

To piggyback off the previous benefit, InnoSlim can also provide metabolic support to those looking to support proper weight management. Its precise blend of plant extracts can support metabolic function by enhancing the body’s ability to boost energy production.

InnoSlim activates AMPK, which can then increase ATP production by supporting glucose transportation and the oxidation of fatty acids. This provides a win-win scenario as not only does it help your body better utilize glucose rather than being stored as fat, but it also helps take existing body fat and “burn it” to be used as an energy source.

3. Blood Sugar Regulation

Maintaining stable blood sugar levels is crucial not only for overall health but also for fat loss. The synergistic blend of Panax Notoginseng Extract and Astragalus Membranaceus Extract allows you to better regulate blood sugar levels, which additionally aids in reducing the risk of insulin resistance and metabolic issues.

And while many studies are done on mice, InnoSlim was used on human subjects in one study that showed InnoSlim supports AMPK activation and has a positive effect on blood sugar levels.

4. Appetite Control

A major concern of those looking to burn fat by putting themselves into a caloric deficit is that they will suffer from hunger pangs. Add in the fact that a fat burner on top can put individuals over the edge, these urges are enough to send anyone into a tailspin until they get their “fix,” and the pang subsides.

This typically means the individual will cheat on their diet or overconsume during meals, putting them into a caloric surplus and leading them in the wrong direction.

With InnoSlim, it decreases glucose absorption, which can lead to a decrease in appetite. The ability to have less urges and hunger when looking to improve weight management can make all the difference in your results.

5. Energy Production

As touched on in “Metabolic Support,” with InnoSlim supporting AMPK, it turns on energy production by taking fat and converting it over into a usable form, further aiding in energy balance.

With the increase in AMPK in fat cells, your body can more easily take stored body fat and burn it as fuel to increase energy production. Not only do you get the benefit of boosting your energy levels, but you also accomplish this by burning fat cells and supporting your fat loss goals.