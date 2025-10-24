WaterTok: Flavored Water Recipes Are All Over TikTok—But Are They Healthy?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

What started as a quirky corner of TikTok has quickly turned into a full-blown internet subculture. WaterTok, where plain water gets a candy-colored flavor and makeover.

Piña colada water, peach ring water, and even something called unicorn water, all created by mixing zero-calorie flavor packets into giant tumblers. It looks fun, tastes sweet, and claims to be healthy.

But as the trend explodes, so does the skepticism. Is this just diet soda rebranded for a new generation? Or could it actually help people kick the sugary drink habit for good? Turns out, the answer isn’t as crystal clear as the ice in those viral cups.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper and look at (yet another) TikTok trend called WaterTok and whether or not it’s actually a healthy option or not.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

Why is WaterTok trending?

The name “WaterTok” combines “water” and “TikTok,” where this trend has gained massive popularity. While the name is new, the concept originated from medical recommendations for specific patient populations.

The practice initially began with bariatric patients who needed to increase water intake during five-day pre-surgery liquid diets for weight loss. Post-surgery patients also used these methods as their diets gradually transitioned from liquids to solids due to changes in stomach function.

The trend eventually moved to social media platforms, where it gained widespread appeal among people interested in health, wellness, and staying properly hydrated. What started as medical guidance has now reached a much broader audience seeking creative ways to increase their daily water consumption.

Are There Any REAL Benefits of WaterTok?

While many social media diet trends face criticism, WaterTok seems to be a positive habit that increases hydration (something we should all be concerned with).

Most people benefit from drinking more water, but not everyone enjoys the taste of plain water. Adding flavor through artificial sweeteners, colors, or syrups can make it more enjoyable and help increase daily intake.

Flavored water is especially helpful for bariatric patients, who often struggle with the taste of plain water after surgery. For them, flavor enhancers are commonly recommended to make water more palatable and support proper hydration during recovery.

Although the TikTok trend often relies on artificial additives, its core message of drinking more water aligns with basic health goals and can be a practical step toward better hydration.

Risks of WaterTok

While WaterTok encourages more water consumption, experts suggest looking at potential downsides before you decide to fully embrace the trend. And honestly, I (personally) don’t believe in anything I see on TikTok that is trending as being “healthy.” Most times, it’s a bunch of BS, but people follow it because they saw it on TikTok (so, it must be true — right?).

The fact is, drinking too much water can lead to overhydration, which, in severe cases, may result in water intoxication. Mind you, this is not common, and you basically need to overhydrate on purpose in order to reach unhealthy levels.

Water intoxication can cause symptoms like seizures, coma, or even death. A 2019 review also linked excessive hydration to mood-related issues such as anger, fatigue, and depression.

WaterTok drinks are not just plain water. They often include flavor packets or syrups, some of which are sweetened with artificial ingredients like sucralose.

Research has shown that sucralose may alter gut bacteria and contribute to weight gain. These sweetened waters may also increase cravings for other sweet foods, potentially reducing the appeal of naturally sweet options like fruits and vegetables.

There are dental concerns as well. Ingredients like citric acid can erode tooth enamel, while food dyes may stain teeth over time.

One of the more serious concerns is the potential link between WaterTok and eating disorders.

Relying on flavored water to suppress hunger or manage calorie intake may encourage harmful behaviors, particularly in those already at risk for eating disorders. Experts caution that using fluids as a way to avoid eating can interfere with hunger cues and disrupt a healthy relationship with food.

WaterTok: Helpful habit or hidden risk?

The safety of flavored water products remains uncertain, and experts are divided on whether the WaterTok trend is beneficial or potentially harmful.

Some view it as a practical tool. Flavored water is often recommended in clinical settings to help people increase their fluid intake. For those who struggle to drink plain water, adding sugar-free syrups or flavor enhancers can make hydration more appealing without extra calories. These alternatives can also help people cut down on soda or alcohol.

Others express concern. Regular use of heavily flavored water may lead some people to lose interest in plain water altogether. There are also worries about the long-term effects of artificial sweeteners and dyes on health.

We already know that it’s in the works that RFK Jr. is trying to get rid of all unhealthy dyes and artificial colors in the food we eat and drinks we consume.

As an alternative, some experts suggest adding fresh fruit, a splash of juice, or choosing options like unsweetened tea or sparkling water. These can provide variety without relying on artificial ingredients.

While opinions vary, replacing sugary drinks with any low-calorie, hydrating option is still considered a step toward healthier habits.