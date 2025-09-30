Tylenol Causes Autism? Pregnant Women Get Triggered

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

President Donald Trump recently set off a nationwide debate after claiming that Tylenol causes autism in kids if taken during pregnancy.

Standing next to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump said pregnant women should avoid the common over-the-counter medication, suggesting it might harm their unborn children.

This statement didn’t just grab headlines, it triggered a wave of responses online, including a strange new trend that is going to backfire and cause a ton of issues.

Pregnant women are now going on social media, openly taking Tylenol in defiance, hoping to prove Trump wrong. While it may make for viral content, the situation has medical experts and health organizations deeply concerned.

In fact, one woman overdosed and is now in the hospital with liver failure, and they claim she’s probably not going to make it (and unfortunately, they aren’t sure what damage is being done to the baby).

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into the talks about whether Tylenol causes autism and the craziness that is going on in the US since Trump made the announcement.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

Social Media Rebellion After Saying Tylenol Causes Autism

Shortly after Trump’s remarks, videos began popping up across TikTok, Instagram, and other platforms of pregnant women swallowing Tylenol on camera. Some framed it as a statement of trust in doctors and science. Others positioned it as a way to push back against what they view as dangerous misinformation coming from a political figure.

But here’s the problem… taking medication while pregnant should never be about making a point online. Doctors warn that these videos can encourage risky behavior. The “defiance” movement isn’t rooted in medical need, but in making a statement. That mindset could put both mothers and their babies at risk.

The fact that women are getting triggered by Trump’s remarks and mega-dosing on Tylenol is quite disturbing when you think about it. Not too long ago, we had kids eating Tide Pods, and now pregnant women are downing Tylenol?

Had Trump not said anything, and you told a woman to down a bottle of Tylenol, she’d call the police on you. Now, they’re willingly overdosing on it to make a point? Make it make sense.

What Does the Science Say About Tylenol and Autism?

The truth is more complicated than a soundbite. Right now, there is no scientific consensus that Tylenol causes autism.

And let’s be real, how would they go about doing this? Give a bunch of pregnant women Tylenol and see if Tylenol causes autism in their babies? Who’s signing up for that?!

That said, some studies have suggested possible associations between long-term or high-dose use of acetaminophen during pregnancy and developmental issues. But those studies are observational and limited. They can’t prove causation.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has responded to the headlines by reviewing research and beginning the process of updating acetaminophen labels. However, the FDA is clear in their positioning that Tylenol still remains an option for pregnant women when used as directed.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also weighed in, rejecting claims of a consistent link. They’ve pointed out flaws in the studies that suggested risk and continue to encourage pregnant women to follow the guidance of their healthcare providers.

Even Doctors Are Pushing Back

Medical experts across the country were quick to push back on Trump’s claim. Obstetricians and maternal-fetal specialists called the remarks “highly concerning” and potentially harmful.

Here’s why: untreated fever and severe pain during pregnancy can be dangerous. If women are scared away from using acetaminophen when medically necessary, both mother and baby could face more serious health problems than the medication itself might cause.

Doctors stress that the decision to use Tylenol while pregnant should always be based on medical advice, not politics or social media challenges.

Tylenol Causes Autism? A Dangerous Narrative

The phrase “Tylenol causes autism” has now become a viral talking point. But repeating it without context is exactly what worries health professionals. Oversimplified messages can easily overshadow the nuances of medical research.

Yes, researchers are still studying acetaminophen and its possible effects. But jumping to conclusions (or worse, turning it into a political talking point) spreads confusion and fuels mistrust.

And when that mistrust leads to performative stunts like overdosing on Tylenol for social media clout, the narrative becomes even more dangerous.

The Real Risk of Overdosing

Here’s another major concern: Tylenol overdose is a very real and serious danger. Acetaminophen toxicity can cause severe liver damage and even death. In fact, acetaminophen overdose is one of the leading causes of acute liver failure in the United States.

So, while some pregnant women think they’re making a political statement or proving a point, they may actually be putting their own health (and their baby’s health) in jeopardy.

This isn’t about “winning” an argument with Trump and “proving him wrong.” It’s about making safe, informed decisions during pregnancy for you and your baby.

Where We Go from Here?

The dust-up over whether Tylenol causes autism shows just how easily health debates can spiral out of control in the age of social media. A single claim from a political figure can snowball into a viral movement that influences behavior in ways experts warn against.

For pregnant women, the takeaway is simple: talk to your doctor before making any decisions about medication. Don’t let politics, social media trends, or viral videos dictate your health choices.

Don’t Be Dumb… Stop This Trend

Trump’s comments about Tylenol and autism lit a fire that is still burning across the internet. But science hasn’t confirmed that Tylenol causes autism. What’s clear is that overdosing or using medication for the sake of online views is unsafe and potentially harmful.

Pregnancy is already filled with challenges and decisions. Adding politics and viral defiance trends into the mix only makes it harder.

At the end of the day, the smartest move is to tune out the noise and follow the guidance of medical professionals who know what’s best for both mom and baby.