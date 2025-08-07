by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

I can’t tell you how excited I am that the Presidential Fitness Test is coming back to schools in the United States. I think the dumbest thing we ever did was get rid of it.

I believe bringing back the Presidential Fitness Test is a smart and necessary move to try and move the needle for our youth and get them healthier. Too many kids today are overweight. Childhood obesity is rising. We need action. We need structure. And we need accountability.

The whole “love your body” movement that we’ve seen over the last several years is a complete joke, in my opinion. All it’s done is allow people to justify their poor lifestyle choices and accept the fact that they are fat. Yeah, I said what I said. Americans are fat. If that offends you, get over it. It’s the truth.

On July 31, 2025, President Trump signed an executive order that reestablishes the Presidential Fitness Test. He also revitalized the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. That Council will build school-based programs and develop criteria for a Presidential Fitness Award.

This isn’t just nostalgia. It’s a clear response to a real crisis. The order points out that rates of obesity, chronic disease, inactivity, and poor nutrition are at crisis levels — especially among children. Those trends hurt our economy, military readiness, academic performance, and morale.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into the relaunch of the Presidential Fitness Test and what it means moving forward.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

The Presidential Fitness Test is a Time-Tested Model for Health

The Presidential Fitness Test dates back to the Eisenhower era. It was created to improve youth fitness and national readiness. From the 1950s until 2012, millions of students took part in it, and personally, I absolutely loved it back when I was in school.

Sure, many people hated the fact that they had to do some sort of exercise and get scored, but I was a competitive athlete and loved every minute of it. But then again, back in my day, us kids actually played outside for fun. We weren’t glued to electronics, or our parents would whoop our asses.

The original assessments of the Presidential Fitness Test included sit-ups, pull-ups, shuttle runs, long jump, 50-yard dash, 600-yard walk‑run, and optional aquatic components. Later a one‑mile run was added.

This was not about humiliating kids (although, it did happen among their peers). It was about challenging them. About measuring performance. About building pride. The system rewarded excellence and promoted competition.

There are those who rose to the occasion and those who failed miserably and sulked in defeat.

Why the Presidential Fitness Test Was Phased Out — and Why We Needed to Pull an Uno Reverse

In 2012, the Obama administration replaced the test with the Presidential Youth Fitness Program. That change shifted the emphasis from athletic performance to personal fitness. The goal was to minimize comparison and focus on individual progress.

That program has its place. But it lacks the high‑achievement culture. It doesn’t reward excellence. It doesn’t spark competition. And it doesn’t rebuild national tradition or pride.

Essentially, it was a complete and utter failure (shocking). Mind you, this whole timeframe was in the era of participation trophies and that “everybody is a winner.”

Sorry, that era and mentality a bunch of horse shit. There are winners and there are losers. If you feel bad for always losing, do better, train harder, and come back ready to compete against those who came prepared.

Kids need to learn how life really is. No one is going to get rewarded at work for simply showing up and failing every day. Nope. They’re going to get fired and will become unemployable with a mindset like that.

What Does Trump’s Executive Order Do?

President Trump’s order revives the Presidential Fitness Test and the Council that shaped it.

Key Components:

Reestablishes the Presidential Fitness Test , to be administered by the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

, to be administered by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. Reestablishes the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition , with up to 30 members including professional athletes and influential leaders. The Council will advise the President, partner with schools, and promote active lifestyles at all levels.

, with up to 30 members including professional athletes and influential leaders. The Council will advise the President, partner with schools, and promote active lifestyles at all levels. The Council will design school programs that reward excellence in physical education.

that reward excellence in physical education. The Council will develop criteria for the Presidential Fitness Award as the main assessment tool.

This executive action is bold. It’s a time-tested structure updated for today’s challenges.

Why Does the Presidential Fitness Test Matter?

There are some out there who simply don’t understand why the Presidential Fitness Test is coming back.

Personally, I believe these parents are saying this because they’re raising a bunch of snowflakes that are waiting for their participation trophy for begrudgingly showing up.

Let’s look at why this test actually matters:

1. Kids Are Less Active and Less Healthy

Too many children today are sedentary. Fast food and screen time dominate. Poor fitness in youth leads to long-term health issues. The test brings focus back to movement and staying active.

2. Motivation Through Competition

Every school needs some friendly competition. The Fitness Award brings standards and goals. It rewards hard work and gets kids in a competitive mindset again.

3. Military Readiness and National Strength

The original rationale for the Presidential Fitness Test was national preparedness. Poor youth fitness weakens military eligibility. It also impacts productivity and morale.

4. Pride, Character, Discipline

Physical tests teach more than fitness. They teach discipline. They build confidence. They teach kids what they can achieve with effort.

Addressing Critics

Some argue that high-stakes testing harms self-esteem or breeds bullying. But evidence from school‑based fitness programs suggests bullying risk isn’t tied to the test itself — it’s tied to the school environment overall.

The executive order supports school-based programs and athlete partnerships. That kind of structure can alleviate negative effects. With the right framing and support, the Presidential Fitness Test becomes a tool for growth — not shame.

A National Call to Action

This initiative isn’t symbolic. It is deliberate. It is forward‑looking.

President Trump named high-profile athletes and influential figures to the Council. People like Bryson DeChambeau, Harrison Butker, Annika Sörenstam, Triple H, Nick Bosa, Saquon Barkley, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Mariano Rivera, Tony Romo, Tua Tagovailoa, and Wayne Gretzky (to name a few) are involved in promoting it.

That visibility matters. It sends the message that fitness is important. That being strong, fit, and healthy is cool again.

This move also ties into broader athletic events. Between now and 2028, America will host major global competitions, such as the Olympics, the World Cup, the Ryder Cup, and more. That momentum can help fuel a fitness renaissance at home.

One thing that President Trump needs to do is take Lawrence Taylor off the Council (I left him off the above list because he doesn’t belong there).

What a terrible person to have involved in this, especially considering it involves kids. Taylor is a registered sex offender and pedophile. Pedophile lives don’t matter, and he should go live under a rock where he belongs.

Taylor should be nowhere near kids, as he’s clearly a child predator, and Trump needs to take him off the Council immediately.

Thank Goodness the Presidential Fitness Test is Back

Bringing back the Presidential Fitness Test is smart policy. It uses a proven format. It meets real health crises. It rewards excellence. It builds pride and readiness.

We need structure. We need goals. We need standards. And we need to motivate young Americans toward better health and higher achievement.

Thanks to Trump’s executive order on July 31, 2025, we have the framework to make this happen. It’s time to restore tradition. Time to make fitness fun. And time to build stronger, healthier kids — and a stronger nation.