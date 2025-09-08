The Mr. Olympia is FINALLY Limiting Competitors

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

The 2025 Olympia is going to be massive. Every division, every competitor, squished into one massive production. But that’s nothing new. And yet again, the show is going to seemingly go on forever due to way too many competitors being able to walk on the stage.

I’m all about the best of the best showing up on the Olympia stage, but when you have 20+ competitors in a division needing to be judged, it simply takes too damn long.

Nobody wants that. No one wants to stay up past midnight to catch bikini competitors’ routines. Sorry, not sorry. They want the freaks. They want the Men’s Open.

I think the last few years, people in the industry have been griping louder and louder that something needs to be done about the length of the show. Almost every year, it gets later and later. In fact, I’ve finally stopped going to the Olympia, and I don’t even watch the livestream anymore because out here on the East Coast, I don’t feel like staying up to see who wins.

But finally, the Olympia is making a change, and it seems like the point system is coming back, and I’m glad to see the change. Let’s discuss the change to get a better understanding of what’s going on.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

Why the Olympia Took Forever

Face it: more competitors equal more money. It’s simple business. But when the paying ticketholders are the ones filling the seats and making the show relevant, their voices mean something.

Fans and those in the industry have been saying for years that the Olympia is too long and the competitors showing up need to be drastically cut.

For once, it seems like the Olympia crew is listening to us (now, if they can just fix the terrible backdrop that is distracting and doesn’t allow the competitors’ physiques to be showcased). Let’s go deeper.

Too many competitors

In divisions like Men’s Physique, Men’s Classic Physique, Bikini, and Wellness, the roster ballooned. Some divisions had as many as 60 qualifiers. That’s great for those who earn the right to be there, but did they really?

I mean, placing dead last in that lineup… Is that really something to write home about?

With every little category having an army of athletes parading onstage, it just didn’t make the show fun anymore. Something needed to be done, and it seems like that fix is being implemented.

Endless rounds

More athletes equal longer prejudging. That eats into the show flow. It turns a masterpiece of muscle into a marathon of yawns.

No offense to athletes, but fans tune in for the giants. The Men’s Open. They don’t care about every physique or bikini lineup.

Even the competitors in the open class have been vocal that their physiques start to fade due to waiting so long between rounds. Sadly, for them, they are the last division up there to end the night. I can’t imagine how frustrating that must have been for them.

IFBB’s Fix for 2026: Clean Up the Madness

The powers that be at Olympia have finally (but I feel reluctantly) put their foot down. They’ve cleaned house, but not for the Men’s Open.

Below are the changes and how everything breaks down starting in 2026.

Men’s Open Stays Familiar

Men’s Open, 212, Women’s Bodybuilding, Fitness, Figure, Women’s Physique, and Fit Model divisions:

Top 3 from the 2025 Olympia qualify automatically

Top 3 in Women’s Bodybuilding from the Rising Phoenix show

Winners of any open pro contest during the qualifier window also qualify

Easy. No points. No fuss.

Point System Returns for Other Divisions

Classic Physique, Men’s Physique, Bikini, and Wellness now:

Must win two contests to auto-qualify—or

Land in the top 25 of the point standings to qualify for the Olympia

Tier 1 contests (like Arnold Classic USA, Pittsburgh Pro, New York Pro, Romania Muscle Fest Pro, and Dubai Pro) let winners in automatically. Plus, they dish out more points to top finishers.

Tier 1 point breakdown:

1st = auto-qualify

2nd = 14 points

3rd = 11 points

4th = 9 points

5th = 7 points

Regular pro show points:

1st = 10 points

2nd = 4 points

3rd = 3 points

4th = 2 points

5th = 1 point

The Goal: Leaner, Meaner, Faster

These changes are no joke. They trim the field. They force athletes to battle it out. They cut live-show chaos.

Fewer competitors mean faster prejudging. Better flow. More time for judges to compare the real giants.

Dan Solomon said the IFBB has a responsibility to preserve Olympia’s prestige while serving as a world championship for the league’s many divisions. And he’s not wrong. I feel this is a major step in the right direction to help cut back on the competitor list for divisions.

What Fans Are Saying About the Update

Bodybuilding forums lit up. One Redditor noted:

“It’s about time they implemented a system to cut down on the amount of competitors in MP and classic. It had gotten truly absurd.”

Echoing the sentiment: fewer contests, more quality. Finally.

The Problem May Have Just Been Solved

IFBB tightened up the 2026 system… for most divisions. The point system returns. Automatic spots are fewer.

Good move, guys. It forces real contenders to earn it and cuts down filler (that sounds harsh, but it’s the truth — not everyone truly deserves to be on stage when you’re one of 20+ competitors).

Men’s Open is still going to be what puts butts in seats. Fans are still tuning in for Open, not every division.

This change helps make Olympia the event fans expect: lean. Clean. Freak-centric. And personally, I’m here for it.