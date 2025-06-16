The Many Health Benefits of Mustard Oil

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

While many people love putting mustard on their hamburgers and hotdogs, mustard oil is something that many people haven’t considered supplementing with — and that’s a shame.

Mustard oil comes from the seeds of mustard plants, and like any other vegetable oil out there, it has some health benefits that we need to be aware of.

Mustard oil is extracted from mustard seeds and is a traditional cooking oil with a complex story. It has a distinctively sharp flavor, similar to horseradish and wasabi.

While it’s a staple in Indian and other Asian kitchens, its use has come up several times in the medical community, where studies are looking at the benefits it possesses.

Research shows several potential benefits of mustard oil, including heart health improvements and inflammation reduction.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn more about mustard oil and its potential health benefits.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

Benefits of Mustard Oil

Below are some of the health benefits of mustard oil, along with some research backing up the claims:

1. Cardiovascular benefits

A 2023 review indicates that mustard oil may benefit cardiovascular health, primarily due to its high content of unsaturated fatty acids and low saturated fat levels.

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), the monounsaturated fats in mustard oil can reduce levels of LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, commonly known as “bad” cholesterol. This reduction helps lower the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Additionally, mustard oil contains significant amounts of polyunsaturated fatty acids, which the AHA also recognizes as beneficial for heart health.

2. Antimicrobial properties

Research suggests mustard oil has antimicrobial properties both internally and externally. When consumed, it may combat bacterial infections in the digestive system, including the colon and intestines. When applied on the skin, it shows potential in treating skin-based bacterial and fungal infections.

It has even been said that combining equal parts honey and mustard oil effectively eliminates dental bacteria, which suggests possible applications in root canal procedures. The oil’s allyl isothiocyanate content may also help address fungal conditions, including vaginal yeast infections, when used for massage.

3. Skin and hair health

Research on the topical use of pure mustard oil for cosmetic benefits remains largely based on personal experiences rather than scientific studies. Many people incorporate it into facial masks and hair treatments, while some combine it with wax to treat cracked heels.

In Bangladesh, a traditional practice involves massaging newborns with mustard oil, which studies suggest may strengthen the skin’s protective barrier.

For those interested in trying mustard oil for skin or hair care, it’s essential to first test it on a small skin area and use minimal amounts to avoid potential skin reactions.

4. Treats gum disease

Studies show mustard oil may help fight periodontal disease, a chronic inflammatory condition that damages gum tissue and can lead to tooth loss. This condition is particularly prevalent in developing nations, affecting over 80 percent of their populations, and can compromise overall immune health.

Clinical research examined mustard oil’s effectiveness against gum disease by combining it with salt for gum massage. The treatment protocol involved ultrasonic scaling and root planing, followed by twice-daily five-minute gum massages using a mustard oil and salt mixture. After three months, patients showed positive results.

This therapeutic approach has deep roots in Indian traditional medicine, where it’s valued not only for treating gum problems but also for maintaining general oral health.

5. Boosts immunity

Mustard oil is an excellent support for the immune system. It contains essential vitamins and antioxidants, including vitamin C, which helps improve the immune system.

Regular consumption strengthens the body’s defenses, enabling it to combat infections and build resilience against diseases.

6. It may reduce pain

Studies have found that mustard oil contains allyl isothiocyanate, a compound that interacts with the body’s pain receptors.

While human studies are currently limited, research conducted on mice showed promising results. When mustard oil was added to their drinking water, it reduced sensitivity in certain pain receptors and helped alleviate widespread pain.

Another potential pain-fighting property comes from mustard oil’s alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) content. This omega-3 fatty acid may help reduce inflammation and ease pain in conditions like rheumatoid arthritis.

7. Massage and circulation

Warmed mustard oil, particularly popular among Indian massage practitioners, helps enhance blood circulation when used for massage. Therapists often blend it with essential oils to get the best of its benefits. This combination improves blood flow and acts as a natural stress reliever.

Mustard oil massage promotes better circulation and helps deliver oxygen-rich blood to extremities and vital organs. It can ease muscle pain and tension while simultaneously nourishing and revitalizing the skin through increased blood flow.

8. It may encourage healthy weight

A study examining cooking oil preferences in Indian households found a notable correlation with body weight patterns. Families who mainly cooked with mustard oil showed lower rates of overweight and obesity compared to those who primarily used refined or other cooking oils.