The Fitness and Bodybuilding Industry Has Lost Its Way

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

The fitness and bodybuilding industry used to be about building strength, endurance, and overall well-being. It was about pushing limits naturally, fueling the body with proper nutrition, and training with intensity and purpose. But somewhere along the way, things took a dark turn.

I’ve been in the fitness and bodybuilding industry for over 20 years, and what we see today isn’t fitness. It’s not even bodybuilding in the traditional sense. It’s a reckless pursuit of size at any cost. And that cost is, unfortunately, higher than ever. And people are paying the price.

This isn’t a fun or glamorous article that I’m writing. In fact, it pains me to even feel the need to write it. But I know that if I don’t talk about this topic, no one will, and we’ll be in the same place 10 years down the road (or in an even worse position).

So, if people want to get angry at me for my opinion on the fitness and bodybuilding industry, that’s fine. But I said what I said, and I truly believe what I’m saying could help change the trajectory of the industry if people start listening and force change.

The Fitness and Bodybuilding Industry is a Dangerous Science Experiment Today

The number of drugs being used in the fitness and bodybuilding industry today is absolutely mind-boggling. It’s truly insane.

What started as basic anabolic steroids has turned into an all-out chemical warfare on the body. It’s no longer just about testosterone or growth hormone.

Now, competitors are stacking dangerous cocktails of insulin, diuretics, SARMs, and experimental compounds that most people can’t even pronounce.

And for what? A plastic trophy? A check that doesn’t even pay your bills for a month? Social media clout?

Let’s be real — many of these athletes are gambling with their lives. And we’ve seen the consequences firsthand. Too many young men and women are dying before they even reach their prime. Heart failure, organ failure, strokes — these aren’t fluke incidents. They’re the direct result of extreme drug use.

At the time of writing this, we just heard of multiple people in the industry dying due to some of the substances they were taking. Enough is enough.

Where Are the Role Models?

When I got into this industry, I looked up to guys like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Serge Nubret (who I had the privilege of interviewing), Frank Zane, and even the golden-era bodybuilders who focused on aesthetics, symmetry, and longevity.

Sure, some (ok, most) used enhancements, but it wasn’t anywhere close to the level we see today. Their goal was still to be healthy and functional.

Now, we have influencers and competitors who look like walking science experiments. Their physiques are unattainable without the use of a ridiculous number of drugs. And yet, they push supplements and coaching programs as if that’s the secret to their success.

It’s misleading. It’s dangerous. And it’s killing the integrity of the fitness and bodybuilding industry.

How Did We Get Here?

Social media played a huge role in this shift. Likes, followers, and sponsorships became more important than longevity. People are chasing extreme physiques because that’s what gets attention online. But what’s the real price of that attention?

Coaches (many of whom have no real knowledge of health or endocrinology) are pushing dangerous drug protocols onto young athletes. These athletes trust them, thinking it’s the only way to be competitive. And the worst part? The fitness and bodybuilding industry just turns a blind eye.

How Do We Fix the Fitness and Bodybuilding Industry?

First, we need to change the conversation. The fitness and bodybuilding industry should be about sustainability, not self-destruction. Health should come first. Education is key and needs to be at the forefront of things.

Athletes need to start being honest. If you’re using it, own up to it. Stop misleading young kids into thinking they can achieve a massive, shredded physique with just protein powder, creatine, and a good workout plan.

Today, nearly everyone knows that’s a lie.

The IFBB and NPC are also to blame. Judging criteria in competitions need to change. Rewarding size over aesthetics and conditioning has driven competitors to extremes. We need a shift back to the golden era ideals — balanced, aesthetic, and sustainable physiques.

Most importantly, we need more people speaking out. Coaches, athletes, industry leaders — everyone who cares about the future of this sport needs to step up. Silence is part of the problem.

Again, the whole reason I’m writing this article is because I want people to understand that we have a problem, and we need to collectively find a solution before the fitness and bodybuilding industry goes so far down the dark path that there’s no coming back from the toxicity it’s become.

My Perspective as a Fitness Industry Expert

I’ve been in this industry for decades. I’ve seen the evolution, the highs, and now the dangerous lows. I’ve worked with athletes from the high school ranks all the way up to NBA and NFL players, written thousands and thousands of articles, and built my career around educating people about health and fitness.

And I’m sick of seeing young athletes throw their lives away for a few moments of glory.

It doesn’t have to be this way. The fitness and bodybuilding industry can be and do better. But it starts with us (coaches, athletes, fans, and leaders) making a change.

Health should always come first. Without it, what’s the point?