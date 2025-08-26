The 5 Best Cheeses You Should Be Eating for Weight Loss

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Do you love cheese but are worried about consuming it when you’re trying to promote weight loss? You’re not alone.

Unless you’re lactose intolerant, I think it’s fair to say that most people love cheese. I mean, it’s on our pizza, cheeseburgers, cheesesteaks, salads — the list goes on and on.

Cheese often gets a bad rep when it comes to weight loss because it’s high in calories.

But the truth is, you don’t have to give it up to lose weight. In fact, enjoying cheese in moderation can actually support your goals.

Cheese is rich in nutrients like protein, which keeps you feeling full, and minerals like calcium and phosphorus, which support bone health. Also, it adds flavor and satisfaction to meals, helping you stick to your healthy eating plan without feeling restricted.

In this article, we will dive deeper and discuss the best cheeses you should be eating for weight loss.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What Should You Look Out For?

Despite what you think, cheese can be part of a healthy weight loss plan if you know what to look for.

Below, let’s look at three important things to consider when comparing the best cheeses you can eat when trying to lose weight:

Higher protein content: Cheese is a good source of protein, which helps you feel full, supports lean muscle, and even boosts how many calories your body burns during digestion. That’s great for both appetite control and metabolism.

Cheese is a good source of protein, which helps you feel full, supports lean muscle, and even boosts how many calories your body burns during digestion. That’s great for both appetite control and metabolism. Lower saturated fat: While fat isn’t the enemy, too much saturated fat can raise cholesterol and increase your risk of heart disease. Go for low-fat cheese options, or watch your portion size to keep saturated fat in check.

While fat isn’t the enemy, too much saturated fat can raise cholesterol and increase your risk of heart disease. Go for low-fat cheese options, or watch your portion size to keep saturated fat in check. Fewer ingredients: The simpler, the better. Choose cheeses with minimal processing and short ingredient lists, like milk, salt, and cultures. Highly processed cheeses often contain additives and can lead to overeating, which may stall your weight-loss efforts.

Best Cheeses to Consider for Weight Loss

Here are some of the best cheeses to go for when you are on your weight loss journey.

1. Cottage cheese

Cottage cheese is highly recommended for weight management due to its exceptional protein content. A single cup of low-fat (1%) cottage cheese delivers about 28 grams of protein, significantly more than most other cheese varieties.

This makes it an excellent option for increasing protein consumption. Protein promotes longer-lasting fullness and is essential for muscle development and maintenance, which contributes to weight reduction.

Additionally, cottage cheese provides calcium and phosphorus, which are vital for bone health.

2. Quark

Quark is a European-style cheese often compared to Greek yogurt because of its creamy texture and mild taste, but it’s even less tangy.

It’s a great option if you are looking for a lower-calorie, lower-fat cheese.

A 1-cup serving contains only around 120 calories and 3 grams of saturated fat, making it a lighter choice than many traditional cheeses.

Quark is also rich in protein, with about 14 grams per serving, which can help keep you full and support muscle health.

3. Mozzarella

Mozzarella is a soft, white cheese originally from Italy. It is typically made from buffalo or cow’s milk. Known for its mild flavor and high moisture content, it’s a popular choice for salads, sandwiches, and pizzas.

What makes mozzarella stand out nutritionally is its relatively low sodium and calorie content compared to many other cheeses. A 1-ounce serving of full-fat mozzarella contains about 85 calories, 6 grams of protein, and 6 grams of fat, with just 1 gram of carbohydrates.

Beyond its basic nutrients, mozzarella also contains probiotics like Lactobacillus casei and Lactobacillus fermentum. These friendly bacteria may support gut health, boost immunity, and help reduce inflammation.

Some studies have even linked fermented dairy containing these strains to reducing respiratory infections.

4. Swiss cheese

A 1.5-ounce serving of Swiss cheese delivers 12 grams of protein. It is low in sodium, with less than 80 milligrams per serving, whereas alternatives such as feta and cottage cheese contain over 400 to 500 milligrams, respectively.

Swiss cheese ranks among the highest in vitamin B12 content, providing more than half of daily requirements. This essential vitamin maintains healthy nerve and blood cells. Lacking sufficient B12 can result in fatigue and weakness.

Swiss cheese is a fermented cheese that contains beneficial bacteria for digestive health. The distinctive holes or “eyes” in Swiss cheese likely form from carbon dioxide released during fermentation.

5. Ricotta

Ricotta is a soft, creamy Italian cheese made from the whey left over during the production of other cheeses. It has a light, slightly sweet flavor and is often used in savory dishes like lasagna and sweet treats like cannoli.

What sets ricotta apart nutritionally is its low calorie and fat content. A 21-gram serving provides only 31 calories, 2 grams of protein, 1.98 grams of fat, and 1.26 grams of carbohydrates. It’s also a good source of calcium with minimal sodium.

Ricotta is rich in whey protein, which has been shown to lower LDL (bad) cholesterol and support heart health.

Studies have also linked whey protein, specifically alpha-lactalbumin, to anti-cancer properties, with research suggesting it may help target and kill cancer cells.