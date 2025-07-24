Steroids Won’t Fix Your Weak Mindset

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

I have some bad news for you… Steroids aren’t magic. And if you have a weak mindset, you’re going to be even further disappointed.

Unfortunately, a lot of people think steroids are some kind of magic potion. You take a few shots, and suddenly, you’re jacked like a Greek God. Abs pop out of nowhere, veins start crawling up your arms, and women just throw themselves at you.

Well, I hate to break it to you, but that’s not how it works.

If you have a weak mindset, steroids won’t do a damn thing for you. Sorry, I just need to be blunt with you and not sugarcoat things.

Sure, steroids might help you recover faster. Maybe it gives you a little boost in muscle growth. But if you’re lazy, inconsistent, and can’t push yourself in the gym, you’re just wasting your time, money, and potentially your health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

Weak Mindset = Weak Results

I’ve been a trainer and strength coach in the fitness industry for over 20 years. I’ve seen guys hop on gear, expecting to turn into Ronnie Coleman overnight. Or college athletes who think they’re going to be able to turn pro after their first cycle.

You know what happens?

Nothing. They look the same. Maybe a little puffier from the water retention, but certainly not “mass monster” status or NFL status by any stretch of the imagination.

Why? Because they don’t train hard enough. They don’t eat right. They don’t stay consistent.

A weak mindset will always hold you back. If you can’t grind in the gym, push through pain, and stay disciplined with your diet, steroids won’t change that. They can’t make you work harder. They can’t force you to be disciplined.

Hard Work Beats Drug Use

Let me hit you with some truth: some natural guys out there look better than dudes who are juicing. Why? Because they put in the work. They train like animals, eat like professionals, and stay committed day in and day out.

For some, steroids have made them lazy. They think they can sandbag their workouts, eat like crap, and party all night, thinking they’ll wake up bigger than yesterday. Sorry, squirt — not happening.

You can’t expect the drugs to do the work for you. That weak mindset keeps people stuck.

I’ve trained alongside guys who could barely lift anything despite being on a full cycle. They thought the steroids would carry them. Instead, they got nothing but side effects. Rather than massive arms, they got massive acne, massive headaches from high blood pressure, massive issues with blood work, and massive damage to their body that they never considered because they never understood what can happen when they abuse steroids.

Consistency and Effort Are Key

If you’re looking for real progress, steroids shouldn’t even be in the conversation. Your focus should be on consistency and fixing your weak mindset.

Training hard. Eating right. Sleeping well. Doing this over and over for years. That’s what builds muscle. That’s what gets you results.

There are no shortcuts. No easy way out. No magic pill (or injection) that will do the work for you. If you can’t commit to putting in the effort naturally, steroids won’t suddenly change you into a disciplined athlete. That weak mindset will still be there, holding you back.

The Mental Side of Training

Bodybuilding isn’t just about lifting weights. It’s a mental game. You have to be mentally tough. You have to embrace the grind. Show up even when you don’t feel like it. Push past plateaus. Stick to a meal plan when everyone else is eating pizza, donuts, and ice cream.

If you can’t do that, steroids won’t help you. If you don’t already have the drive, they won’t give it to you. And if you think taking drugs will suddenly make you dedicated, you’re fooling yourself.

My Take on People with a Weak Mindset Using Steroids

I’ve been in the thick of things long enough that I know what works and what doesn’t. I’ve seen plenty of cases where IFBB pros took things to the next level by fixing a weak mindset while on steroids, and I’ve seen other amateur athletes do the same.

Sure, the steroids may have helped them get so far with their already amazing genetics, but it was their weak mindset that kept their physique from getting to the next level.

I know firsthand that the best physiques are built through hard work, not drug use.

I’ve seen too many guys take the easy route and end up disappointed. They expect steroids to fix their weak mindset, but they don’t realize the problem isn’t their testosterone levels — it’s their lack of discipline.

I’ve always preached the importance of building a strong work ethic first. Master the basics. Train hard. Eat right. Stay consistent. Once you do that, then you’ll see real progress. And guess what? You won’t even need steroids.

Don’t Be That Guy Blasting Gear with a Weak Mindset

We all know that one guy. The one who talks about taking gear but still looks the same year after year (other than his acne breakouts like he’s a teenager again). The guy who complains about his genetics instead of admitting he just doesn’t train hard enough. The guy who skips leg day but thinks a cycle will fix his chicken legs.

Don’t be that guy.

If you’re serious about building muscle, focus on your mindset first. Train like your life depends on it. Eat like your results depend on it. Stay consistent like there’s no other option.

Because, at the end of the day, steroids can’t fix a weak mindset. Only you can.