Starbucks is Getting into the Protein Drink Game?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

I’m going to be honest… I’m not a fan of anything from Starbucks. However, I saw this in the news and thought so myself, “That’s pretty interesting.” Who would have thought Starbucks would be getting into the protein drink game?

Well, sort of.

Starbucks has launched two big new offerings, and if you’re a Starbucks lover, this may be up your alley.

Beginning September 29, 2025, customers in the U.S. and Canada can order Protein Lattes and Protein Cold Foam at their local stores.

These items are part of Starbucks’s push to modernize the menu and tap into what customers want right now — protein.

Personally, I’m on board with this and think it’s an awesome addition and something that consumers are definitely looking for. Let’s dive deeper into what exactly it means that Starbucks is jumping into the protein drink game and what you can look out for.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What’s in These Protein Drinks?

As of right now, Starbucks has two (technically three) offerings that you should be aware of if you frequent their locations.

1. Protein Cold Foam

Cold foam is a creamy, frothy topper that is a hit with many consumers. But now, you can get protein cold foam. This option adds about 15 grams of protein per grande drink (not bad, assuming you don’t get something outlandish with 500+ calories and 30+ grams of sugar in it).

You can add it to coffee, tea, or Refreshers. And it comes in a ton of flavors — banana, vanilla, sugar-free vanilla, chocolate, matcha, salted caramel, brown sugar, and even plain. Seasonal flavors include pumpkin and pecan.

When it’s layered over iced drinks, total protein jumps to about 19–26 grams per grande. That’s one heck of an addition to fitness enthusiasts and those who are health-conscious, looking for added protein in their diets.

This concept started small. It was part of Starbucks’s “Starting 5” test program, where they were trialing it in five stores first. Now, it’s ready for a full rollout.

2. Protein Lattes

These are made with a new “protein-boosted” 2% milk, blended with unflavored protein powder. They deliver 27 to 36 grams of protein per grande latte.

These lattes will be permanent additions to the menu, not seasonal. This gives you a great option for those who need “flavor” and aren’t just a straight coffee kind of person.

3. Build-Your-Own Protein

Even beyond those two items, you can now substitute the protein-boosted milk into any milk-based drink (like lattes, iced shaken espresso, or even Coconut Milk Refreshers). That ups the protein by an extra 12–16 grams, with no added sugar and no compromise on flavor.

The no-added-sugar part should excite some people who need a boost of energy, but don’t want the added sugar crash that can crush their productivity for the day.

Why Now? Why Protein?

Protein continues to dominate what consumers want. A 2025 IFIC Food & Health survey found that 70% of Americans are trying to eat more protein. And for the fifth year running, it’s the top nutrient people prioritize.

Eight in ten Americans say they prioritize protein every day. This protein angle aligns perfectly with health-focused trends (and smart business).

Starbucks calls this move innovative, premium, and delicious, saying it aligns with its “Back to Starbucks” strategy to modernize their menu and bring customers back in.

Why Fitness Fans Will Love This

There are several reasons that I believe fitness fans and enthusiasts will love this move by Starbucks.

1. Built-in Nutrition at the Counter

Protein Lattes and Cold Foam give fitness fans a portable, tasty protein boost. It’s like a mini post-workout snack, only without a shaker bottle or a bar. Perfect for early-morning gym-goers or protein-focused enthusiasts.

2. Tons of Customization

You can stack protein in your drink, but also keep control over flavor and sugar. Want plain, unsweetened, or seasonal? Starbucks has you covered with their new offering.

3. Fits on the Go

Health-minded people push hard for results (and rightfully so). These drinks let them stick to their macros (and hit their protein goals) without slowing down. In a hurry? Hit up a Starbucks for some added protein to your day, no matter where it may take you.

How This Could Boost Starbucks Sales

I feel as if this could push more people to Starbucks over places like Tim Horton’s and Dunkin’. Here are my thoughts:

1. Broadens the Market

Starbucks wins with health-conscious consumers. These new protein options don’t just attract fitness fans, they appeal to anyone chasing a more nutritious coffee run.

2. Modern Innovation Drives Buzz

Remember when the Pumpkin Spice Latte became a cultural staple? Starbucks is betting on this protein push to create new hype, just like PSL did.

3. No-Frills Change, Big Impact

Testing through “Starting 5” and building from there shows they’re making smart moves, not random flops. It’s innovation rooted in real customer feedback. But it’s going to come at a higher cost.

4. Easy Upsell and Repeat Visits

Protein Cold Foam adds value to any drink. Protein-boosted milk can go in anything. That’s an easy upsell right at the POS for baristas. Plus, once customers find their go-to protein brew, they’ll probably come back for more.

I’m a Fan of Starbucks Getting into the Protein Drink Game!

Now, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. I still don’t see myself waiting in a long drive-thru line at Starbucks for this added option. That said, if you’re one of those people who frequent their establishments, this is an awesome perk.

Again, at 15 to 36 grams of protein per drink, Starbucks is now crafted to appeal to both taste and macros. Most people are averse to change, but this could be one everyone can get excited about.

I believe fitness lovers will think this is really cool. It’s a bold way to blend convenience, taste, and nutrition. And yes, it’s a savvy move that could boost Starbucks’ sales by drawing in a protein-hungry crowd. Good for them!