Protein Lemonade is Popular on TikTok—But is It Healthy?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

There is a new summer trend making waves on TikTok, and it blends the worlds of fitness and frozen treats: frosted protein lemonade.

Sounds amazing, right?

This refreshing twist on the classic protein shake swaps out the usual fruits and yogurt for lemonade and ice, creating a sweet, slushy-style drink that feels more like dessert than a supplement.

And no, this isn’t anything with the Ninja Creami.

What started as a copycat version of a popular fast-food lemonade has quickly turned into a go-to summer beverage for those looking to keep things light, cool, and high in protein.

With just a few ingredients like ice, lemon juice, and a scoop of vanilla protein powder, this simple blend offers a creative alternative to the typical post-workout shake.

While some remain skeptical of its health claims, many see it as a fun, easy way to meet protein goals during the warmer months. Like with any trend, though, it helps to understand the pros, the cons, and how it fits into a balanced routine.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into this so-called TikTok protein lemonade and discuss whether it’s actually healthy or not.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What Goes into Protein Lemonade?

A quick scroll through social media and you’ll see just how creative people are getting with protein lemonade.

Recipes range from simple to elaborate, with ingredients like sugar-free lemonade, fresh lemon juice, almond milk, cottage cheese, vanilla protein powder, and even powdered pudding mix.

While the exact ingredients may vary, most people try to keep the drink light and refreshing without loading it with added sugar.

Most homemade versions use low or zero-sugar lemonade sweetened with artificial sweeteners such as aspartame. Others go the more natural route, opting for fresh-squeezed lemon juice sweetened with honey, maple syrup, or agave.

If you’re buying lemonade from the store, look for labels that say “freshly squeezed” for the best quality. Keep in mind that regular lemonade can contain a significant amount of sugar, roughly six teaspoons in a 12-ounce glass.

Considering that adults should strive for no more than 12 teaspoons of added sugar per day, it’s worth being mindful of your overall sugar intake (for obvious health reasons).

Is Protein Lemonade Healthy?

Some people roll their eyes at the trend, calling it another TikTok gimmick. I’m typically one of them. But honestly? If you’re already drinking protein shakes, this is just a more “summery” way to do it, while increasing your overall daily protein intake (in a fun and flavorful way).

Despite some critics calling it unhealthy, many experts view protein lemonade as a reasonable alternative to traditional protein shakes, as long as it’s not the only source of nutrition.

Like most supplements, protein powder can be helpful when used to fill gaps in the diet, particularly for people with higher protein needs, such as older adults, athletes, or those following plant-based diets.

That all being said, it is important to stay mindful of what’s going into your protein lemonade.

If I were to give you one piece of advice, it would be to make it as healthy as possible, while also keeping the sugars as close to zero as you can (think along the lines of a zero-sugar lemonade mix).

Things to Keep in Mind with Your Protein Lemonade

While the drink can be a fun and functional way to boost protein intake, it’s important to be aware of a few things:

Watch your portion size: Don’t overdo the protein. Strive for around 20 to 40 grams of protein per drink.

Some protein powders come with added ingredients or fillers that may not be needed or wanted. Be cautious if you have health conditions: For those with kidney concerns or medical restrictions on protein, it’s best to speak with a doctor before adding protein powders to the routine.

Protein Choices and Nutrition Tips

When it comes to protein, the TikTok version of a frosted protein lemonade often contains between 15 and 30 grams per serving. That is considerably more than traditional versions of lemonade and aligns better with current nutrition guidelines.

Consider spreading your protein intake throughout the day, as it is more effective than consuming large amounts all at once. If you’re adding protein powder to your diet, try to stay within a range of 20 to 40 grams daily unless advised otherwise by a healthcare professional.

Protein powders can be a convenient way to help meet your daily intake needs. Some options range from whey-based powders to vegan alternatives made from soy, pea, or other plant-based sources.

Most protein lemonade recipes contain vanilla protein powder, which adds a creamy note to balance the tanginess of the lemon. It is a simple way to boost your protein intake while still enjoying a light, flavorful treat.