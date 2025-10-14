Nick Walker Will NEVER Be Mr. Olympia

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Some will call this harsh. Others will nod in agreement. But after watching the trajectory of Nick Walker, it’s time to say it: he will never win the Mr. Olympia title.

After missing the Olympia the past two years, there was a lot of hype surrounding Nick Walker. In fact, many had him as the favorite going into the 2025 Mr. Olympia.

There was a lot of beef back and forth between Bob Chick and Nick Walker, where Bob said he wasn’t even going to be in the top five (and he was right). When the names were all called, Nick Walked placed 6th.

Is that where he deserved to be?

Honestly, it’s interesting that Martin Fitzwater placed ahead of Nick in 5th and that Brandon Curry came in right behind Nick.

To be honest, I thought this Olympia was pretty weak. I didn’t think Derek or Hadi looked their best. Samson (who won last year) moved all the way back to 4th, and if anything, I thought Andrew Jacked of all people could be a contender for the O in the coming years.

But let’s dive deeper into why Nick Walker will never win the Mr. Olympia.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

Why Nick Walker Already Starts Behind

When Nick first came on the scene, I thought he had Mr. Olympia written all over him. But over the past several years, I feel like that spark we once saw has fizzled out.

1. Judges Don’t Favor His Look

The Mr. Olympia stage isn’t just about mass and conditioning. Judges now reward flow, symmetry, and an aesthetic that tells a cohesive story. Nick Walker has incredible size. But many say his physique is too blocky. He looks like a refrigerator on stage and lacks graceful, organic lines.

Fans and critics alike point out his veins and how harsh details distract from the whole. I’ll say it like it is… his legs are a disaster. Where everyone had nice separation and detail, all you see on Nick Walker’s legs are veins. It’s not helping his look on stage.

At the 2025 Mr. Olympia prejudging, Walker was already pushed back in the callouts. Obviously, that spelled trouble nearly right from the start. And I’m sure Bob Chick was laughing the whole time (and trust me, I’m not a fan of Bob Chick).

2. Injuries & Missed Opportunities

In 2023, Nick Walker had to stay out of the Olympia competition due to a significant injury.

He missed critical years where he could’ve gained momentum, learned the stage, and adapted. In bodybuilding, you rarely “catch up” after skipping prime windows.

In 2024, another injury took him out.

Every year off dilutes relevance. It also gives others time to polish, evolve, and tighten weak points. And after waiting two years to see him on the Olympia stage, he didn’t impress anyone.

3. Coaching Instability & Strategy Swings

Walker hasn’t shown consistency behind the scenes. Coaching changes. Prep methods change. One year, the focus is all mass, the next it’s “shock the world.” That erratic strategy weakens long-term progress.

To win the Olympia, you need a plan that matures over 3–5 years. You need a team that knows your body inside out. Nick Walker hasn’t managed that.

4. Competition Is Stronger Than Ever

He doesn’t just face one or two legends. He faces a flood of elite athletes who beat him in aesthetics. Don’t forget, the biggest guy on stage doesn’t necessarily mean they’re going to win.

Hadi Choopan, Derek Lunsford, Samson Dauda… these guys hit all the boxes that the judges are looking for. Nick only seems to nail the size category.

At Olympia 2025, Derek Lunsford won the title. Nick Walker came in well behind.

Even if Nick brings his best look, his opponents often bring finesse, balance, and a more pleasing package. It’s not enough to show up huge. You need to have the full presentation to really wow the judges.

The Flaws of Nick Walker That Kill a Title Run

I feel that Nick Walker has some flaws that could hold him back from ever winning the Olympia.

1. Over-Reliance on Mass

Nick Walker often banks on sheer muscle volume. But mass without proportion becomes a liability. In recent contests, comparisons show that Nick is just too blocky. His physique doesn’t flow.

If you can’t balance the bulk, you’ll get flagged in symmetry rounds.

2. Aesthetic Deficits and Flow Problems

One of the biggest critiques: his physique doesn’t “move” well. It looks aggressive, static, and industrial. The transition from pose to pose can feel jarring.

When judges stack 5–6 athletes side by side, they want cohesion. Walker’s physique often reads “collection of parts” rather than “one sculpted machine.”

3. Mental & Competitive Gaps

Dropping out, pushing schedules, changing game plans… these reflect a mental volatility. To win an Olympia, you need an internal fortress.

Nick is soft. He lets the opinion of others live in his head rent-free. Look at the beef between him and Bob Chick. For starters, Bob really never did anything worthwhile as a pro, so the fact that Nick even gives him a voice or the time of day is odd.

If Nick Walker can’t just live inside his own head without worrying about the opinions of others, he’s going to continue fighting battles he doesn’t even need to be a part of. Focus on bringing a better package, not focusing on a better comeback.

Can Nick Walker Turn It Around?

Let’s be clear: I’m not saying Nick Walker is talentless. Far from it. He has freakish attributes, potential, and a fan base.

But unless he:

Locks in a stable, trusted coach

Rebuilds his lines, enhances flow, softens his transitions

Prioritizes injury prevention and consistent contest attendance

Plays chess, not checkers, against the judging criteria

He’ll always be chasing (not winning) the Olympia crown.

In bodybuilding, it’s not enough to be “great.” You have to be better than everyone else, in every dimension.

Nick Walker has the tools. But tools without refinement don’t build a champion.

So, mark it down: Nick Walker will never be Mr. Olympia… unless he reinvents his entire approach.