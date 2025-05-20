New Study Shows Apple Cider Vinegar Improves Blood Sugar?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

When you think of supplements that come on the scene hot, apple cider vinegar stands out. ACV has so many benefits that Americans seemed to flock to the supplement with all the hype behind it.

With most people using the liquid apple cider vinegar with mother included, they tend to get the best results. And while there are capsules out there for ACV, they don’t seem to have the same effect behind them.

But that being said, apple cider vinegar is more than just a pantry staple these days. There is some really interesting research that shows it may help manage blood sugar levels, especially in those with type 2 diabetes.

A study published in Frontiers in Nutrition suggests that ACV can significantly lower fasting blood sugar and HbA1c levels when consumed at doses of at least 10 milliliters per day (mL/d).

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into apple cider vinegar and how it can help improve blood sugar.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

The Study Behind Apple Cider Vinegar and Blood Sugar Control

Researchers from Shiraz University of Medical Sciences in Iran were looking for natural ways to help manage blood sugar. They turned their attention to ACV, a fermented product known for its acetic acid content and other beneficial compounds.

Unlike regular vinegar, apple cider vinegar contains polyphenols like catechin, ferulic acid, caffeic acid, and gallic acid. These compounds have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which may enhance glucose metabolism.

Apple cider vinegar has also been super popular for its potential weight management benefits. According to the American Botanical Council, ACV ranked among the top-selling herbal supplements in the U.S., pulling in nearly $130 million in 2022.

Now, researchers are exploring its role in blood sugar regulation.

What Are the Study Details and Key Findings?

The study was a systematic review and meta-analysis of controlled clinical trials. Researchers analyzed seven studies with a total of 463 participants to assess ACV’s impact on blood sugar in type 2 diabetes patients.

The Key Findings:

For every 1 mL/day increase in apple cider vinegar intake, fasting blood sugar dropped by 1.255 mg/dL.

The most significant reductions in fasting blood sugar occurred at doses of 10 mL/d or more.

ACV also lowered HbA1c levels, a key marker of long-term blood sugar control.

However, there was one unexpected result: ACV increased insulin levels. This was inconsistent with past studies, leading researchers to urge caution in interpreting the results. More studies are needed to confirm this effect.

Additionally, there was no observed impact on insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). Researchers believe this may be due to the limited number of studies available on this specific outcome.

How Does Apple Cider Vinegar Affect Blood Sugar?

Researchers have mentioned several mechanisms for how ACV supports glycemic control:

Slows digestion : Apple cider vinegar may delay gastric emptying, preventing rapid spikes in blood sugar.

: Apple cider vinegar may delay gastric emptying, preventing rapid spikes in blood sugar. Enhances insulin function : It may improve how the body utilizes glucose and increases insulin secretion.

: It may improve how the body utilizes glucose and increases insulin secretion. Reduces glucose production : ACV could help lower the amount of glucose the liver produces.

: ACV could help lower the amount of glucose the liver produces. Blocks sugar breakdown : The acetic acid in apple cider vinegar may inhibit enzymes that break down sugars.

: The acetic acid in apple cider vinegar may inhibit enzymes that break down sugars. Increases glycogen storage: It may promote glycogen repletion, helping regulate blood sugar levels.

One standout compound in apple cider vinegar, chlorogenic acid, has shown promise in lowering glucose levels in animal studies. The researchers believe higher doses of ACV may provide greater benefits due to increased levels of these active compounds.

However, the exact way apple cider vinegar works to lower blood sugar isn’t fully understood. More research is needed to determine the best dosage for different populations.

Want to Control Blood Sugar? Give Apple Cider Vinegar a Try!

Apple cider vinegar is making waves as a potential tool for managing blood sugar, particularly for those with type 2 diabetes. The latest research supports its ability to lower fasting blood sugar and HbA1c levels, especially when taken at doses of 10 mL or more per day.

While the findings are promising, questions remain about its effects on insulin levels and resistance. That said, the overall health benefits from using apple cider vinegar should be good enough to have you include it in your routine regardless.