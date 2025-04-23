Make a Splash with These 7 Hydromassage Benefits

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

If you’re like me, just hearing the word massage has probably got your attention. While many different massage therapies are out there, one I feel that doesn’t get much love is hydromassage.

Hydromassage is a water-based therapy that can provide benefits similar to those of a traditional manual massage, including relaxation, reduced muscle tension, and improved circulation.

This special treatment often features soothing water jets that gently target the skin while you are immersed in warm water or specialized water beds that provide a relaxing massage without getting you wet.

You can even think of this therapy in a similar way to being in a hot tub and allowing the water jets to hit your back and legs (which actually sounds good right about now).

In this article, we are going to dive deeper and take a closer look at hydromassage, its benefits, and why it might be awesome for you to start implementing it into your recovery protocol or routine.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. You should speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

What is Hydromassage?

Hydromassage therapy uses pressurized water streams to target muscles and soft tissues. This gentle yet effective treatment offers unique benefits for people recovering from injuries, surgery, or managing ongoing pain conditions.

Unlike traditional hands-on massage, which can sometimes feel too focused on sensitive areas, water massage spreads pressure more evenly across the body. The adjustable water pressure lets therapists customize the treatment intensity to each person’s comfort level and needs.

There are two distinct approaches to water-powered massage therapy:

Wet hydromassage

In the immersive version, clients wear swimsuits and soak in specialized water chairs or beds.

Warm water jets provide targeted pressure, and clients can control both water temperature and pressure intensity for their comfort (again, think of this similar to a jacuzzi or hot tub).

Dry hydromassage

The non-water contact version keeps clients completely dry. They remain fully dressed while lying on a specialized waterproof surface.

Inside this surface, heated water jets provide massage benefits without any direct water contact. This method delivers similar therapeutic effects while maintaining complete dryness.

If you’ve ever been to a Planet Fitness, some of their locations have this amenity for members to take advantage of.

7 Benefits of Hydromassage

Below are some of the reported benefits of hydromassage:

1. Relaxation and better mood

As with many traditional types of massage, hydromassage may help in relaxation.

According to a meta-analysis of studies, a positive correlation was reported between hydrotherapy use and a decrease in depression and anxiety scores.

In addition, an older 2012 review assessing hydrotherapy for rheumatoid arthritis treatment found a link between hydrotherapy intervention and a patient’s pain and mood scores, compared to no intervention.

2. Improves muscle relaxation

Warmth and targeted pressure combine in hydromassage to deeply relax tight muscles. As heated water flows through the jets, it helps loosen muscle knots and reduce tension.

The steady pressure relieves soreness while improving muscle flexibility. This therapy helps active people dealing with workout strain and office workers facing muscle stiffness from sitting all day.

3. Improved blood circulation

Hydromassage provides greater circulation advantages over conventional massage methods. The strong jets of water deliver uniform pressure, enhancing blood flow across the body.

This increased circulation delivers more oxygen and nutrients to your muscles and tissues. Your skin gets a healthy boost, and your muscles recover more quickly after exercise.

While regular massage improves blood flow, the special water pressure in hydromassage provides deeper and more thorough circulation benefits.

4. Muscle and joint pain relief

Warm, cold, or contrast water therapy can help reduce muscle soreness from physical exertion. Heat therapy is also effective in relieving joint pain, such as that caused by arthritis.

The combination of varying temperatures and targeted massage pressure may improve blood flow to affected areas, which will result in better recovery and relief.

5. Immune health

A study on children aged 3 to 6 years found reductions in the number of kindergarten absence days because of lower respiratory tract infections after a cold-water therapy intervention.

It is highly probable that cold hydromassage may offer a similar benefit, although there are no studies specifically to prove this.

6. Improved lymphatic drainage

The lymphatic system detoxifies the body, and hydromassage can help it function.

Pressurized water jets stimulate lymph fluid movement, which promotes efficient toxin removal. This process may enhance the immune system and lower the risk of illnesses.

7. Skin health

Water therapy massage offers remarkable skin benefits, similar to traditional massage techniques. The mix of warm water and pressure gently opens your skin’s pores while making it more elastic.

Regular sessions can transform your skin, making it smoother and more radiant. As the massage boosts blood flow throughout your body, your complexion naturally brightens, which gives you that healthy glow without spending money on pricey facial treatments.

Should You Use Hydromassage Before or After Workouts?

You can benefit from it before and after exercise (it’s totally up to you).

A gentle pre-workout session can help motivate you when you’re feeling sluggish. Just keep the pressure light to avoid relaxing your muscles too much.

If you are already energized for your workout, save the hydromassage for afterward. After exercise, you can enjoy a deeper massage to soothe your muscles and boost recovery.

Either way, the timing comes down to what feels right for your body and routine.